Benefits of Investing with Arrived

Jan. 18, 2022
The benefits of Investing with Arrived are un-matched. Low minimum investment. Diversify your investments. No operational responsibility. Truly passive and consistent income. Top renters. Benefits from scale. No personal liability. Access to the most lucrative markets. Access to professional grade technology.

Benefits of Investing with Arrived

  2. 2. Not only have we dramatically improved the investor experience and built a robust operations strategy, but we have also focused on building many other benefits that will ultimately make it easier to invest in top quality real estate. See Just a Few of the Benefits Low Minimum Investment – With Arrived it is just as easy to invest $100 as it is to invest $100,000. We have removed the high barriers to entry to rental home investing.
  3. 3. Diversify Your Investments – Diversification is a very powerful tool for reducing risk. By investing in multiple real estate properties, you are accessing this diversification. No Operational Responsibility – Arrived takes all operational responsibility for the home, so you can sit back and relax.
  4. 4. Truly Passive and Consistent Income – We have designed our product around ensuring that rental payments are consistently paid out to our investors. Investors receive rental payments quarterly. Top Renters – We vet our tenants, and they are able to become co-investors by buying shares in the rental property they are staying.
  5. 5. Benefits from Scale – Thanks to our scale of operations, we are able to, further decrease many different types of costs and again improve returns. No Personal Liability – We place all new properties in an LLC, which means there is zero personal liability for investors from any lawsuits or personal guarantees for financing debt.
  6. 6. Access to the Most Lucrative Markets – We allow investors the ability to access markets that have the highest returns, even if those markets are very far away from where you live. Access to Professional Grade Technology – We utilize several advanced (and expensive) technology platforms that help us make better decisions around property acquisition and management.
  7. 7. Get Started Today at Arrived Bryan L. – Arrived Channel Partner

