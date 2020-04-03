Tonex Training - Tips On Getting the Most From Online Live Courses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
With an end goal to help shield lives just as advance vocations however consulting, management, training, certification an...
Despite the fact that the proceeded with spread of COVID-19 presents extraordinary difficulties, we are committed to stayi...
Tonex has faith later on and offers significant bleeding edge courses, training programs and education arrangement in terr...
Tonex teachers bring the equivalent specific information and genuine experience into the virtual study hall that they conv...
• Defense Industrial Base Sector • Emergency Services Sector • Energy Sector • Financial Services Sector • Food and Agricu...
Tips On Getting the Most From Online Live Courses 1. Don’t be intimidated by live online: 2. Consider the positives: 3. St...
Want to learn more? Be sure to check out our large selection of courses and contact us about in-person live video training.
ONLINE TRAINING The corona virus may have interrupted our lives, but we can make the most of this downtime by participatin...
• Tonex has been documenting the cybercrime evolution for 25 years when it first began training organizations on how to be...
Tonex education and consulting services online live to help slow coronavirus

  1. 1. With an end goal to help shield lives just as advance vocations however consulting, management, training, certification and education programs, Tonex is completely dedicated to offering on the web live training administrations to help moderate the crown infection. We bolster lively measures to stifle the infection, however we additionally trust it's basic not to dismiss keys to monetary recuperation, which incorporate progressing development and boost through education and advancement.
  2. 2. Despite the fact that the proceeded with spread of COVID-19 presents extraordinary difficulties, we are committed to staying on course to satisfy the requirements of our clients. We comprehend that you are additionally attempting to explore the strange waters of neighborhood government orders and different activities instituted to ensure and serve we all. While COVID-19 has intruded on our lives, associations can benefit as much as possible from this vacation by securely partaking in an in-person live courses and other online educational arrangement while working remotely.
  3. 3. Tonex has faith later on and offers significant bleeding edge courses, training programs and education arrangement in territories, for example, • Cybersecurity • Aerospace and Defense Engineering • Critical Infrastructure • 5G • Artificial Intelligence (AI) • Logistics • Smart Grid • Autonomous Vehicles • Manufacturing
  4. 4. Tonex teachers bring the equivalent specific information and genuine experience into the virtual study hall that they convey face to face. Tonex services includes: • Organizations from Fortune 500 to small businesses in all industries • Critical Infrastructure Sectors • Military and Government Agencies • Contractors and System Integrator • Educational Institutes, Colleges and Universities • Communications Sector • Critical Manufacturing Sector
  5. 5. • Defense Industrial Base Sector • Emergency Services Sector • Energy Sector • Financial Services Sector • Food and Agriculture Sector • Government Facilities Sector • Healthcare and Public Health Sector • Information Technology Sector • Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector • Sector-Specific Agencies • Transportation Systems Sector • Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
  6. 6. Tips On Getting the Most From Online Live Courses 1. Don’t be intimidated by live online: 2. Consider the positives: 3. Stopping and starting flexibility:
  7. 7. Want to learn more? Be sure to check out our large selection of courses and contact us about in-person live video training.
  8. 8. ONLINE TRAINING The corona virus may have interrupted our lives, but we can make the most of this downtime by participating in an in-person live video course while working remotely. Simply request this option when inquiring about our courses. https://www.tonex.com/courses/ View Catalog >>
  9. 9. • Tonex has been documenting the cybercrime evolution for 25 years when it first began training organizations on how to better deflect contemporary cyberattack. • Tonex Cybersecurity training courses and seminars are continuously updated so that they reflect the latest industry trends, and they are also created by specialists in the industry who are familiar with the market climate. • So far Tonex have helped over 20,000 developers in over 50 countries stay up to date with cutting edge information from their training categories. • Tonex is Different because they take into account your workforce’s special learning requirements. Tonex has never been and will never be a “one size fits all” learning program. • Ratings tabulated from student feedback post-course evaluations show an amazing 98 percent satisfaction score. Contact Tonex for more information, questions, comments. Why Tonex?
