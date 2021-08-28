NASA Spacecraft MBSE with SysML (Missions to Mars). Did you know ? Recently NASA has used an MBSE and SysML approach at missions to Mars. That is really interesting one. That was including the recent successful Mars landing of the Perseverance Rover. NASA says, the Mars 2020 Flight System adoption of MBSE methodologies was to enable conquering of common systems engineering SE challenges experienced on MSL is an ongoing effort. Challenging Undertaking : Spacecraft systems engineering like that undertaken by NASA is a challenging undertaking. Spacecraft Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) with SysML Training Presented By : Tonex Training Learn about: Developing SysML diagrams of a Small Satellite. System of Systems (SoS) using MBSE Modleio open-source tool Analyze and construct SysML models Calculations and execute parametric simulations Visit course link on www.tonex.com https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/spacecraft-model-based-systems-engineering-mbse-with-sysml-hands-on-mbse-and-sysml-training/