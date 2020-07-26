Procesador de texto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN 1 TICS ESCUELA: PREPARATORIA SABES VALLE DORADO ALUMNO: BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN MATERIA: TIC´S GRADO: SEGUNDO SEMESTRE ACTIVIDAD: HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLOGICAS DE INTERNET
  2. 2. BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN 2 TICS FECHA: 27 DE JULIO DE 2020
  3. 3. BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN 3 TICS Información Logo Nombre de la aplicación Características Office 365 Administrar aplicaciones de correo electrónico, calendario, uso compartido de archivos y office en un solo lugar. Zoho  CORREO INTEGRADO. Reduzca el desorden del correo electrónica. Blogger Blogger es un servicio creado y adquirido por Google en 2003, que permite crear y publicar una bitácora en línea. Para publicar contenidos, el usuario no tiene que escribir ningún código o instalar programas de servidor o de scripting. Edmodo Edmodo es una plataforma tecnológica, social, educativa y gratuita que permite la comunicación entre los alumnos y los profesores Wuikia Fandom (a veces como FANDOM, antiguamente conocido como Wikia o Wikicities) es un ... Lanzado a principios de 2006 Esta fotode Autor desconocido

