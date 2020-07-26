Precentacion de forma y fondo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Prepa.: sabes valle dorado Alumno: Bryan Daniel Rodr�guez Galv�n Maestra: Erika Grado: 2 Grupo: B Materia: tics Tema: como el alumno interact�a con a informaci�n.
  2. 2. El presente trabajo revisa algunas caracter�sticas de la interacci�n alumno-docente en el proceso ense�anza- aprendizaje y sus implicaciones en el mismo. En �l se consideran los procesos motivacionales y algunos elementos involucrados como emociones, sentimientos, autoestima que forman parte en dicho proceso. Los estudios analizados demuestran que la flexibilidad pedag�gica y las percepciones de los estudiantes respecto a su propio aprendizaje son factores que determinan la interacci�n alumno-docente. Los resultados de las investigaciones consideradas ponen de manifiesto la relevancia del contexto escolar como grupo social y la comunicaci�n entre el alumno y el docente pues el contexto educativo es el espacio donde conviven, se relacionan, cambian impresiones el alumno y el docente. Interacci�n, interactividad alumno-docente, proceso ense�anza-aprendizaje, comunicaci�n.
  3. 3. Las evaluaciones Enlace2 , a las que estos �ltimos a�os han sido sometidos los alumnos de las escuelas primarias en M�xico, han permitido conocer sus niveles de aprendizaje, evidenciando que los estudiantes tienen un logro acad�mico elemental y, a veces, insuficiente. Entendiendo como insuficiente que el alumno "necesita adquirir los conocimientos y desarrollar las habilidades de la asignatura evaluada", y como elemental que el alumno "requiere fortalecer la mayor�a de los conocimientos y desarrollar las habilidades de la asignatura evaluada.

