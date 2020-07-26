Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESCUELA: PREPARATORIA SABES VALLE DORADO ALUMNO: BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN MATERIA: TIC´S ACTIVIDAD: HERRAMIENTAS TECN...
MICROSOFT OFFICE Microsoft Office es un paquete de programas informáticos para oficina desarrollado por Microsoft Corp. (u...
ZOHO • Zoho es el nombre de un conjunto de aplicaciones web desarrolladas por la empresa de la India ZOHO Corporation ante...
BLOGGER • Fue lanzado en septiembre de 1998, siendo una de las primeras herramientas de publicación de bitácora en línea, ...
EDMODO • Edmodo es una plataforma tecnológica, social, educativa y gratuita que permite la comunicación entre los alumnos ...
WUIKIA • Wikia es una especie de Blogger para wikis. Basado en Wikimedia, el usuario puede crear un wiki en cinco minutos ...
• Les agradesco su atencio compañeros.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power point

32 views

Published on

power point

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power point

  1. 1. ESCUELA: PREPARATORIA SABES VALLE DORADO ALUMNO: BRYAN DANIEL RODRIGUEZ GALVAN MATERIA: TIC´S ACTIVIDAD: HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLOGICAS DE INTERNET GRADO: SEGUNDO SEMESTRE FECHA: 27 DE JULIO DE 2020
  2. 2. MICROSOFT OFFICE Microsoft Office es un paquete de programas informáticos para oficina desarrollado por Microsoft Corp. (una empresa estadounidense fundada en 1975). Se trata de un conjunto de aplicaciones que realizan tareas ofimáticas, es decir, que permiten automatizar y perfeccionar las actividades habituales de una oficina. • El panel de tareas te permite hacer mucho más en menos tiempo. • Acceso sencillo y veloz a la información de la Web mientras estás trabajando en un programa de Office. • La función Enviar para revisión te ayuda a llevar fácilmente la cuenta de los cambios realizados a tus documentos.
  3. 3. ZOHO • Zoho es el nombre de un conjunto de aplicaciones web desarrolladas por la empresa de la India ZOHO Corporation antes AdventNet. Para poder utilizar dichas herramientas es obligatorio registrarse y la gran mayoría cuentan con una versión gratuita. Fue creada en 1996. • CORREO INTEGRADO. Reduzca el desorden del correo electrónico y céntrese solo en lo importante. ... • HAZ LO MEJOR QUE SABES. ... • LLEVA LA EMPRESA EN TU MÓVIL. ... • SEGUIMIENTO DE VENTAS. ... • 1.Automatizar las ventas. ... • Configuración personal. ... • 3.Informes y cuadros de mandos. ... • Automatización.
  4. 4. BLOGGER • Fue lanzado en septiembre de 1998, siendo una de las primeras herramientas de publicación de bitácora en línea, reconocido por haber ayudado a popularizar el uso de los formularios. Más específicamente, en vez de escribir a mano el código HTML y frecuentemente subir las nuevas publicaciones, el usuario puede publicar en su bitácora en línea, que se actualiza dinámicamente, llenanCreación de múltiples Blogs con un solo registro. • Adición de usuarios para que publiquen Entradas (posts) o administren el Blog. • Capacidad de almacenamiento de archivos de imagenes. • Capacidad de almacenamiento de archivos de video. • do un formulario en el sitio web de Blogger.
  5. 5. EDMODO • Edmodo es una plataforma tecnológica, social, educativa y gratuita que permite la comunicación entre los alumnos y los profesores en un entorno cerrado y privado a modo de microblogging, creado para un uso específico en educación media superior. • Edmodo es una plataforma social educativa gratuita. • Permite la comunicación entre los alumnos y los profesores en un entorno cerrado y privado a modo de microblogging. • Edmodo cuenta con diferentes roles, profesores, alumnos y padres con el objeto de permitir la interacción de todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa. • Dentro de los grupos, el profesor puede crear también subgrupos para organizar las ac • tividades de los estudiantes. • Edmodo propone un sistema de evaluación continua basada en las diversas tareas y actividades que el profesor va colgando en el muro de la plataforma correspondiente a cada grupo. • .
  6. 6. WUIKIA • Wikia es una especie de Blogger para wikis. Basado en Wikimedia, el usuario puede crear un wiki en cinco minutos sin necesidad de instalar ni configurar programas. No hacen falta conocimientos específicos ni servidor propio, pero sí una buena razón: Wikia tiene un sistema de peticiones que filtra las redundancias. • Permite la creación colectiva de documentos en un lenguaje simple de marcas utilizando un navegador web. • Generalmente, no se hacen revisiones previas antes de aceptar las modificaciones, y la mayoría de los wikis están abiertos.
  7. 7. • Les agradesco su atencio compañeros.

×