CARTA PARA MIS PADRES
  1. 1. CARTA PARA MIS PADRES
  2. 2. MIS GUSTOS • Hola papas solo les quiero decir que mis gustos son correr caminar comer cosas picosas o tomar refresco y salir con mis amigos.
  3. 3. LO QUE NO ME AGRADA • Lo que me agrada es estar de llevado con los demás que sean llevados y no aguanten lo que aparte no me agrada es que miren ala gente y la discriminen sin conocerla ni saber lo que es de el y también no me agrada que hablen de mi a mis espaldas.
  4. 4. MIS DECEPCIONES • Mis decepciones son cuando no apruebo algunas materias o cuando salgo de problemas con mi familia o cuando alguna cosa no me sale bien
  5. 5. MIS DESEOS • Mis deseos en la vida es ser alguien tener una familia mis cosas a muchos lugares o a otros países.
  6. 6. MIS PLANES A CORTO PLAZO • Mis planes a corto plazo es terminar la prepa y trabajar para mis cosas.
  7. 7. MIS PLANES A LARGO PLAZO • Mis planes a largo plazo terminar mi universidad tener mis cosas y tener una familia.

