Test de-apercepcion-tematica

  1. 1. TEST DE APERCEPCIONTEMATICA 1) TR: 2 Seg. TT: 16 Seg. Es un niño de 8 años, se encuentra en otra clase de violín. Esta disgustado con su clase, porque no lo divierte como él creía que lo iba a divertir. Esta ansioso por ir a su casa. Se me ocurre que el violín es nuevo y muy lindo, es un regalo de sus padres. Lo cuida mucho solo que no le llama la atención. Seguramente, va a esperar que termine su clase y se ira a su casa. 2) TR: 10. TT: 25 seg. Es una familia de tres integrantes, está la madre tranquila, en un paisaje y su chacra a la derecha. Por otro lado el muchacho, joven trabajando en su propio campo, que es el de la familia. Tiene un hermoso caballo que lo ayuda, es un día muy lindo, hace calor y la última integrante, la hija de la señora hermana del chico. Está preparada para irse a estudiar con sus libros nuevos, bien prolija-Risas-. Es otro día mas para la familia, están en un lugar muy lindo, hay montes atrás. (Alfinal de la historia, Juan relata que cuando era chico tenía más inspiración y escribía novelas) 3) TR: 18. TT: 2 min. Es una mujer adulta, mayor de 30, cansada de sus problemas y muy angustiada, es por eso que está llorando contra su cama. Siente que la situación se le escapó de las manos, y está descargándose. 4) TR: 25 Seg. TT: 3 Min. Es una pareja. Él es un poco más grande que ella, un par de años más que la chica. Estaban charlando abrazados, pasando un buen momento y el escucho algo que no le gustó. Se da vuelta a mirar para ver de dónde viene y ella pregunta ¿qué pasa? porque no se dio cuenta el gesto de él y busca su rostro para que vuelva a mirarla. El hombre no parece contento con la situación. Podría decir qué escucho, pero no. 5) TR: 21 Seg. TT: 2,30 min. Es una señora, es una madre de 40 años que está revisando si sus chicos están bien. Estaba viendo que estaban haciendo, si es que estaban estudiando porque los chicos se habían puesto a estudiar con un amigo, como vió que estaba todo bien, cerró la puerta y siguió con sus cosas. 6) TR: 18 Seg. TT: 4 Min. Soy yo y mi abuela. –Ríe y niega-. Se encuentra un muchacho y su abuela, a la cual va a acompañar al médico y a hacer otros trámites. A él le gusta acompañarla, se siente bien acompañándola. Se decidieron por encontrarse cuando el salía del trabajo y empezaron con sus trámites y como ella no sle muy seguido se arregló mientras que él sigue con la ropa de su trabajo. A él se lo ve preocupado por algo y su abuela está pensando, viendo quien sigue en el turno del médico. Es como que están en otra. 7) TR: 14 Seg. TT: 3 Min. -Estaba por dejársela en la mesa y la agarra-. Es un muchacho adulto que está charlando con varias personas y se le acerca un hombre mucho más mayor para hablar y tratar de convencerlo para que trabaje con él. Le interesan sus habilidades como profesional, y trata de captar su atención. El muchacho joven más allá de que no lo está mirando, escucha su propuesta con atención. El hombre mayor es un hombre importante, es una propuesta interesante. 8) TR: 25 Seg. TT: 3 Min. Es un poster de una película que se trata de una joven detective que quiere resolver varios asesinatos que fueron hechos por un grupo de maníacos, en el poster vemos a la joven detective y a los dos principales asesinos- capaz son altos médicos-, con un cuchillo abriendo a una de sus víctimas que ya está muerta.
  2. 2. 9) TR: 19. TT: 2 Min. Ahora me cope con las películas, es un grupo de amigos adultos jóvenes descansando en el pasto –bastante acaramelados,risas- despiertos, charlando, descansando de una larga jornada laboral, que todavía les queda por continuar. Son muchachos responsables y muy buenos trabajadores. N este rato además de descansar,aprovechan para contarse chistes y hablar de mujeres. El día es soleado y lindo por eso utilizan sus gorros para cubrirse del sol. 10) TR: 20 Seg. TT: 2 Min. Una madre y una de sus hijas dándose un gran abrazo y un poco de cariño. La hija está recostada sobre elpecho de su madre y la madre le besa la frente. Es un momento donde comparten el cariño que se tienen y aprovechan para decirse cosas lindas, palabras que quizá hacía tiempo que no se las podían decir. 11) TR: 28 Seg. TT: 1 Min. Es un lugar en una catarata,en elmedio de un bosque, donde hay un camino medio peligroso para llegar hasta ahí. Visitado por algunos turistas, es bellísimo, hay mucha naturaleza ya que tenés las cataratas,elbosque se ven piedras de ruinas. Es difícil llegar, no es tan sencillo, pero es un lindo lugar para ir al menos una vez en tu vida. En esta lámina me acorde de un amigo porque está en Machu Pichu. 12) TR: 8 Seg TT: 3 Min. Un muchacho recostado sobre una camilla, que se encuentra con algunos dolores por su enfermedad,no sé cuál y el anciano fue invitado por la familia. Él vino para curarlo con su fe y aplicarle alguna clase de energía espiritual que todos creen que suma y ayuda para la recuperación. “Mi abuela hace reiki, es grosa ultimo nivel, puede ejercer de profesora y te cura. Yo no creo en Dios y en esto más o menos pero cada vez que estamos enfermos suma mucho” (Sigue con la historia)Todos se encuentran en silencio, para que el anciano se concentre. El muchacho despierta pero con los ojos cerrados. “Podes flashear tranquilo –Risas-, alta aura tiene acá elanciano”. El anciano después de curarlo, se toma unos mates con la familia y se marcha 13) TR: 25 Seg. TT: 4 min. Mike se está despertando luego de pasar la noche con su chica, que no es su novia. Se levantó, se vistió para ir a trabajar y la chica se queda durmiendo desnuda, porque ella puede permitirse dormir un rato más. Mike se va a arreglar al baño, luego se acerca a la chica, la saluda con un beso y se marcha a su trabajo. Ella va a volver a dormir un rato más y luego se va a levantar para ir a estudiar. Son los dos de la misma edad y se suelen ver frecuentemente. 14) TR: 20 Seg. TT: 2 Min. “Este se está escapando”. Es un muchacho que está durmiendo con su chica, no “su” es muy posesiva, pone solo una chica. Es domingo temprano a la mañana, se despertó porque le daba mucho sol que venía de la ventana y entonces decidió cerrar la cortina y la ventana quedó oscura y así poder seguir durmiendo más. Como es domingo los dos saben que pueden descansar mucho más. 15) TR: 23 Seg. TT: 3 min “uhhh este…”. Vemos una chica joven que tiene las manos atadas y una máscara en su cara. Está en elmedio de un cementerio, donde al parecer no está para nada contenta de estar ahí, está siendo obligada a estar ahí. La sometieron y la llevaron. Está aterrada y no sabe que es lo que va a pasar ahí después. Ruega porque pueda volver sana a su casa 16) TR: 10” TT: 1 min. “Gonzalo me está gastando –Risas- (en referencia al entrevistador)”. Veo un lugar donde yo puedo escribir y dibujar lo que quiera, escribir o dibujar borroneando cosas que son importantes o no. Puede ser que escriba mi historia, que lo use de borrador. Soy libre a usarla como quiera, aunque escribir suena muy tentador.
  3. 3. 17) TR: 20 Seg. TT: 2 min. Es un hombre que está entrenando y que está mostrándoles de forma divertida a sus amigos todo lo que puede subir y lo trabajado que está su cuerpo. Se ve que le dedica muchas horas al gimnasio y los amigos se ríen porque está desnudo. “Me hace acordar a un amigo”. 18) TR: 30 Seg. TT: 3 Min. Un hombre charlando con su público. Es un hombre importante y para sorpresa de él, viene alguien por atrás,lo sujeta y le dice algo al oído. Entonces él escucha atentamente lo que le dice. Asiente, pide disculpas a su público por haberse frenado en su charla y continúa con la misma. 19) TR: 31 Seg. TT: 3 min. ¿Qué es esto? ¿Va asíla lámina? Es una caricatura con un paisaje extraño en el medio del paisaje, la tierra dividida en dos y en el medio una especie de cartas que flotan –Risas-. Es una caricatura bastante extraña,no es muy común y tiene muchos colores. En el medio del paisaje hay un cactus. 20) TR: 29 Seg. TT: 2 min, 30 seg. Veo un árbol, bien de cerca,es grande,atrás un poco más al costado, en uno de los árboles, se encuentra un pajarito sentado en una de las ramas. Está medio nublado el día y en la imagen se ven manchas blancas, que quizá puedan ser porque se dañó la fotografía, (ah no te dije, es una fotografía). El pajarito está contento porque está en su árbol preferido y nada más. Es una fotografía antigua que sacó alguien que vió una linda imagen para guardar.

