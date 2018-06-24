Bluing bruniranje

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bruniranje
Table of contents START ...................................................................................
Bruniranje 5 / 43 BLUEING BLACK OXIDE OR CAUSTIC SALT BLUEING When most folks talk about gun bluing by a professional guns...
Bruniranje 6 / 43 In addition, most caustic salts solutions sold for bluing firearms wonʼt blue stainless steel, which req...
Bruniranje 7 / 43 This is an ideal setup for caustic salt bluing. The tank on the far left is for the cleaner; the next ta...
Bruniranje 8 / 43 guns. If you make your own tanks, use 18 gauge mild steel and make sure that the ends are welded with mi...
Bruniranje 9 / 43 Shown are both a standard bluing thermometer and a wallmounted bluing thermometer properly positioned in...
Bruniranje 10 / 43 Place large parts in baskets with opening as large as possible to permit the best possible movement of ...
Bruniranje 11 / 43 Add water to a vigorously boiling salts tank carefully. Use a stainless-steel dipper to spread addition...
Bruniranje 12 / 43 Here, the gunsmith adds salts to the tank during setup.Notice his full safety gear including face shiel...
Bruniranje 13 / 43 No matterhow big or small, simpleor elaborate, every bluing room should contain the two items shown: a ...
Bruniranje 14 / 43 Locate the water-displacing oil tank on the workbench. Notice the tight-fitting lid propped against the...
Bruniranje 15 / 43 Use a paddle made of steel to frequently stir the salts solution. This helps to avoid hot spots and are...
Bruniranje 16 / 43 Diagrammed here is a flowchart of the caustic salt bluing process. Make sure that you have a good exhau...
Bruniranje 17 / 43 fill up the cold water rinse tank and the boil-out tank. Again, fill them to within an inch or so of th...
Bruniranje 18 / 43 This is the way a salts bath should look. Bownellʼs Oxynate No. 7 salts should have a vigorous, aggress...
Bruniranje 19 / 43 Finally, if your salts solution turns red, you have major trouble! Thatʼs usually a sign that your bath...
Bruniranje 20 / 43 Cleaner As with the caustic salts bluing, I use and strongly recommend Brownellʼs Dicro-Clean 909. This...
Bruniranje 21 / 43 When your tanks reach the correct operating temperature, place your workpiece in the cleaner tank for t...
Bruniranje 22 / 43 Here, the gunsmith removes the shotgun barrels from the hot cleaner tank. Note that the barrels have bo...
Bruniranje 23 / 43 Use a soft, natural bristle brush to scrub down the shotgun barrels in the flowing cold water rinse tan...
Bruniranje 24 / 43 Place the barrels in the boilingwater tank for 5 minutes. The steel rod hangers hold the barrels above ...
Bruniranje 25 / 43 After youremove the barrels from the boiling water tank, quickly card them with clean, dry degreased st...
Bruniranje 26 / 43 You apply Dicropan IM with a specially prepared swab. You then return the barrels to the boiling water.
Bruniranje 27 / 43 The barrels receive several coats of Dircropan IM. After you remove them from the boiling water tank, y...
Bruniranje 28 / 43 blued barrels and other components as early as the 1600s. While the formulas they used for their bluing...
Bruniranje 29 / 43 PROCEDURE Depending upon the method and formula used, the specific steps in the traditional rust bluing...
Bruniranje 30 / 43 doesnʼt leak. Donʼt use aluminum containers as the salts will eat through the aluminum. Metal bucket or...
Bruniranje 31 / 43 are clean and absolutely dry. Never allow any water or moisture to enter the salts tank. If this happen...
Bruniranje 32 / 43 As mentioned earlier, there are numerous cold blues on the market. The following companies produce exce...
Bruniranje 33 / 43 rusting. As mentioned earlier, the book Firearm Bluing and Browning by R. H. Angier contains many origi...
Bruniranje 34 / 43 The more coats of browning solution you apply, the darker and richer the finish. When the piece reaches...
Bruniranje 35 / 43 (1) hot alkaline soak clean to remove grease and oils, (2) overflowing cold water rinse, (3) blackening...
Bruniranje 36 / 43 4. Pollution control problems are minimized. In most cases neutralization is all that is required. 5. P...
Bruniranje 37 / 43 many cases, however, room-temperature black oxides have been successfully applied over light heat treat...
Bruniranje 38 / 43 BLACK ZINC PHOSPHATE Black zinc phosphate may be the most overlooked functional metal-finishing process...
Bruniranje 39 / 43 can yield salt spray resistance per ASTM B 117 at upwards of 260 hours. Black zinc phosphate conversion...
Bruniranje 40 / 43 often ask you about different metal finishes. You need to have a solid understanding of different types...
Bruniranje 41 / 43 produce thousands of guns each year became established. Along with this came the necessity for developi...
Bruniranje 42 / 43 carefully controlled temperature conditions. Nitriding: The nitriding process diffuses nitrogen into th...
  Table of contents START ............................................................................................................. 3 BLUEING .......................................................................................................... 5 BLACK OXIDE OR CAUSTIC SALT BLUEING ..................................................... 5 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT .................................................................... 6 PROCEDURE ........................................................................................... 15 HOT WATER OR ACCLERATED RUST BLUING ................................................ 19 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT .................................................................. 19 PROCEDURE ........................................................................................... 20 TRADITIONAL RUST BLUING ....................................................................... 27 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT .................................................................. 28 PROCEDURE ........................................................................................... 29 NITRE BLUING ............................................................................................ 29 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT .................................................................. 29 PROCEDURE ........................................................................................... 30 COLD BLUING ............................................................................................. 31 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT .................................................................. 31 PROCEDURE ........................................................................................... 32 THE BROWNING .............................................................................................. 32 BROWN FINISH ........................................................................................... 32 MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT ...................................................................... 33 PROCEDURE ............................................................................................... 33 BLACKENING .................................................................................................. 34 BLACKENING OF FERROUS METALS .............................................................. 34 HOT ALKALINE BLACK OXIDIZING ................................................................ 34 ROOM TEMPERATURE BLACK OXIDE ............................................................ 36 BLACK ZINC PHOSPHATE ............................................................................. 38 BLACK NICKEL COATING ............................................................................. 39 METAL FINISHING .......................................................................................... 39 INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................... 39 HISTORY .................................................................................................... 40 HARDNESS TREATMENTS ............................................................................ 41 SURFACE TREATMENTS ............................................................................... 42
  4. 4. Bruniranje 5 / 43 BLUEING BLACK OXIDE OR CAUSTIC SALT BLUEING When most folks talk about gun bluing by a professional gunsmith or a gun factory, theyʼre usually talking about a black oxide coating. This coating, which has been in use since around 1900, is created by the action of a chemical mixture, typically sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrite, and sodium nitrate. These chemicals are mixed together in specific proportions and added to a tank of heated water. The normal operating temperature for this solution can range from approximately 285 to 315°F (degrees Fahrenheit). A variety of companies, such as Du-Lite, Parks, and Brownells, sell the commercial salts of this type. There are several advantages to using a black oxide salt . 1. Itʼs relatively quick and easy to use. 2. It provides a uniform color on most chromemoly steels. 3. The resulting black finish is durable and attractive. Itʼs by far the most commonly used finish in the gun industry today. To offer a black oxide finish, you must have a number of heated tanks, special cleaners, a bluing area separate from your regular shop area, and a good ventilation system. Due to the caustic nature and high operating temperatures of the salts solution, you must take great care when working with it. Carelessness can result in severe burns from the solution You canʼt use the salts solution on aluminum or copper. It would quickly eat away an aluminum receiver, such as that found on a Mossburg Model 500 or Winchester Model 1200 shotgun.
  5. 5. Bruniranje 6 / 43 In addition, most caustic salts solutions sold for bluing firearms wonʼt blue stainless steel, which requires special solutions. You should never use caustic salts solutions on any firearm with soft-soldered components. For example, most older sideby-side, double-barrel shotguns were constructed with ribs that hold the barrels together. These ribs are usually soft soldered in place. Although some gunsmiths use caustic salts to blue these old doubles, my advice is donʼt.The salts will attack the lead in the solder and can cause the ribs to separate. This can happen during the bluing process or even years after the gun was blued. I have had more than one nice old double brought into my shop with a separated rib because someone blued the gun with a caustic salt. How can you identify those guns with soft-soldered ribs? Unfortunately, thereʼs no list available, but there are some guidelines to help you know what guns you can appropriately blue with caustic salts. Virtually all doubles made prior to World War II are soft-soldered. This includes, but is not limited to, Parker, L. C. Smith, A. H. Fox, Ithaca, and Lefever shotguns. A simple way to determine if a soft solder has been used to join the barrels is to look at the end of the barrels at the muzzle. You can usually see a line of solder where the ribs join the barrels. Take a sharp scribe and carefully scratch this joint line. If the solder is a soft or lead-based solder, it will easily dent or scratch. A hard or silver solder will resist marking. A simple rule of thumb about bluing (and gunsmithing work in general) that can keep you out of trouble is this: “If in doubt, donʼt!” You may occasionally miss out on a bluing job, but youʼll never face the embarrassing and financially painful situation of buying a gun you accidentally ruined. Another gun that you canʼt blue with normal caustic salts is the lever-action Winchester 94, manufactured after 1964. At that time, Winchester developed a casting for the receiver, which could not be blued in the traditional manner. Over the years, Winchester has used a variety of plating finishes on these cast receivers. Occasionally a customer will bring you one of these 94s for you to reblue. Itʼs probably best to turn the job down. You can apply certain types of finishes to these rifles, but a standard caustic salt simply wonʼt work. The 94s you should avoid, by the way, are those with serial numbers above approximately 2,700,000. When discussing the appropriateness of caustic salt bluing with your customers, you should point out that while the black oxide coating will provide some degree of rust protection, it wonʼt totally prevent rusting. They must still clean, oil, and give proper maintenance to a blued firearm to prevent corrosion. The abrasion resistance or wearability of black oxide finish is primarily a function of the way in which the base metal was prepared. For example, a barrel with a mirrorlike polish prior to bluing wonʼt resist bluing wear as one that was sandblasted and then blued. While we refer to the process and the finish as bluing, in most cases the color of the finish resulting from use of a caustic salt will be black or some shade of black. This is true of virtually all commercial bluing salts presently available. Because it takes only 30 minutes to an hour to apply a finish of this type after you prepare the metal, itʼs normally fairly inexpensive. Compared to some of the old traditional slow rust blues that took days or weeks to apply, the caustic salt solutions are extremely fast and consequently more affordable. As you progress in your career as a gunsmith, youʼll probably offer black oxide metal finish in your shop. With the modern premixed solutions and the technical support available from gunsmith suppliers, caustic salt bluing is nothing to be afraid of or avoided. Tens of thousands of gunsmiths over the years have learned to apply this finish. Those who can follow direc tions, observe some basic safety rules, and are careful about their work can safely and easily apply black oxide or caustic salt bluing. MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Itʼs certainly possible to perform caustic salt bluing with less equipment than that listed below. However, including this equipment as part of your setup will enable you to provide caustic salt bluing efficiently with a minimal amount of difficulty. Some equipment you may already have, some you can construct yourself, and some items you may have to purchase. The list is a guide only, but it represents what I personally would use in my own shop
  6. 6. Bruniranje 7 / 43 This is an ideal setup for caustic salt bluing. The tank on the far left is for the cleaner; the next tank is for the cold water rinse. Note the hose leading into the rinse tank as well as the discharge hose located near the floor drain. The next tank, against the far wall, is the salts tank. The last tank, on the far right, is for the boil-out. Bluing salts Depending upon the brand of salts you use, the specific amount required to charge your bluing tank will depend upon the size of your tank and the salts manufacturerʼs instructions. Normally, the requirement is approximately 10 pounds of salts for each gallon of water. Cleaner You use a cleaner to degrease or clean the workpieces before you place them into the salts tank. Brownellʼs Dicro-Clean 909 is a mild industrial detergent that wonʼt etch the surface of the workpiece as will so many other stronger cleaners. Black iron tanks Youʼll need a minimum of four tanks, one for the cleaner, one for the cold water rinse, one for the bluing salts, and one for the boil-out. Although itʼs possible to blue with fewer tanks, it makes the process awkward. Tanks that are 6”6”40”are a standard size. Itʼs difficult to find burners large enough to efficiently heat tanks larger than this standard size. Also, a 6”6”40”tank will require only about 35 pounds of bluing salts to charge it. Larger tanks can require so much of the salts that they become incredibly expensive to set up. While you can use stainless steel tanks for the cleaner, the cold water rinse, and the boil-out, the salts tank must be made of either black iron or mild steel. Use of stainless steel for the salts tank can lead to problems because the stainless steel oxidizes. Small particles of stainless steel will get into the salts bath and eventually attach themselves to the workpieces, resulting in tiny silver flecks or spots on your blued
  7. 7. Bruniranje 8 / 43 guns. If you make your own tanks, use 18 gauge mild steel and make sure that the ends are welded with mild steel welding rod. Donʼtbraze the corners. The copper in the brazing will ruin your salts. Burners Youʼll need three burners: one for the salts tank, one for the cleaner, and one for the boil-out. Itʼs important that you use an appropriate size burner that provides adequate heat. If itʼs too small, it will take far too long to get your salts solution up to the proper operating temperature. Use a burner with at least 42,000 Btu (British thermal units) for the salts burner. Also, make sure your burners run the length of your tanks so that your solutions heat evenly There are two shut-off valves on the gas line leading to the burner, one near the end of the burner and the other where the flexible coupling hose joins the main gas line. Always have a minimum of two shut-off valves. Tank stands Youʼll need some method of supporting your tanks. The stands should be extremely rigid and stable. Use only mild steel or stainless steel for the stands. Donʼt use aluminum. The salts will eat away the aluminum and the tanks will collapse. Use stands that will enable you to set up your tanks so that you never have to reach or stretch across a heated tank. Brownells offers a tank stand that can be adapted to virtually any conceivable arrangement or tank layout. Youʼll need one stand for each tank, or a minimum of four stands. Thermometers Youʼll need at least two thermometers, one for the salts tank and one for the cleaner. Donʼt use a thermometer that has an aluminum body as this will quickly dissolve in the salts solution. Itʼs important that you have a good, accurate thermometer for your salts tank. The success of your bluing depends upon being able to accurately monitor the temperature of your salts solution
  8. 8. Bruniranje 9 / 43 Shown are both a standard bluing thermometer and a wallmounted bluing thermometer properly positioned in an empty salts tank. In both cases, the quills are at least 1 inch from the side of the tank and the end of the quills are at least 1 inch from the bottom of the tank. Both are located at approximately the midpoint of the lengthof the tank. Position your thermometer as near the center of your salts tank as possible. For the most accurate readings, position it midway along the length of the tank so that the stem of the thermometer is at least 1 inch from the bottom of the tank and 1 inch from the sides. Parts baskets Youʼll need at least two baskets to hold the small parts, screws, pins, and so on that require bluing. If you make up your baskets, use black iron or mild steel screen wire or expanded metal. Do not use aluminum
  9. 9. Bruniranje 10 / 43 Place large parts in baskets with opening as large as possible to permit the best possible movement of the bluing salts solution. Note the useof black iron wire for handles. Blue the small parts in baskets made of black iron screen wire or expanded metal such as the one shown here. The openings are small enough to prevent loss of very small screws and pins Black iron wire A roll of wire of approximately 18 gauge is essential for constructing handles for the parts baskets that hold barreled actions and other small parts. Again, donʼt use aluminum wire or steel wire that has a copper coating (such as welding rod). Either of these materials will dissolve in the salts tank and ruin your salts bath. Stainless-steel dipper.You use a dipper for adding salts or water to your bath. Make sure that itʼs made entirely of stainless steel and has a handle at least 12 inches long
  10. 10. Bruniranje 11 / 43 Add water to a vigorously boiling salts tank carefully. Use a stainless-steel dipper to spread additional water over the surface of the full length of the tank. Take care not to splatter the hot salts bath. Rinse tank brush Use a soft, natural fiber bristle brush in the cold water rinse tank to rub down the workpieces as they come from the cleaner tank. This helps to remove all traces of cleaner before you place the workpieces in the salts tank. 1,1,1 trichloroethane Always wipe down your parts with trichloroethane before you put them into the cleaner tank. Also, run a patch soaked with trichloroethane through the bore. This removes most of the oil, grease, or polish residue on the parts and enables the solution in the cleaning tank to be that much more effective. Remember: Your workpieces can never be too clean. The cleaner, the better. Full face shield You have only two eyes and itʼs just plain foolish not to protect them. Always wear a full face shield when working around a caustic salts bluing system
  11. 11. Bruniranje 12 / 43 Here, the gunsmith adds salts to the tank during setup.Notice his full safety gear including face shield, cap, longsleeved shirt, gloves, neoprene shop apron, heavy trousers, and rubber gloves Protective rubber gloves Industrial-grade rubber gloves are a must. Forget about the ones you can buy at the grocery store for washing dishes; they just wonʼt stand up to the heat and the salts. Temp-Tec gloves, sold by Brownells, not only resist chemicals used in bluing and plating, but theyʼre insulated to withstand high temperatures as well. Neoprene shop or lab apron Itʼs essential that you wear a heavy-duty apron to protect yourself from the splashes and splatters that will occur. A neoprene apron is the only type that will provide real protection. First-aid kit and vinegar.Always have a first-aid kit handy. Also keep a bottle of regular vinegar to neutralize any salts that might splash onto you. Itʼs better to smell like a salad than to be burned by bluing salts! Fire extinguishers Since youʼre working with open-flame burners, it only makes sense to have a good fire extinguisher handy. In almost 20 years, Iʼve never needed one, though Iʼve always had one handy in my shop. On the other hand, I do know of some bad shop fires that could have been controlled if the gunsmith had a fire extinguisher available
  12. 12. Bruniranje 13 / 43 No matterhow big or small, simpleor elaborate, every bluing room should contain the two items shown: a large, sturdy bench with several shelves for storing supplies and a fire extinguisher mounted in an easily accessible location. Rubber work boots When you are bluing, the work area will be wet and messy. In addition, salts will quickly eat through regular leather shoes or boots. Rubber boots are the only way to go for both safety and comfort. Water-displacing oil and tank After you blue the workpieces and then put them through the boil-out tank, you place them in a solution of water-displacing oil. This will drive out any moisture in the pores of the metal and provide a protective oil coating. I normally let my workpieces sit in the water-displacing tank for 6 to 12 hours before I remove them for reassembly. This also allows time for the bluing to set up or cure
  13. 13. Bruniranje 14 / 43 Locate the water-displacing oil tank on the workbench. Notice the tight-fitting lid propped against the back of the tank to protect the oil from contamination when itʼs not in use. You can use virtually any type of container for the waterdisplacing oil. I now use a stainless-steel tank, but I have made a tank by gluing end caps on a piece of 10 inch PVC pipe and then splitting it on a band saw. Be sure that you have some way of draining off the water that will collect in the bottom of your oil tank. Also, make sure that your parts are suspended and not allowed to rest on the bottom of the tank where water might collect. If they do, youʼll see rusting of your workpiece in the oil tank! Finally, never, neverheat your water-displacing oil. Itʼs not required, it doesnʼt help in anyway, and to do so creates an extreme fire hazard. Salts stirring tool You can either purchase or make a tool to stir your salts. It should look a bit like a flat-bottomed shovel or paddle so that it can scrape salts from the bottom of the tank. Drill a few inch holes in it so the solution can flow through the face of the paddle and wonʼt push out the end of the tank. A width of about 4 inches is fine. A good long, sturdy steel handle of about 25 inches or so is about idea
  14. 14. Bruniranje 15 / 43 Use a paddle made of steel to frequently stir the salts solution. This helps to avoid hot spots and areas of uneven temperature. Make sure the paddle contacts the bottom of the tank while stirring. Donʼt make the mistake of just stirring the top of the solution Instructions from the bluing salts supplier.Itʼs just incredible how often people will ignore or will fail to obtain instructions from the supplier of their bluing salts. The suppliers made the salts, and they know more about their product than anyone else. Get these instructions and read them carefully. Never assume that you can use all salts in the same manner. If you use Brand X salts, follow exactly the procedures recommended by the seller of Brand X. PROCEDURE Before you begin to study the actual bluing procedure, you need to look briefly at setting up your bluing equipment. First of all, your bluing setup must be in an area where the steam and fumes wonʼt damage anything. You should have a separate room or a small building where you can do your bluing. Donʼt attempt to do your bluing in the same room where you have your tools or guns. Youʼll soon have extensive rust damage to these valuable items if you do so
  15. 15. Bruniranje 16 / 43 Diagrammed here is a flowchart of the caustic salt bluing process. Make sure that you have a good exhaust system that draws the steam and fumes from the salts tank and away from the operator. The exhaust fan shouldnʼt have aluminum blades, as the salt fumes would soon cause it to disintegrate (Figure 24). Attach your tank stands securely to the floor so thereʼs no danger of them tipping over. The same goes for your burners; connect them securely to the stands. I position my burners, which use natural gas, so that they are about 2 1 / 2 to 3 inches below the tanks. When I turn on the burners, the flames will just begin to spread out on the bottom of the tanks. Itʼs a good idea to have your local gas service company help you with setting up your burners. They can make sure that you have enough pressure and that your system is safe. Donʼt forget to install a main shutoff for your gas lines. With the stands up and the gas system installed, youʼre just about ready to do some bluing. Before you set your tanks in place, clean them thoroughly. Wipe them down with trichloroethane. Remove all traces of any oil or grease. Put the tanks in position and fill your cleaner tank to within about inches from the top. Following the manufacturerʼs instructions, add the cleaner that you have chosen. Donʼt turn the heat on at this time. Now,
  16. 16. Bruniranje 17 / 43 fill up the cold water rinse tank and the boil-out tank. Again, fill them to within an inch or so of the top of the tank. Donʼt turn on the burner for the boil-out tank. You should now set up your salts tank. Read the instructions from the salts supplier and follow their directions to the letter. Donʼt get creative! Normally, you place approximately 50 percent of the amount of salts that youʼll need in the tank and then add water. Stir in the salts until they dissolve. Carefully add more water, bringing the level up to within about 3 inches of the top of the tank. Now, add another 25 percent of the total salts required. Again, stir in the salts Never guess about the quantity of salts used. Always weigh outthe appropriate amount as recommended by the salts supplier. You can turn on the heat at this point and make sure to position your thermometer correctly. As you stir your solution, youʼll note that the temperature will go up to a certain point and then stop, at which time the solution boils. If the boiling temperature is below the salts supplierʼs recommended operating temperature, then you must carefully add additional salts. Adding salts will raise the supersaturation level of the salts solution, allowing the temperature and the boiling point to go up. Gradually work your way up to the point at which you have a vigorous, rolling boil at the appropriate temperature. The salts I use, Brownellʼs Oxynate No. 7, operate best at between 292° and 295°F. At this point, the surface of my tank looks like a storm at sea! I have a vigorous boil with lots of agitation. Remember, water by itself boils at 212°F and will not get any hotter. Adding salts to the water raises the boiling point of the solution. Also, the higher the temperature, the more salts that can dissolve in the water. With the No. 7 salts, the optimum amount of salts is in the solution when the water boils at 292°F. The solution is supersaturated. When allowed to cool, the salts will go out of the solution and settle at the bottom of the tank . If you see the solution getting too hot, you can reduce the temperature by simply adding water. Donʼt attempt to control the temperature by cutting back on the gas burner. From time to time, some people encounter water problems. If thereʼs copper in your water, it can literally kill your salts bath. If you have alkaline water, or water with a high iron content, you should use distilled water, at least for your salts tank.
  17. 17. Bruniranje 18 / 43 This is the way a salts bath should look. Bownellʼs Oxynate No. 7 salts should have a vigorous, aggressive boil between 292 and 295 °F for best results. With your salts tank up to temperature, you can now turn on the burners under your cleaner and your boil- out tank. Make sure that you have a thermometer in the cleaner and that you run it at the supplierʼs recommended temperature. When all your tanks are up to the appropriate operating temperature, itʼs almost time to start bluing. First, take a scrap piece of old rifle shotgun barrel that you already polished a bit, clean it with trichloroethane, and run it through the bluing system. First, run it through the cleaner tank, next the cold water rinse where youʼll scrub it down, then the salts tank. Leave it in for 15 minutes or so, then pull it out and go back to the rinse tank. Carefully examine this test piece. If you mixed all the solutions properly and you followed the directions of your supplier, it should be blued perfectly. If not, something is wrong! Itʼs better for the error to show up on the test piece than with that shotgun you spent hours polishing! Always run your test piece through your solutions first. It can save you some unpleasant surprises and many hours of extra work. Once the test piece gives your setup a clean bill of health, you can begin work. Blue your barreled actions first. After you finish those parts, you can then run the parts baskets through the bluing system. This will help to prevent scratches or nicks from barrels or receivers hitting the parts baskets. Again, the sequence of steps in the caustic salt bluing process is as follows. 1. The cleaner tank 2. The cold water rinse tank 3. The salts tank 4. The cold water rinse tank for inspection to see that all is well 5. The boil-out tank for 15 to 20 minutes to neutralize any salts still on the workpiece 6. The water displacing oil tank Normally a gun will blue in a well-maintained bath in 30 minutes or less. Some mild steel components will blue almost instantly. Some heat-treated parts may require longer periods in the salts tank and may necessitate operation at a higher temperature, up to 315°F. Youʼll occasionally encounter pieces that require a bit of experimentation to get them to color. If you ever find that your workpieces develop a coating of red smut when you take them from the salts tank and place them in the cold water rinse, thatʼs a good indication that your salts arenʼt operating with the proper amount of boil at the correct temperature. Normally, the tank doesnʼt have enough agitation; that is, the boil is too mild. If the workpieces develop a green color or coating in the salts tank, that usually means that the temperature is too low.
  18. 18. Bruniranje 19 / 43 Finally, if your salts solution turns red, you have major trouble! Thatʼs usually a sign that your bath is burned out or dead. This is usually caused by excessive heat or contamination. Given proper care, a salts bath can last for years. Watch what you put in it, monitor your temperature constantly, and keep the tanks covered when not in use. If you do these things, you should get good, consistent results from your caustic salts setup HOT WATER OR ACCLERATED RUST BLUING We can think of the currently available hot water bluing solutions, such as Belgian Blue and Brownellsʼ Dicropan IM, as modern derivatives of the old traditional rust blues. Such modern finishes arenʼt technically rust blue, but are chemically more closely related to some of the commonly encountered cold blues. In terms of durability and abrasion resistance, the hot water blues are normally tougher and stronger than the caustic salt solutions and are basically equivalent in these respects to the traditional rust blues. Normally, the metal isnʼt polished beyond 400 grit when you use this process. In fact, you may give most metal components a light acid etching. This often provides for better adhesion of the hot water bluing solution. The color of this type of finish will in most cases have a bluish cast. Itʼs not the black color that you find with caustic salts. For this reason alone youʼll have many customers who prefer this type of finish. Unlike caustic salt solutions, the hot water blues wonʼt have any negative effect upon soft solders, so itʼs a popular method for refinishing the older soft- soldered doubles. However, like most caustic salts, you canʼt use it on anything other than the chromemoly steels normally found on modern firearms. It wonʼt color stainless steel or any aluminum alloys. Because it does such a good job of coating the metal and is so much less time-consuming than the traditional rust blues, hot water bluing has become widely accepted as the basic and most desirable finish for doubles. A traditional rust blue might take several days to several weeks to complete, but you can normally complete a hot water blue in about an hour or so after you polish the metal and prepare it for bluing. As you would expect, since the hot water bluing process takes more time than caustic salt bluing, itʼs normally more expensive. Your customers should pay 25 to 50 percent more for hot water bluing than for caustic salt bluing. Your customers may occasionally use the terms hot dip and hot tank bluing. Technically, both caustic salt bluing and hot water bluing use heated or hot tanks and you dip or suspend workpieces in the tank. Be sure that you explain the differences in the processes to your customers and understand exactly what they want. Itʼs better to spend a few additional minutes talking with your customer than to spend literally hours repolishing and rebluing a gun. In terms of equipment, hot water bluing requires much less than caustic salts bluing. You can do it efficiently with as l ittle as two heated tanks, one for a cleaner and one for the hot water. The heat source for these tanks can be Colemantype camp stoves. The materials for hot water bluing arenʼt as hazardous as those for caustic salts bluing. While you should certainly wear gloves and protective gear when working with any hot water blues, the primary danger is from the boiling water in the bluing tank. Many gunsmiths who have started their own shops have initially begun by offering hot water bluing. The fact that it requires so little equipment makes it an attractive option. Be aware, however, that because the process is very labor intensive, you may not have time to do more than two or three guns per week. (We cover details about the process and how you do it later.) For now, keep in mind that because the operation is so involved with carding, applying the bluing solution, and so forth, thereʼs a lot of room for operator error. Itʼs not as foolproof a process as a caustic salt. It takes time and practice to become consistently successful with hot water bluing. MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Black iron or stainless steel tanks Ideally, you should have three tanks: one for the cleaner, one for the cold water rinse, and one for boiling water. These can be either stainless steel or black iron. Stainless steel, while more expensive, is preferable because it resists rusting. Tank specifications should be the same as those used with caustic salts. Bluing solutions At the present time, there are two commonly used solutions for hot water bluing: Brownellʼs Dicropan IM and the Herterʼs Belgian Blue. Although both do an excellent job, I prefer the Dicropan IM because itʼs a bit easier to use and considerably less expensive. Both are available from Brownells.
  19. 19. Bruniranje 20 / 43 Cleaner As with the caustic salts bluing, I use and strongly recommend Brownellʼs Dicro-Clean 909. This mild detergent wonʼt etch or damage the workpiece. Burners for the heated tanks Youʼll need burners to heat two tanks. While pipe burners are ideal, you can use something as simple as a double-burner Coleman camp stove. The heat requirements arenʼt that extreme. At most, you must have sufficient heat to boil water in one of the tanks. Tank stands Three stands are required unless you use a couple of camp stoves. In that case, you could easily set all of your tanks on a large table. Swabs for applying the bluing For swabs, I use sections of pantyhose that I cut out and pack with cotton balls. The swabs are usually about 2 inches or so in diameter. I like to have about a dozen of these swabs made up and ready for use. A shallow dish to hold the bluing solution.Always pour enough bluing so that you have plenty to soak your swabs. Donʼt put used bluing back in the bottle with the unused portion. Doing so will cause contamination Steel wool Use #1 steel wool that you have cleaned of all oil and preservatives. You can use trichloroethane as the cleaner. You should unfold the steel wool and rinse it repeatedly to remove all traces of oil. After this, allow it to dry. Prepare at least four rolls of steel wool when hot water bluing Paper towels Cover your workbench with paper towels and periodically change them during the bluing process. This helps to keep the work area clean. Rubber gloves.As with caustic salt bluing, I prefer to use the Temp Tec gloves sold by Brownells. Water-displacing oil and tank After completion of bluing, suspend the parts in water-displacing oil. Wood plugs for the workpiece Ideally, you shouldnʼt touch the workpiece during bluing. If itʼs a doubled-barreled shotgun, you can place a tight-fitting wooden handle in the muzzle of one barrel and in the chamber of the other. This will permit water to flow out of the barrels, yet give you handles to hold on to. Black iron wire Use black iron wire to construct handles or holders for the workpiece. An 18 gauge wire is appropriate for this purpose. 1,1,1 trichloroethane You use trichloroethane for precleaning the workpiece. As with caustic saltbluing, the parts canʼt be too clean Thermometer Use a thermometer to monitor the temperature of the solution in the cleaning tank PROCEDURE Begin by setting up your tanks. Fill the cleaner and boiling water tanks to within 1 to 11 / 2 inches of the edge of the tank. Add your cleaner according to the manufacturerʼs instructions, and turn on the burners for both heated tanks. Monitor the temperature in the cleaning tank so that it doesnʼt become too hot
  20. 20. Bruniranje 21 / 43 When your tanks reach the correct operating temperature, place your workpiece in the cleaner tank for the appropriate length of time. Then, you should transfer it to the cold water rinse for scrubbing to remove any residue from the cleaning solution
  21. 21. Bruniranje 22 / 43 Here, the gunsmith removes the shotgun barrels from the hot cleaner tank. Note that the barrels have both wooden handlesas well as hangers composed of steel rods and black iron wire.
  22. 22. Bruniranje 23 / 43 Use a soft, natural bristle brush to scrub down the shotgun barrels in the flowing cold water rinse tank. This removes all traces of the hot cleaning solution. After rinsing, quickly transfer the workpiece to the boiling water tank. Allow it to remain in the tank for 5 minutes. Pull the workpiece from the tank and shake off any excess water. The heated workpiece will dry almost immediately. Holding the workpiece with one hand, card or rub down the surface with a pad of clean, dry, degreased steel wool. Remove all surface discoloration or oxidization that developed in the boiling water tank. Do this as quickly as possible so that the workpiece wonʼt cool. The chemical reaction between the bluing and the workpiece will accelerate if the workpiece is hot. Itʼs important that you do this first carding step thoroughly. If you leave imperfections on the surface of the workpiece, theyʼll show up through the bluing
  23. 23. Bruniranje 24 / 43 Place the barrels in the boilingwater tank for 5 minutes. The steel rod hangers hold the barrels above the bottom of the tank. After you complete the carding, apply the bluing solution with one of the swabs you already prepared. Have the swabs saturated, but not to the point that you get runs on the workpiece. Make long, continuous strokes with the swab as you apply the solution. Be sure to thoroughly cover the workpiece. Use about one minute for the application process
  24. 24. Bruniranje 25 / 43 After youremove the barrels from the boiling water tank, quickly card them with clean, dry degreased steel wool to removeall surface rust and discoloration. Return the workpiece to the boiling water tank and again allow it to remain for 5 minutes. Remove it and shake off the excess water. As soon as it dries, take a new clean pad of steel wool and card the surface. Again make sure that you remove all surface streaks, runs, or other imperfections. Work as quickly as possible. After carding, apply another coat of bluing solution with a new swab. Again, donʼt allow runs or streaks to develop. Try not to have noticeable overlaps. Make your application strokes long and even over the entire surface. Return the workpiece to the boiling water tank for five minutes. Follow this sequence of steps as many times as necessary until you get the color and finish desired. In most cases, between 6 and 12 coats of bluing will usually give a satisfactory finish. On rare occasions, a barrel or receiver will require more. Following the last application of bluing, return the workpiece to the boiling tank for five minutes. After removing it, place it in the water-displacing oil tank. This completes the bluing process. When using a hot water blue, speed is of the essence. The faster you work carding and applying the bluing, the better off you are. Donʼt allow the workpiece to cool down . Most folks who run into problems have failed to properly degrease their workpieces or their steel wool. It doesnʼt take much grease or oil either on the workpiece or in the boiling water tank to ruin the bluing.
  25. 25. Bruniranje 26 / 43 You apply Dicropan IM with a specially prepared swab. You then return the barrels to the boiling water.
  26. 26. Bruniranje 27 / 43 The barrels receive several coats of Dircropan IM. After you remove them from the boiling water tank, you card them with new pads of clean, dry,degreased steel wool The procedure outlined here is basically what is required for hot water bluing. However, you must carefully read and follow the instructions supplied with both Brownellʼs Dicropan IM and Herterʼs Belgian Blue TRADITIONAL RUST BLUING As mentioned earlier, bluing metal on firearms goes back hundreds of years. Gunsmiths offered guns with
  27. 27. Bruniranje 28 / 43 blued barrels and other components as early as the 1600s. While the formulas they used for their bluing compounds were closely guarded secrets—part of the art and mystery of gunsmithing— some of the later formulas are now available through such books as Firearm Bluing and Browningby R. H. Angier. If you face a situation that requires traditional rust bluing, Angierʼs book is an excellent source of information. In addition, the book Gunsmith Tips and Projects,by John Bivins, includes a helpful chapter on custom metal finishes Basically, a traditional rust blue actually rusts the surface of the steel. You control the rusting by the frequency and degree of carding or wire brushing that you do, as well as the amount and type of rusting solution applied to the metal. Rust bluing is a time-consuming and sometimes difficult process to undertake. Consequently, true traditional rust blues are often quite expensive. However, on the positive side, these finishes can be extremely durable and abrasion resistant. The color obtained can range from black to bluish black. Normally, this isnʼt a high-gloss finish but rather very subdued, dulled by the etching action of the bluing formula. Virtually all rust bluing formulas call for the use of several corrosive acids to produce the rusting. Most are such that it will require extended periods, many hours or days, between coats for satisfactory finishing. This alone would certainly limit its usefulness. In addition, most of the old formulas are very sensitive to humidity. If the air has less than 60 percent humidity, it will be very difficult to get the parts to rust. On the other hand, if humidity exceeds 90 percent, you may find that your rust bluing solutions are too aggressive. If your customer insists that you furnish a traditional rust blue, itʼs best to use one of the currently available commercial compounds, such as Pilkingtonʼs Classic American Rust Bluing Solution. With a solution like this, you need not worry about locating a variety of archaic chemicals, getting the mixture just right, or dealing with a deadly poison. Just follow the directions from the manufacturer. You can use birchwood Caseyʼs Plum Brown for a quick, rel atively easy traditional-type rust blue. Following the bottle instructions, simply apply the Plum Brown to a barrel heated with a propane torch. After you obtain a nice even brown finish, submerge the barrel in a tank of boiling water for 30 to 45 minutes. This procedure will produce the nicest dull black you could ask for. You could probably convert any of the fast browning solutions, such as Plum Brown, to a black by boiling. MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Rust bluing solution. As mentioned earlier, there are literally 1001 rust bluing formulas and compounds. If you wish to mix your own, refer to R. H. Angierʼs book, Firearm Bluing and Browning,for formula suggestions. Because there are so many different ways of mixing the compound, comments given here will by necessity be very general. Damp box If youʼre going to do authentic traditional rust bluing, you should build a damp box. This will allow you to have absolute control over temperature and humidity. Youʼll have a very difficult time doing traditional rust bluing if youʼre not able to control these critical variables. Youʼll find information on the construction and equipping of a first-class damp box in the Wolfe Publishing Company book, Gunsmithing Tips and Projects. Cleaner/degreaser Since you are rusting the surface of your workpieces, itʼs absolutely essential that you remove all traces of grease or oil. An ideal cleaner for this is 1,1,1 trichloroethane. Clean your parts carefully; then clean them again. Any trace of oil will cause the finish to be blemished. Gloves Always wear gloves when working with rust blues, and never touch the surface of your workpiece with your bare hands. Itʼs critical that the surface of the workpiece not become contaminated in any way if you are to achieve a uniform finish. Carding equipment Depending upon the formula and specific technique you employ, youʼll need to utilize some type of carding equipment. This could range from steel wool to a motor-powered wire wheel. In either case, make sure that the carding material is clean, dry, and void of any oil.
  28. 28. Bruniranje 29 / 43 PROCEDURE Depending upon the method and formula used, the specific steps in the traditional rust bluing procedure can vary. Normally, you begin by cleaning the workpiece and then applying a coat of the rust blue solution. Next, you place the workpiece in the damp box for a specified time, after which you remove and card it. Apply a second coat of bluing solution, and again return it to the damp box. Repeat this sequence of steps any number of times over a period that could range from a few days to several weeks. When rust bluing, keep in mind that the very nature of the process entails placing a fine gun in the worst possible environment —a damp, humid cabinet. There are parts that you want to rust, but there are also other parts, such as the bore of the barrel, that you donʼt want to rust. Therefore, itʼs very important that you coat the bore with a suitable protective grease and then insert tight- fitting wood plugs in both the muzzle and the chamber. These plugs must keep out both moisture and the rust blue solution, and at the same time, keep the oil or grease in the bore from leaking out. If you have the idea that I am not very enthusiastic about traditional rust bluing, youʼre 100 percent correct. Itʼs not a process that I would encourage you to get involved with until you are a well-established, very experienced gunsmith. NITRE BLUING Nitre blueis a traditional blue that is recently regaining popularity. Gunsmiths and some major firearms manufacturers, such as Winchester during the latter part of the nineteenth century, used this type of bluing fairly often. It provides a distinctive and attractive blue color. Occasionally, a knowledgeable customer may ask for this type of metal finishing, especially on a specific component of a firearm or on accessories for a custom firearm. You create the color by controlling the heat of the workpieces. The salts, commercially available through Brownells, are composed primarily of potassium nitrate with additional amounts of sodium nitrate and sodium nitrite. In an unheated state, these salts are in a dry granular form. When you apply heat, the salts will liquefy. To get a workpiece to take on a blue color, you must heat the nitre salts to between 600° and 650°F. Then, you submerge the polished, clean, dry parts in the solution. Since the liquefied salts are clear, itʼs easy to observe the changing of color. When you reach the appropriate color, you remove the workpiece and either quench it in warm water or allow it to air cool. Once you do this, rinse the parts in hot water to remove residual nitre salts that may become attached to the surface of the workpiece. As you can see, this is a relatively simple and straightforward process. However, there are limitations on how and where you can use nitre bluing. You should never use it on parts that have soft-soldered components. The heat (over 600°F) and the corrosive nature of the salts will attack the solder. The finish obtained from nitre bluing is attractive, but not very durable. We donʼt recommend it for firearms that will receive a lot of handling. You might consider adding this process to your shop so that you can properly color some firearm components. The safety and trigger on Luger pistols, for example, should be a straw color. You can achieve this with nitre salts by removing the part from the salts when the part reaches the straw color. Providing services like this and paying attention to important details will go a long way toward setting you apart from the run-of-the-mill gunsmith. It will also help you attract customers that know and care about work done carefully and skillfully. Nitre bluing requires a welded steel or cast iron container, a thermometer that will reach up to 900°F, and appropriate safety gear such as gloves, a face shield, and a heavy-duty shop apron. As you would expect from working with solutions at more than 600°F, you must be extremely careful to avoid splatter and burns. Because this type of bluing isnʼt common, your customers should expect to pay an additional fee when you color special parts or components with nitre salts. Itʼs not something that every gunsmith will want to do MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Tank for nitre salts. A good tank for nitre salts is the 6”6”10”black iron tank sold by Brownells. You can use other containers, such as cast iron pots. Just make sure that the container is sturdy enough to withstand the heat, and that it
  29. 29. Bruniranje 30 / 43 doesnʼt leak. Donʼt use aluminum containers as the salts will eat through the aluminum. Metal bucket or similar container for a quench tank. You should fill this container with clean, room temperature water. Donʼt use a plastic container because the hot workpiece could melt the plastic. Also, make sure that your container is large enough to effectively cool the workpiece. If itʼs too small, the workpiece will heat up the water in the quench tank. A 2 1 / 2 gallon metal bucket is about the ideal size. Container for warm water rinse Again, you could use a metal bucket for the warm water rinse. Water-displacing oil and suitable container. Use these items for oiling the workpiece after you complete the bluing. Heat source. You could use a Coleman camp stove, but a regular gas ring burner is best if you plan to do quite a bit of nitre bluing. Lead thermometer. A standard bluing thermometer wonʼt measure the high temperature encountered in nitre bluing. A lead thermometer, like those used for bullet casting, will register up to 1000°F. These are available from Brownells. Black iron wire. You use this wire to suspend parts. Stainless steel or black iron screen wire. This material is used to make a basket to hold small parts, pins, screws, and so on. Stainless steel dipper. A dipper is necessary for adding nitre salts to the tank. Rinse tank brush and steel wool.Use either #0 or #00 steel wool to rub air bubbles off the surface of the workpieces. Nitre salt. The amount of nitre salt required will depend upon the size of your salts container. Brownells sells nitre salts in 20 pound pails, which is more than enough for the 6”6”10”tank. Cleaner. I recommend the use of 1,1,1 trichloroethane. By carefully cleaning the workpiece with this you can easily remove any dirt, grease, or oil that might cause problems with your salts Safety equipment. Safety equipment should include TempTec gloves, a full face shield, a heavy-duty shop apron, a long- sleeved100 percent cotton or wool shirt, rubber boots, and a navy-stylewatch cap. PROCEDURE Begin by placing your clean, dry salts tank over the heat source and filling it approximately 3 / 4 full with nitre salts. Turn on the heat source. As the nitre salts heat up to approximately 275°F, theyʼll begin to liquefy. Since the dry granular salts take up more space than the liquefied salts, the level in the tank will drop. Use the stainless-steel dipper to gradually add additional salts until you reach the desired level of liquid salts. Never add more than one dipper at a time, and always allow it to melt before adding more. Install your thermometer at this point. Remember that you can get different colors at different temperatures. Bluing will begin at temperature between 600°F to 650°F. Donʼt allow the nitre salts to go over 900°F as the salts will begin to break down at that temperature. You control the temperatures for nitre salts, unlike those for caustic salts, by regulating the heat. If the liquid starts to get too hot, just turn down the heat to stabilize the temperature. Make sure that your workpieces
  30. 30. Bruniranje 31 / 43 are clean and absolutely dry. Never allow any water or moisture to enter the salts tank. If this happens, the water could convert into steam and cause an eruption of the salts. Place the parts to be finished in the salts tank at the appropriate temperature (depending on the color you want to achieve). Normally, the workpieces will color within 5 to 15 minutes. The liquid salts solution is clear, so you can easily observe the color of the workpieces. When they reach the desired color, remove the workpieces and place them in the quenching tank. At this point, you can recheck your workpieces for proper color. If everything is fine, scrub the workpieces in hot water to remove all traces of nitre salts and then transfer the parts to the water-displacing oil. A problem that you may encounter in nitre bluing is white spots on the workpieces. This occurs when you place the workpiece in the bath and some salts crystallize on its surface. As the workpiece heats up, the crystallized salts melt, but small air bubbles remain on the workpiece. These bubbles effectively insulate the surface metal and lead to the white spots, or discoloration. If this occurs with small parts, you can sometimes agitate them in the bath and cause the air bubbles to break from the metal surface. On larger parts, as soon as the crystals melt, remove the parts from the bath and very quickly give them a light wiping with fine steel wool. Do it only once but very thoroughly. When you return a workpiece to the salts bath, the bubbles shouldnʼt reform because you have, in effect, preheated the workpiece. Presently, Brownells is the only gunsmith supply company I know of that offers nitre salts. These are clean, high- quality salts, especially formulated for nitre bluing. Brownells also offers a detailed instruction booklet for this process. Note:You can allow nitre salts to solidify in the bluing tank. Used judiciously, you can reheat them and use them time and again for several years. COLD BLUING You find a large variety of commercial cold bluing solutions currently on the market and available in virtually every gun shop, sporting goods store, hardware store, and discount house in the country. Such solutions are sold primarily as touch-ups to allow the gun owner to easily repair or darken small worn areas such as those near the muzzle of a pistol barrel, where holster wear will often remove the original finish. Cold blue, which is actually a form of black plating, can do an adequate job of providing temporary coloring to chromemoly steels. For the most part, you shouldnʼt consider it a substitute for caustic salt bluing or accelerated rust blue on better grade guns. Cold blue, in most cases, isnʼt as durable as other types of finishes, and the color achieved with cold bluing isnʼt easily matched with the original color of a caustic salt or rust blue finish. Over the years, Iʼve seen a fairly direct relationship between how easily a cold blue will color metal and the durability of the finish. If the cold blue goes on easily, it will normally come off or wear quickly as well. Iʼve also found that the various brands of cold blues will react differently with specific metals. Because of this, I usually keep a half dozen or more different cold blues near my bench. If one brand wonʼt properly blue a part, I immediately try another brand and so on. Very seldom will I find a part I canʼt cold blue Virtually all cold blues contain some type of acid, usually selenious acid. Acids can, on occasion, cause a bit of trouble. If the original finish isnʼt especially durable, the acid in the cold blue may discolor it or remove it altogether. Be very careful when working with cold blues. There have been instances when someone, attempting to recolor just a small area on a barrel, ended up bluing the entire gun. If you drop a screw or pin in a bottle of cold blue, remove it immediately. Otherwise, the acid in the cold blue will etch the screw to the point of ruin. If you follow the directions from the manufacturer, youʼll usually do a good job of cold bluing. Remember to have your workpiece properly prepared so that the cold blue can react to the base metal. For best results, remove all rust, oil, grease, dirt, and any original finish. Iʼve had very good results with cold blues sold by Brownells, Birchwood Casey, and Gun Parts Corporation. My primary use of cold blue is in retouching the heads of screws and pins. MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Cold bluing solution.
  31. 31. Bruniranje 32 / 43 As mentioned earlier, there are numerous cold blues on the market. The following companies produce excellent cold blues: Brownells (Oxpho-Blue and Dicropan T-4), Birchwood Casey (Super-Blue), and Gun Parts Corporation (44-40 Blue). I find that Brownellʼs Oxpho-Blue is more durable and abrasion resistant than many other cold blues. Cream cold blues are now beginning to be marketed in addition to the standard liquid solutions. I prefer the liquid, as I find it easier to use. 1,1,1 trichloroethane. Use trichloroethane to clean and degrease the workpieces. Although some cold blues will work through thin coats of oil, it just makes good sense to have the workpiece as clean as possible to permit the full strength of the cold blue to work on the base metal. Cotton swabs or cleaning patches. Use these to apply the cold blue to the workpiece. #0 Steel wool. Use steel wool to burnish and even out the cold blued finish. Note:Prior to using steel wool, soak it in trichloroethane for a few minutes to remove oil residue left from its manufacture. Then allow a few minutes for the trichloroethane to evaporate. Clean cotton cloth. You need a cloth to dry the workpiece and remove excess cold blue. PROCEDURE Suppose youʼre going to reblue a .22 rifle barrel. Start by polishing the barrel with abrasive to approximately a 320 to 400 grit finish. Then, thoroughly clean the barrel with 1,1,1 trichloroethane. Next, make a swab with three or four cleaning patches and saturate it with the cold blue. Wipe down the entire barrel as quickly as possible, avoiding runs or overlaps. Allow the cold blue to work without drying for about 60 seconds. Then, wipe it dry with a clean cotton cloth. When the barrel dries completely, burnish it vigorously with the #0 steel wool. Pay particular attention to areas of uneven color. Repeat the application of the cold blue followed by a 60 second waiting period for the chemical action of the bluing to take place. Wipe down the barrel with the cotton cloth again, and then burnish with #0 steel wool. Keep repeating this sequence until you have the finish you want. Here are a few hints and suggestions that will help you avoid trouble with cold bluing. First, donʼt contaminate the cold blue in the bottle. If youʼre going to use some, pour it into a shallow dish or saucer. Donʼt return the unused portion to the bottle; throw it away. Never allow the lid to stay off the bottle any longer than is absolutely necessary. Some of the components can evaporate and weaken the solution. Finally, if the solution is more than a year old, get rid of it! Use a fresh, new full-strength solution THE BROWNING Closely related to bluing, a process called browning or "plum brown" obtained use several decades ago as a surface treatment for finishing steel exteriors in a reddish-to-dark-brown hue. Manufacturers employed caustic chemicals such as mercury salts or cyanide to create reddish rusting in steel or ferrous metal parts before subsequently treating the surface with the same chemicals used to cause blueing. The presence of extensive ferric oxide contributed a brown shade to the metal. Although rarely utilized today due to the harsh chemicals involved, browning contributes to the color of some older firearms barrels. In Europe centuries ago, some blacksmiths referred to this fabrication process as "russetting". Gunsmiths developed a number of formulations for causing rusting in order to perform browning. The process gives a distinctive reddish-brown shade to steel items, such as gun barrels. BROWN FINISH As the name implies, the browning process applies a brown finish to metal. This is one of the oldest traditional finishes and predates bluing by perhaps many centuries. Basically, browning is just controlled
  32. 32. Bruniranje 33 / 43 rusting. As mentioned earlier, the book Firearm Bluing and Browning by R. H. Angier contains many original formulas for browning used during the nineteenth century and earlier. However, you should use one of the modern commercially available compounds such as Birchwood Caseyʼs Plum Brown. These newer products are easier to use, safer, and produce more consistent results. Youʼll find that most of your customers who want this type of finish are blackpowder shooters. A brown finish is popularly accepted as more appropriate for traditional muzzle-loading firearms. Browning is easy to apply and requires very little equipment, especially if you use a modern commercial browning such as Plum Brown. First, you polish and thoroughly clean the metal to remove all traces of grease and oil. You then heat the metal with a small propane torch until a drop of water will just sizzle on the barrel. Next, apply Plum Brown with swabs in long even strokes. The greater the number of applications, the darker and richer the color Browning is an extremely durable finish, yet one which requires a minimal amount of equipment. Normally, you wouldnʼt polish a workpiece to a grit higher than 400, if that high. Polishing any higher is a waste of time since the browning etches the metal as it colors. Fees for browning average just a bit below those charged for caustic salt bluing. MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT Heat source. You can usually use a small handheld propane torch available at most hardware stores as a heat source. I often use my oxyacetylene torch. Although Iʼve yet to try it, I believe that you could use a heat gun. The Seely S1-1500D will produce hot air up to 1100°F. Thatʼs hot! Rack or holder for the workpiece. Since I normally use browning on muzzle-loading barrels, I have a 2”4”board, a little over 2 feet long, in which I placed two pieces of coat hanger wire. I shaped the pieces of wire somewhat like the letter M. The center portion of the wire dips down just enough to allow the barrel to rest there securely. This gives me good access to the full length of the barrel and permits turning of the barrel as required. Small parts, such as lock plates and hammers, are simply held in small vise grip pliers. Swab to apply browning solution. Shop Swabs sold by Brownells are ideal for applying the browning solution. These swabs have a wire handle and are inexpensive and easy to use. Browning solution. There are several browning solutions on the market that do a fine job. One thatʼs easy to use and readily available is the Birchwood Casey Plum Brown. 1,1,1 trichloroethane. You use this cleaner to wipe down the workpiece and remove all traces of oil or grease. As with bluing, the cleaner your workpieces, the better your final result. Rust-preventive oil. After the browning process is completed, rust-preventive oil should be applied to prevent further rusting. PROCEDURE Prepare the workpiece as you normally would for bluing or any other metal finishing. Itʼs not necessary or even desirable to polish much higher than 300 grit. Browning actually takes better to a rougher surface than it does to one that has a high polish. Be sure to thoroughly clean the workpiece with 1,1,1 trichloroethane to remove all oil and grease. Place the workpiece in your holder and gradually apply heat. Do this slowly and evenly over the entire part. Keep applying heat until a drop of water will just sizzle when it touches the surface of the part. You can now begin to apply the browning solution with your swabs. Keep the swabs saturated and make long, continuous applications down the length of the barrel. Try not to have overlaps or runs. Make sure that you continue to apply heat and donʼt permit the parts to cool.
  33. 33. Bruniranje 34 / 43 The more coats of browning solution you apply, the darker and richer the finish. When the piece reaches the desired finish, stop. Let the parts cool and wipe them down with a soft clean cloth. Then, apply a generous coating of a good rust-preventive oil. As with traditional rust blues, the humidity in the air may have an effect on your finish and how well the solution works. It seems to work best on warm days when the humidity is between 80 and 90 percent. BLACKENING BLACKENING OF FERROUS METALS The commercial application of black conversion coatings to iron, steel, and cast iron has been well established for over 75 years. The three most economically viable methods of blackening ferrous alloys - h ot alkaline black oxiding, room temperature black oxiding, and black zinc phosphate are chosen for a number of reasons. These are: 1. They produce an attractive black finish that enhances the saleability of the articles thus coated. 2. They offer an economical means of imparting moderate corrosion resistance to the articles thus coated. 3. They yield a finish that when properly sealed resists galling and enhances lubricity. 4. Their application is economical as far as cost per square foot. 5. These finishes yield little or no dimensional change. HOT ALKALINE BLACK OXIDIZING Hot alkaline nitrate black oxide was originally developed in Germany as a two bath system during the early 1900s. The modern single bath oxidizing solu tions became commercially prevalent during the later 1930s and have remained so through today. The modern hot black oxidizing solutions are proprietary blends of sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, wetting agents, and unique rectifiers supplied as powdered compositions or ready-to-use liquid formulations. The black finish developed by the hot alkaline nitrate black oxidizing solution is a true conversion coating converting iron to the naturally occurring black iron oxide compound called magnetite with chemical formula of Fe 3 O 4 . The magnetite is produced by immersing the steel parts to be blackened in the hot alkaline nitrate solution operating at a boiling point of between 285 and 295 O F. Dwell times are typically from 5 to 20 minutes depending on such parameters as alloy, surface hardness, and nature of the heat-treated surface. Powdered and liquid formulations are available. Powdered formulations are used in water at concentrations of from 5 to 6 lb/gal depending on the propri etary formula used. The liquid solutions are used as received and typically have boiling points of 280 to 285 O F. The solution must be boiling to achieve the prop er blackening. The boiling point is a function of the salt concentration and is maintained by the automatic addition of water to replace that which is contin uously boiled away. As water is boiled off the boiling point of the solution rises. Although it is often stated that hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing produces a black oxide finish with no dimensional change, this is not, in reality, the case. The actual dimensional change that does occur has been measured and is approxi mately 5 millionths of an inch. It is rare, however, to find instances in manu facturing where this minimal dimension change is objectionable. The process used to blacken steel using the hot alkaline nitrate solution in its simplest form consists of five steps: These are:
  34. 34. Bruniranje 35 / 43 (1) hot alkaline soak clean to remove grease and oils, (2) overflowing cold water rinse, (3) blackening, (4) overflowing cold water rinse, (5) final seal with a water displacing oil, a wax, an acrylic, or a soluble oil. Should rust or light heat treat scale or oxidation be present, the use of an acid pickle to remove it may be required. If heavy heat treat or forging scale is present it is most effectively removed by mechanical means such as vibratory finishing or sand or vapor blasting. There are instances when specialized procedures are required. When the black oxide is to be used as a paint base or when strict adherence to Military Specification C-13942C, Class 1, is required, the inclusion of a dip in a dilute solution of chromic acid after the blackening step becomes necessary. When powdered metal or sintered metal parts are blackened by the hot alkaline nitrate method it becomes imperative to include a hot oil dip after the black oxide step to extract residual alkali that has been absorbed by the part to prevent white alkaline bleed-out at a future time. The hot oil is normally used at a temperature of 230 to 250 O F with a dwell time of 1 to 2 minutes or possibly longer. The tank used for the hot alkaline nitrate blackening solution should be properly designed to assure efficient operation and safety. The tank should be insulated to minimize heat loss. The material of construction should be mild steel. The black oxide tank should be gas heated for most efficient operation. If natural or bottled gas is not available the solution may be heated by electric immersion heaters. If electric immersion heaters are used it is important that they are properly installed and positioned to assure a uniform rolling boil. Since the proper boiling range is critically important to the proper functioning of a hot alkaline nitrate black oxidizing solution, it is advisable to have a temperature controller that is integrated with a motor operated valve, which adds water to the blackening solution to maintain the proper boiling point. As water is boiled off the boiling point of the oxidizing solution increases and must be lowered by the addition of water. The tank should be vented to remove the alkaline aerosol that is given off. The black finish produced by the hot black oxidizing solution is a deep jet black finish, which offers moderate abrasion resistance and will yield up to 96 hours of salt spray resistance per ASTM Specification B 117 when sealed with a moderately dry supplemental oil. The black oxide in and of itself does yield some corrosion resistance above that of the unblackened steel; however, it rarely finds application in its unsealed state. The blackening solution is primarily consumed by drag-out; therefore, a solution should never stop blackening as long as it is kept up to volume. Although all hot alkaline black oxide formulations on the market today contain varying proportions of the three main ingredients, i.e., sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrate, and sodium nitrite, all salts are not equal. The proprietary formulations that offer the lowest applied cost are those that have rectifiers that effectively remove, either by floating or precipitating, the red iron oxide (colloidal iron) that tends to accumulate in the oxidizing solution. These formulations also contain unique wetting agents that lower the viscosity and surface tension thus resulting in less drag-out and lower applied costs. The square foot cost to apply the hot alkaline nitrate black oxide finish is dependent on local energy costs and part configuration and thus isnʼt always easy to determine. It would be safe to say that the total chemical cost to blacken by means of the alkaline nitrate method would be within the range of 0.5 to 1.0 cents/ft 2 . Energy costs are constant as long as the tank is at operating temperature; therefore, it is advisable to run as much work in a given period of time as possible. The energy costs per square foot of work processed decrease as the amount of work increases. The hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing solutions have found their greatest application in job shops and captive shops where a simple economical means of applying a moderately corrosion-resistant finish to a variety of steel alloys with minimal or no dimensional change is desired. The hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing method offers the following benefits: 1. It is simple—one process will blacken a great variety of steel alloys with varying surface hardness (cast and malleable iron will require a bath operating at 255 O F, however). 2. The solution is very forgiving of inadequate cleaning due to its high alkalinity and the slight agitation due to boiling action. 3. As long as the boiling point is maintained within the specified range, 285-295 O F, there is little that can go wrong with the bath.
  35. 35. Bruniranje 36 / 43 4. Pollution control problems are minimized. In most cases neutralization is all that is required. 5. Parts may be racked, processed in baskets, or processed in tumbling barrels. ROOM TEMPERATURE BLACK OXIDE Room temperature blackening formulations for steel have been around for a good number of years. These solutions were initially developed as touch-up solutions to blacken scratches on parts that had been blackened in the hot alkaline nitrate blackening solutions. With the increasing cost of energy during the early and mid 1970s the roomtemperature touch-up blackening solutions became attractive alternatives to the energy intensive alkaline nitrate oxidizing solutions that were/are commonly used. These room-temperature touch-up blackening solutions have been refined and improved to yield the present- day proprietary formulations that have found wide-spread acceptance. Unlike the black oxide produced by the hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing solutions, the black oxide produced by the room-temperature oxidizing formulations is not a true conversion coating. The black finish produced in the room-temperature blackening solution is the result of an autocatalytic self-perpetuating deposition of a black amorphous selenium copper iron compound, the exact chemical nature of which is hard to determine. The present-day room-temperature blackening solutions are generally aqueous solutions of phosphoric acid, which contain selenium and copper compounds. The liquid concentrates are diluted with water to yield working solution with concentrations of between 10 and 15% by volume and are normally used at a temperature of between 70 and 80 O F. Like the true black oxide produced by hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing solutions, the black finish produced by room-temperature blackening solutions are normally assumed not to effect the tolerances of parts blackened although there is a minimal buildup of approximately 20 millionths of an inch. Room temperature black oxides are applied most frequently by a simple sevenstage procedure as follows: Parts must be thoroughly cleaned in a heavy-duty alkaline soak cleaner. Cold water rinsed, pickled in dilute phosphoric acid solutions or solutions of a dry acid salt, overflowing cold water rinse, blacken in a 10% by volume room temperature blackening solution, overflowing cold water rinse, and seal with a water-displacing oil, soluble oil, wax, or a clear acrylic finish. The black finish produced by room-temperature blackening solutions offers no enhanced corrosion resistance unless it is sealed with some type of supplemental finish. When sealed with a moderately dry water-displacing oil, the room-temperature black oxide finish can yield 72 hours of 5% salt spray resistance per ASTM B 117. Like the true black oxide produced by the hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing solution, the room-temperature black oxide is more porous than the unblackened steel surface, thus it holds a supplemental topcoat to a greater extent than the unblackened surface yielding enhanced corrosion resistance. The room-temperature blackening solutions are more analogous to electroless plating solutions than to the traditional alkaline nitrate oxidizing solutions. Parts to be blackened in room-temperature blackening solutions must be thoroughly cleaned of grease, oil, rust, and carbon smut prior to blackening to yield uniform smut-free blackening. If rust, heat treat scale, or forging scale is present, it is best removed by mechanical means. In
  36. 36. Bruniranje 37 / 43 many cases, however, room-temperature black oxides have been successfully applied over light heat treat or forging scale although this is not the norm. As with plating solutions, good rinsing is extremely important between process steps to prevent solution cross-contamination. The room-temperature blackening solutions are mildly acid and slightly buffered and will be affected by either alkaline or acidic drag-in. As stated, the room temperature blackening solutions are mildly acid, i.e., having a pH of 2.0. The solutions are continuously replenishable and are maintained at working strength by means of a simple chemical titration. The working solution will form an insoluble iron selenium phosphate compound that must be filtered out of the solution to maintain correct chemical balance. The use of a 50-micron bag filtration unit has been found to be appropriate. A room-temperature blackening solution should never be allowed to become depleted to less than 85% of its original working strength, otherwise the chemical balance of the bath will become altered; possibly yielding a nonadherent or smutty finish. There is a recommended limit on the number of square feet of work per gallon of room temperature blackening solution just as there is with phosphating solutions. Optimum results are normally achieved when tank volume is such that there are 0.6 to 0.8 ft 2 of work per gallon of room temperature blackening solution. The system should also be run or worked at a rate that doesnʼt yield a turnover rate of greater than 50% per 8-hr shift. Example: If you have a 1,000 gallon working tank volume of concentration 10% by volume, it would be advisable to run at or below a rate that would require a replenishment of 50 gallons per 8-hr shift. Experience has shown that if a bath is worked at a rate greater than this, the rate of the naturally occurring precipitation reaction mentioned earlier can become dominant and the bath can actually start to consume itself. In this example this would be a production load of 20,000 ft 2 per 8-hr shift The room-temperature blackening solutions have found their greatest effective use in captive blackening operations where parts manufactured from one or two alloys are processed. The use of room-temperature blackening solutions affords the customer an economical, safe, and highly productive means of producing a moderately corrosionresistant, esthetically attractive finish on his product. The chemical cost to apply the room-temperature black oxide is typically between 3 and 5 cents per square foot. Most production problems to date have been due to any one of the following: 1. Overworking of a production bath. 2. Poor or improper preparation of the parts prior to blackening. Remember, room- temperature blackening is more analogous to electroless nickel plating than any other metal-finishing operation. 3. Poor solution maintenance, i.e., run the bath below 85% working concentration. 4. Poor product application, initially If these problems are avoided, room-temperature black oxidizing becomes a safe, convenient, economical alternative to zinc plating or painting where moderate corrosion resistance is required. The benefits afforded by using room-temperature black oxide that have resulted in its wide acceptance are as follows: 1. Little or no heating required. 2. Long lasting equipment. 3. Blackening solution is operated at room temperature and in mildly acid conditions and is thus safe to use. 4. Venting of the blackening tank is unnecessary. 5. You can blacken steel, cast iron, malleable iron, powdered metal, and mild steel in the same solution. With the hot alkaline nitrate oxidizing, a separate solution is required to process cast and malleable iron. 6. Dimensional changes are minimal. 7. Parts can be bulk processed via tumbling barrels. Rotation should be 2 rpm. 8. High productivity due to short cycle times.
  37. 37. Bruniranje 38 / 43 BLACK ZINC PHOSPHATE Black zinc phosphate may be the most overlooked functional metal-finishing process around today. Black zinc phosphating is a specialized heavy zinc phosphating procedure in which the steel, cast iron, or malleable iron parts are blackened prior to immersion in the zinc phosphating solution. The process used to produce the black zinc phosphate conversion coating in its simplest form consists of seven process steps. Assuming that the parts are free from rust and heat treat scale, the parts should be thoroughly cleaned in a heavy-duty alkaline soak cleaner, rinsed in overflowing cold water, immersed in the hydrochloric-acid-based black predip solution, rinsed in overflowing cold water, phosphated in the heavy zinc phosphate, rinsed in overflowing cold water, and immersed in a soluble oil or a water-displacing oil. Should rust or scale be present it might be removed by going into a solution of a dry acid salt or hydrochloric acid although it is best removed by mechanical means. If enhanced corrosion resistance is desired, or if you are black zinc phosphating in accordance to a military specification, a dip in a chromic acid/phosphoric acid sealer will be required. If required, the chromic acid/phosphoric acid sealer is used very dilute and at 150 O F. A rinse should not follow this step and it is beneficial to spin dry or oven dry the parts prior to immersion in the soluble or water-displacing oils to prevent the detrimental accumulation of hexavalent chromium in these solutions. The black predip solutions are primarily proprietary formulations, which are used at concentrations ranging from 5 to 15% by volume. As mentioned previously, they are acidic, containing hydrochloric acid and should thus be vented. The black predip does not produce an adherent black finish but rather a smutty nonadherent deposit that is subsequently sealed in by the heavy zinc phosphate; therefore, if parts are to be processed in a tumbling barrel, the barrel should rotate at 1 to 2 rpm to minimize scratching of the smutty surface. The depth of work in the tumbling barrel should be kept at 6 inches or less. The black smut produced in the predip solution is typically sealed with a heavy zinc phosphate that will yield a coating weight of between 1,500 and 2,500 mg/ft 2 . In many cases, however, customers are asking for a finer crystal structure than that produced by a heavy zinc phosphate, and a trend is toward sealing the black smutty finish with a fine-grained calcium- modified zinc phosphate to yield a coating weight of between 500 and 1,000 mg/ft 2 . When using a calcium-modified zinc phosphate, care must be taken to assure that dwell time in the black predip is kept to a minimum, otherwise the black layer will be too heavy and the phosphate may not have the capacity to totally seal the black resulting in some black rub-off. The zinc phosphates, whether heavy or calcium-modified, are typically used at a concentration of about 3 to 6% by volume and a temperature of between 170 and 190 O F. Dwell times may be as short as 5 minutes or as long as 15 minutes. When properly applied, coating buildup is approximately 1 to 5 ten thousandths of an inch. No allowance is typically made for this buildup on close-fitting parts because the crystals of the zinc phosphate are soft and are easily broken, allowing parts to return to their original uncoated dimensions. The bath must be filtered to remove insolubles that are a byproduct of the phosphate reaction. The black zinc phosphate coating is very porous and will absorb the final sealant to a much greater extent than the bare steel or black oxided steel surfaces. Black zinc phosphate conversion coatings, when properly applied,
  38. 38. Bruniranje 39 / 43 can yield salt spray resistance per ASTM B 117 at upwards of 260 hours. Black zinc phosphate conversion coatings have found their greatest use where a functional and attractive black finish yielding between 100 and 300 hours of salt spray resistance is required yet dimension change must be kept to a minimum. Black zinc phosphates have been used extensively by the fastener and tool industries. They also have had good application for protecting under-hood-type parts made from cast iron, malleable iron, and cast steel, such as master cylinders. Most of the problems encountered when applying a black phosphate conversion coating are the result of improper chemical balance in the zinc phosphate solution. The total to free acid ratio must be maintained within optimum range to insure proper phosphating. A free to total acid ratio of between 6.0:1 and 8:1 is typical. Too long a dwell time in the black predip as mentioned previously will result in a black smut that is too heavy to be thoroughly sealed by the phosphate solution. Another problem typically encountered is nonuniformity of finish, which is normally the result of inadequate precleaning. Black phosphate conversion coatings are very economical to apply with an average applied cost of about 2 to 4 cents per square foot. Black zinc phosphate conversion coatings offer the following benefits: 1. Low application cost. 2. Little appreciable dimensional change. 3. Ease of application. 4. High-corrosion resistance at a low cost In conclusion: all three of these blackening methods—hot alkaline black oxidizing, oxidizing, room- temperature black oxide, and black zinc phosphate—offer the metal finisher a decorative, moderately corrosion-resistant black finish at an economical cost with little dimensional change. The ability to apply these finishes in bulk and the simple basic equipment used to apply these finishes make them viable alternatives to painting and/or plating. BLACK NICKEL COATING This process is an electrolytic blackening operation, which produces a black nickel sulfide coating on the surface. The finish is very hard and durable and, in many cases, produces a true black color, which the other methods cannot match. It is used most often as an extension of the brass plating operation. Since the parts are already racked for electrolytic deposition of the brass, they are ready for a second electrolytic operation—in this case blackening after thorough rinsing. The bath can be operated as a permanent plating bath in the line with periodic titration and replenishment and excellent tank life. Many experienced platers find that they can mix their own solution using commodity chemicals rather than purchase a preblended proprietary product. When operated in this way the operating costs can be quite low. Black nickel works best on racked parts. Bulk or barrel handling methods work less well and usually result in more difficulty in achieving a uniform deposit, due to the continual interruption of electrical contact between the parts. As a result the black nickel finish is best suited for use on high value parts, which are rack plated. METAL FINISHING INTRODUCTION Over the centuries, various types of finishes have been applied to metal on firearms for different reasons. A finish may be decorative; that is, itʼs aesthetically pleasing to the builder or owner of the firearm. The finish primarily enhances the appearance or beauty of the metal work. A particular finish may also protect or preserve the metal. Since most of the metal used to produce firearms will rust or oxidize, a coating will usually prevent rust and extend the useful life of the firearm. Finally, a finish may add a particular quality or feature to a firearm. For example, a hunter may choose to have a very dull, nonreflective finish applied to his or her rifle or shotgun so it wonʼt reflect light and alert or frighten the game being stalked. As a gunsmith, customers will
  39. 39. Bruniranje 40 / 43 often ask you about different metal finishes. You need to have a solid understanding of different types of finishes commonly available and be able to discuss the relative merits and features of each. In addition, you may wish to offer some types of metal finishing in your own shop. If youʼre working in someone elseʼs shop, you may be the one to do the metal finishing work. Because of this, your knowledge of metal finishing is very important. For the most part, the more commonly encountered finishes are relatively easy to apply, and the process isnʼt all that difficult to master. When it comes to metal finishing, thereʼs nothing all that mysterious, and certainly nothing to be afraid of! Itʼs well within the capability of the average person to learn to apply a variety of finishes and to do so in a competent, professional manner. The fact that youʼre taking the time and effort to study and learn to be a gunsmith would indicate that more than likely you have what it takes to do this. In this text, we emphasis practical, useful information. We wonʼt give you formulas for old, seldom-used bluing or browning solutions. Rather, youʼll learn how to use modern, readily available finishing solutions and materials. HISTORY Protective metal finishes have been used in some form for hundreds of years. Itʼs not necessary to go into great detail regarding prenineteenth century finishing procedures or formulas. For the most part, your work as a gunsmith will be limited to dealing with firearms produced after approximately 1900. The material in this text will help you obtain the knowledge and skills to provide metal finishes that are suitable and correct for firearms of the post-1900 period. No one knows for certain how metal on the first firearm was finished or if it had any finish at all. Just as no one knows who built the first handheld firearm, the details on the earliest firearm metal finishes are long since lost. We do know, however, that from the earliest times ancient armorers and weapons builders provided decorative and protective finishes to swords, armor, and other metal equipment. Therefore, itʼs very likely that they applied many of these same techniques to the earliest firearms and firearm components. Itʼs safe to assume that quite early the old-time gun makers noticed that they could control the natural tendency for metal to rust. In fact, by monitoring how and to what degree the exterior of a musket barrel rusted, gun makers were able to develop an attractive and durable finish. As it became known that armorers could use the natural rusting process as the basis for a durable metal finish, they began to experiment with various procedures and techniques. Instead of simply relying on the humidity or moisture found in the air in their shop to start the rusting, they developed various formulas and solutions to speed up the process. Some of these early solutions contained components such as saltwater, urine, or blood that would quickly rust the relatively soft metals used on the earliest firearms. There were no universal formulas and each armorer or gunsmith had a “secret” solution. Aside from the rusting procedures, metal items were sometimes painted with a lacquer or coated with oils or animal fat and then heated over a fire or in a forge. This would result in a blue or black metal coating. While not necessarily very durable, these finishes could look attractive. Possibly as early as the 1600s, metal finishing had developed to the point that metal coloring on firearms was quite common. The English referred to it as browning, while the early Germans called it bronzing.In both cases, the roots of the term (even at the time of the seventeenth century) went back hundreds of years. One misconception that many people have about early military firearms has to do with the metal finishes. Virtually all early military firearms produced up until the nineteenth century were “in the white”—that is, the metal wasnʼt blackened, blued, or browned. It was left in a natural unfinished state. The famous British Brown Bess flintlock musket used for hundreds of years was almost always issued with unfinished or natural metal. We donʼt know the specific reason for this. However, it was a regular and common part of every British soldierʼs routine to brighten the metal on his Brown Bess with a bit of leather and some fine sand. British soldiers around the world spent literally millions of hours keeping their muskets spotless and free of rust. It wasnʼt until the time of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1864, that the United States Army began to issue some rifles with blued or blackened metal. The first large-scale issue of military rifles with a bluedor blackened barrel in what is now Germany didnʼt occur until after 1871. By the late nineteenth century, large arms manufacturing companies that could
  40. 40. Bruniranje 41 / 43 produce thousands of guns each year became established. Along with this came the necessity for developing ways to quickly and easily color the metal of these firearms. This was the real beginning of modern gun making and metal finishing techniques For detailed information and formulas for some of the very early metal finishing solutions, many consider the book Firearm Bluing and Browningby R. H. Angier to be the stan dard or basic text. This book is available from Brownells, Inc., Route 2, Box 1, Montezuma, IA 50171. You may also obtain Angierʼs book from dealers in firearm-related books such as Rutgerʼs Book Center, 127 Raritan Ave., Highland Park, NJ 08904. Another interesting and useful source of information on nineteenth century metal finishing is The Gunsmithʼs Manual by J. P. Stelle and William B. Harrison. Published in 1883, this was the first American gunsmithing book. Itʼs still in print and is available from Brownellsor Rutgerʼs Book Center. As a gunsmith, you should obtain copies of these books for your shop library. Like any professional, youʼll need reference material to enable you to do research from time to time. These books will especially help you if you go into the highly specialized field of firearms restoration. (We cover restoration a little later.) Itʼs essential for you to understand that the old formulas and procedures are interesting and in certain limited applications very useful. However, for the gunsmith that works primarily on modern firearms, these formulas have little practical use. Most of these old formulas use archaic terms for the various chemical compounds, which makes it difficult to locate mod ern chemical equivalents. (In the book Gunsmith Kinks,Vol. II, by Bob Brownell, there are lengthy tables giving the modern names for many of these old chemicals.) Many of the old bluing formulas use extremely dangerous chemicals that you should avoid at all costs. For example, cyanide was often used in some of the older bluing solutions. Under no circumstances should you use any formula that contains a poison such as cyanide. For 99.9 percent of your metal finishing work, there are many modern, readily available metal finishing compounds that are effective, easy to use, and a lot safer. HARDNESS TREATMENTS Heat Treating: Heat treating processes change the physical properties of metals. The transformation depends upon many factors, including the metal's composition and the type and duration of the heat treatment and cooling processes. Annealing: In metallurgy, the process of annealing involves re-heating metals to designated temperatures for specific time intervals, and then allowing the material to gradually cool again at room temperatures to restore ductility and reduce brittleness. Normalizing: A specialized low-cost form of annealing, the process of normalizing helps create ductile steels and other ferrous metals with refined internal grain structures. It involves heating the metal to designated temperatures and then cooling it slowly at room temperature. Stress Relieving: This technique involves re-heating a metal part to a temperature well below the critical re- crystallization point and "soaking" it for a sustained period of time at that temperature. Subsequently, the manufacturer gradually cools the part. Quenching: This process often involves immersing hot metal in a bath of water or oil in order to promote rapid cooling. Quenching causes steel to harden. Tempering: Heat treating steel by tempering can soften the metal (by reheating at a lower temperature and allowing it to cool), or can also harden steel (by reheating a work piece and then cooling it in oil). Induction Hardening: This type of heat treatment uses an electric current and a magnetic field to heat metallic surfaces internally and alter the surface. Case Hardening: Metallurgists use heat treatment and carburizing to transform the exterior of a ferrous metal alloy, causing it to become hardened and wear resistant while the interior remains ductile and capable of absorbing stress. Carburizing: Carburizing enables metal parts manufacturers to harden the surfaces of iron or steel parts through the addition of carbon. Today this process typically involves the use of gases or plasmas under
  41. 41. Bruniranje 42 / 43 carefully controlled temperature conditions. Nitriding: The nitriding process diffuses nitrogen into the exterior of a steel work piece to help create a tough, abrasion-resistant surface. Plasma Nitriding: Modern metal parts manufacturers sometimes use the process of plasma nitriding to harden the exterior of steel components. With the assistance of a controlled electrical charge within a vacuum environment, they temper the surface of the metal using nitrogen ions. SURFACE TREATMENTS Powder Coating: This popular form of surface treatment enables manufacturers to add desired qualities to the exteriors of metal parts. For example, powder coating may enhance appearance and surface durability. E-Coating: During this finishing process, a manufacturer employs an electrical current to bind a substrate to the surface of a metal part. E-coating may enhance corrosion resistance and promote stronger paint hardening and surface attachment. Anodizing: Using a nonferrous metal workpiece as the anode of an electrolytic cell allows manufacturers to create harder, porous surfaces. This finishing process helps prime many metals to accept paints, dyes or sealants. Galvanizing: During this finishing treatment, a metal parts manufacturer coats the surface of iron or steel with a layer of zinc. Galvanization helps delay rusting. Chromate Conversion Coating: Many companies today offer proprietary chromate conversion coating formulations to modify the surfaces of certain metal parts. Products electroplated with zinc or cadmium, or composed of aluminum or magnesium alloys frequently benefit from this process. Blueing: The conversion blueing process helps coat damaged metal surfaces in an aesthetically pleasing way. It typically results from a chemical reaction which covers steel with a characteristic attractive blue-to- black colored sheen. Black Oxide: Resulting from chemical reactions between metal surfaces and conversion coatings, black oxide coatings offer benefits such as improved corrosion resistance. Many modern manufacturers utilize this process. TiN Coating: This attractive golden-hued surface coating helps protect metal parts more effectively from erosion and scratching. Proprietary titanium nitride coatings may also help parts better resist the impact of friction in hot, harsh environments. Urethane Coating: These industrial chemical coating consist of volatile organic compounds connected via urethane linkages. Manufacturers apply them to help protect a wide variety of finished structures and components from corrosion and weather damage. Trivalent Chromium Plating: This surface treatment may alter the color of a metal part's exterior, in addition to improving corrosion and scratch resistance. Manufacturers use chromium sulfate or chromium chloride to plate the surfaces of metal parts. Laser Engraving: Today manufacturers often utilize fiber lasers to remove material from parts in a controlled, systematic process. Removal begins at the surface and extends for a designated depth. Laser Etching: Considered a subset of laser engraving, laser etching relies upon a laser to modify the surface of a work piece permanently. Using a laser, a manufacturer melts areas of the surface of a part selectively. Laser Marking: This finishing process enables manufacturers to indelibly mark parts without removing any material from the work piece and without relying upon inks or solvents. A laser discolors the surface of a metal component permanently.
