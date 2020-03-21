Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why a business needs a social media marketer!
5 Reasons why a business needs a social media marketer!

Published in: Marketing
Why a business needs a social media marketer!

  1. 1. Below are 5 reasons: 1- Business brand is more recognized and trustful Before making a decision, prospects do research online to see the company in more detailed. This information they gain through Facebook or other social media networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Google Plus. This is a way for businesses to be more trustful at researchers. 1. If they don’t find any information about your company through online networks, they skip their interests about your company, so they lose trust. 2. In other case, if you have a business profile in social media but you are passive, prospects again lose their trust. 3. Social Media presence gives your business another level of dimension. It brings to your clients and interested ones a more detailed information, values of your company, gives a brand recognition and increase trust at prospects.
  2. 2. 2- Your business will be visible in Google Social media networks give you an important presence and makes your business to be searched from prospects. So, if your business has profiles in Facebook or Instagram, your business is ranked from google at first page. You have more possibility to be present in the first page of Google if you control more pages in research results. Also, your business website is getting better through search engine rankings that increase visibility and exposure at Google.
  3. 3. 3- Customer Maintenance and Referrals The bridge between our business and customers is a very important key that increases our business productivity. Through social media, we stay available at customer’ s needs and increase maintenance, referrals and online reviews.
  4. 4. 4- Partnership Set up Since the prospects are searching for your business online, potential partners are doing this also. Social media can be helpful or damage your opportunity to form a referral partnership. Sharing content (articles, webinars, videos) is more responsive from potential partners than forming a referral partnership. It’s easier to share content and working together helps you to discuss referrals too. This is simple when you are active on social media.
  5. 5. 5- Marketing expanding It’s very important for businesses to diversify their presence through social media marketing. We see that nowadays; the marketing is a key that companies use it to expand their brand and make more vulnerable. Advertising is getting more and more expensive because contenders are entering at market in fast steps. Email marketing is not simple with all the spam filters. So, the success of your business is by expanding your marketing strategy involving tactics such as social media.

