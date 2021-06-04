SEMIOLOGIA - Genitales masculino y femenino

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Cristiana de Bolivia Carrera de Medicina Trabajo grupal Genital Masculino y Femenino Materia: Semiología II Do...
Integrantes: Carlos Julio Arana Suarez 62425 Juan Jesús Fujimoto Correa 62004 Jorge Andrés Suárez Aguirre 62949 Roseline M...
Introducción  El examen de los genitales externos masculinos puede causar ansiedad en el paciente, así como también en la...
Objetivos 2.1 Objetivo general  Conocer sobre la semiología del genital masculino y femenino en general 2.2 Objetivos esp...
ANATOMIA • ORGANOS GENITALES EXTERNOS • PENE • ESCROTO • ORGANOS GENITALES INTERNOS • TESTICULO • EPIDIDIMO • CONDUCTO DEF...
GENITALES EXTERNOS
Pene • Está formado por dos cuerpos cavernosos, que forman el dorso y los lados, y el cuerpo esponjoso, que contiene la ur...
ESCROTO • está dividido en la mitad por un tabique que conforma dos bolsas que contienen los testículos con sus correspond...
GENITALES INTERNOS
TESTICULO • son glándulas ovoideas que miden unos 4 cm de eje mayor. En su parte superior y posterolateral, por lo menos e...
VIAS ESPERMATICAS • Epidídimo. -Tubo estrecho, con forma de espiral muy apretada que se conecta a cada uno de los testícul...
• La próstata. - es una glándula como una castaña que rodea la uretra y el cuello de la vejiga y está formada por dos lóbu...
FISIOLOGIA DE LA ERECCION • 1.- Excitación o erección. • 2.- Clímax. • 3.- Orgasmo o eyaculación. • 4.- Resolución.
Motivos de consulta • Flacidez: • Balanitis • Balanoprostatitis • Dermatitis de contacto • Ereccion: • La peyronie • priap...
Motivos de consulta Alteraciones del libido Linfadenopatias y síntomas sistémicos Infertilidad e intersexualidad Trastorno...
• Meato uretral • Estreches, uretritis • Escroto: • edema, quistes sebáceos • Hematoma • Lesiones cancerosas, hernia ingui...
• Testiculos • Abultamiento, hernia • Testiticulo atrofiado • Hidrocele, hematocele
• torsión testicular • Hematoma e hidrocele del cordon • Goma, tuberculoma, neoplasia
ENFERMEDADACTUAL • INFERTILIDAD.- factores que aumenta la temperatura escrotal.. Pantalones ajustados baños calientes trab...
SECRECIONO LESIONES DEL PENE • Protuberancia ulceras secreciones color consistencia olor tendencia a manchar la ropa inter...
ANTECEDENTES PERSONALES • INFECCIONES • CARDIOVASCULARES • DIGESTIVO • NERVIOSO • HEMATOLOGICO • ENDOCRINOS • URINARIO
CIRUGIA DELTRACTO GENITOURINARIO • TESTICULO NO DESCENDIDO • HIPOSPADIA • EPISPADIA • HIDROCELE • VARIOCELE • HERNIA • PRO...
Anomalías congénitas  Hipospadias epispadias  Testículos no descendidos  Genitales ambiguos.  Interferencias con el ch...
Profesión  Riesgo de traumatismo en región púbica o genital, exposición a radiación o a toxinas.  Ejercicio: Empleo de p...
Esfuerzos Físicos.  Conflictos Psíquicos.  Función reproductora: Número de hijos, método anticonceptivo utilizado.  Con...
Examen Físico Aparato Genital Masculino  Incluye la inspección, palpación y transiluminación de cualquier masa detectada....
 EQUIPO  INSPECCION: Hipergonadismo Hipogonadismo Ginecomastia  D.Y C. DEL VELLO GENITAL CARACTERISTICAS: CANTIDAD: ESC...
Palpación  Prepucio: Se observa el prepucio en busca de infección, postitis y fimosis.  Glande: Con el prepucio retraído...
 Pene  Examine el orificio uretral o meato externo de la uretra en busca de:  Aspecto.  Localización.  Forma.  Prese...
 Palpación ventral.  Palpación dorsal.  Palpación lateral.  Se realiza en toda su longitud para valorar su sensibilida...
 Contenido de la bolsa escrotal  Se palpan empleando el pulgar y los 2 primeros dedos  Deben ser sensible a la compresi...
EPIDIDIMO  Epidídimo: es un pequeño conducto que recolecta y almacena los espermatozoides producidos por los testículos y...
 cordón espermático: El cordón espermático o cordón espermático es la estructura formada por el epidídimo y los tejidos q...
 Reflejo cremastérico se ha informado ser un signo útil en el diagnóstico de la torsión testicular. El reflejo normal con...
EL SULCUS  El Sulcus puede estar obliterado si los lóbulos están hipertrofiaos o existe neoplasia. Identifique los lóbulo...
 LINFOGRANULOMA VENEREO  ERITROPLASIA DE QUEYRAT  MOLUSCO CONTAGIOSO  ENFERMEDAD DE PEYRONIE  HIDROCELE  GENITALES A...
ANAMNESIS Y DOLOR GINECOLOGICO
Anamnesis  No dejar de recoger información  Aplomo y fluidez = confianza  Síntomas  Menstruación  Secreciones  Dolor...
Menstruación y su anamnesis  Que es la Menstruación?  ¿Anamnesis de la menstruación que preguntar?  ¿Ritmo Cuantos días...
 Leucorrea  Es cualquier flujo que no sea hemático y que puede originarse y que puede originarse cualquier altura del ap...
Prurito Vulvar  Mucosa interlabial, clítoris  Prurito esencial = cargas psicopáticas  Diabetes mellitus  Alergias, int...
Dolor Ginecologico  Nervio pudendo  Fecha aparente de comienzo Minutos u horas  Tumor o quiste ovárico  Ruptura de emb...
Fecha real de comienzo  Semanas o meses  Meses o años Anexitis crónicas Salpingitis Intensidad  Ruptura del embarazo ex...
 Acto sexual = maniobras bruscas  Dispareunia = falta de afecto  Hipogastralgias = psicogena Causa aparente Sitio del d...
Historia Obstétrica  Inicio de la vida sexual activa  Anamnesis de la Historia Obstétrica  Qué preguntar Cómo preguntar
Examen físico  Todos los médicos internistas, cirujanos, ginecólogos y pediatras deberían realizar el examen pélvico de s...
Procedimientos auxiliares de diagnóstico en ginecología Exploración del contenido vaginal  a) Examen en fresco: (trichomo...
Colpocitologia: Ciclo vaginal normal para ver los tipos celulares y se toma la muestra con una pipeta o escapula y se pasa...
Biopsia de cérvix  Tomar un fragmento de tejido para estudiarlo al microscopio. Biopsia de endometrio  Proceso que se ef...
INSULFACION TUBARIA  Introducción transvaginal de un gas, normalmente dióxido de carbono, dentro del útero con la finalid...
Amenorrea  La amenorrea es la ausencia de menstruación, que a menudo se define como la ausencia de uno o más períodos men...
 Procedimientos auxiliares de diagnostico en ginecología -Exploración del contenido vaginal -Colpocitología -Investigació...
Examen Obstétrico Examen físico Facies Mamas Tacto vaginal obstétrico
Conclusiones En conclusion, Los órganos genitales masculinos están formados por el pene, los testículos, el escroto, la pr...
GRACIASS..!!!!
SEMIOLOGIA - Genitales masculino y femenino

SEMIO

SEMIOLOGIA - Genitales masculino y femenino

  1. 1. Universidad Cristiana de Bolivia Carrera de Medicina Trabajo grupal Genital Masculino y Femenino Materia: Semiología II Docente: Dr. Juan Claro Grupo: A3 Santa Cruz de la Sierra – Bolivia 2020
  2. 2. Integrantes: Carlos Julio Arana Suarez 62425 Juan Jesús Fujimoto Correa 62004 Jorge Andrés Suárez Aguirre 62949 Roseline Machado Arana 62076 Clara Maria Quispe Limachi 62124 Natalia Milena Silva Barros 62195 Valdeis Alves da Silva 62253 Kevin Ivan Torrico Guevara 62049 Freddy Valdivia Juarez 63335 Fatima Sandoval Suarez 61357 Maria Fernanda Montero Vaca 60233 Javier Alvaro Nicasio Prudencio 62096 Ajelet Sahar López Justiniano 62055 Natália Guimarães Candido 61195 Juan Pablo Aguilar Huanca 61440 Maria Victória de Araújo Fonseca 62168 Jhon Marcelo Mamani Bautista 61578
  3. 3. Introducción  El examen de los genitales externos masculinos puede causar ansiedad en el paciente, así como también en las estudiantes mujeres, e incluso en algunos estudiantes varones. Esta ansiedad es una reacción normal; en ocasiones el paciente puede llegar a tener una erección, y en tales circunstancias el médico debe terminar su examen sin darle trascendencia al hecho. En otras oportunidades el paciente varón puede rehusar ser examinado por una mujer; asimismo una mujer puede rechazar que su examen pélvico sea realizado por un hombre; en ambos casos se deben respetar los deseos y derechos del paciente, solicitando ayuda a un/una colega. (Anonimo, semiologia clinica, 2018)  El examen de los genitales externos femeninos puede producir ansiedad en algunas pacientes; esta ansiedad es una reacción normal, que el explorador debe comprender y efectuar el examen con actitud profesional. Se explicarán siempre las maniobras a realizar. Cada nuevo movimiento debe ser anunciado con anterioridad. Esto prepara a la paciente para las diferentes situaciones que acompañan a las distintas etapas del examen. De esta manera podrá ir entendiendo que las maniobras se desarrollan como corresponde.
  4. 4. Objetivos 2.1 Objetivo general  Conocer sobre la semiología del genital masculino y femenino en general 2.2 Objetivos específicos  Averiguar sobre la semiología del genital masculino  Conocer la semiología del genital femenino  Averiguar la manera correcta de realizar examen físico de cada genital  Conocer la manera adecuada de realizar la anamnesis de cada genital  Utilizar la técnica semiológica adecuada para el examen físico de los genitales femeninos y masculinos externos e internos.
  5. 5. ANATOMIA • ORGANOS GENITALES EXTERNOS • PENE • ESCROTO • ORGANOS GENITALES INTERNOS • TESTICULO • EPIDIDIMO • CONDUCTO DEFERENTE • VESICULA SEMINAL • CONDUCTO EYACULADOR • PROSTATA • GLANDULSA BULBOURETRALES
  6. 6. GENITALES EXTERNOS
  7. 7. Pene • Está formado por dos cuerpos cavernosos, que forman el dorso y los lados, y el cuerpo esponjoso, que contiene la uretra. El cuerpo esponjoso se ensancha en el extremo distal para formar el glande y unos 2 mm por debajo de su punta se encuentra el orificio uretral.
  8. 8. ESCROTO • está dividido en la mitad por un tabique que conforma dos bolsas que contienen los testículos con sus correspondientes epidídimos. Por encima de los testículos se identifican los cordones espermáticos que están formados por los conductos deferentes, los vasos sanguíneos arteriales y venosos (plexos pampiniformes) y fibras del músculo cremasteriano.
  9. 9. GENITALES INTERNOS
  10. 10. TESTICULO • son glándulas ovoideas que miden unos 4 cm de eje mayor. En su parte superior y posterolateral, por lo menos en el 90% de los hombres, se ubica el epidídimo que cumple una función de depósito y sitio de tránsito y maduración de los espermios. • Son 2 y se encuentran en el escroto • El izquierdo es generalmente esta a un nivel inferior que el derecho • Contiene los conductos seminíferos • Producción de espermatozoides y hormonas
  11. 11. VIAS ESPERMATICAS • Epidídimo. -Tubo estrecho, con forma de espiral muy apretada que se conecta a cada uno de los testículos (las glándulas de sexo masculino que producen espermatozoides). Las células espermáticas (células reproductivas masculinas) se trasladan desde los testículos al epidídimo, donde terminan de madurar y se almacenan. • Conducto deferente. -Tubo enroscado que lleva el esperma fuera de los testículos. • Vesículas seminales. - Su función es nutrir a los espermatozoides con su secreción (líquido seminal), rico en fructuosa. Al unirse al Conducto deferente se forma el Conducto eyaculador que perfora la próstata para terminar en la Uretra. • Conducto eyaculador está formado por la unión o confluencia de un conducto deferente, que emana de un testículo, con el conducto secretor de la correspondiente vesícula seminal y desemboca a un lado del utrículo prostático en la uretra prostática.
  12. 12. • La próstata. - es una glándula como una castaña que rodea la uretra y el cuello de la vejiga y está formada por dos lóbulos laterales y un lóbulo medio. Mediante el tacto rectal es posible palpar los dos lóbulos laterales separados por un surco en la mitad. • El drenaje linfático. - del pene y del escroto se efectúa hacia los ganglios inguinales, y el de los testículos, hacia los ganglios intraabdominales. • Las glándulas bulbouretrales. - también conocidas en la terminología clásica como glándulas de Cowper, son dos glándulas exocrinas del sistema reproductor masculino humano. Producen su líquido cuando el hombre está excitado, pero el momento exacto varía entre los hombres.
  13. 13. FISIOLOGIA DE LA ERECCION • 1.- Excitación o erección. • 2.- Clímax. • 3.- Orgasmo o eyaculación. • 4.- Resolución.
  14. 14. Motivos de consulta • Flacidez: • Balanitis • Balanoprostatitis • Dermatitis de contacto • Ereccion: • La peyronie • priapismo hipogastrio perineal Bolsa escrotal uretral peniano
  15. 15. Motivos de consulta Alteraciones del libido Linfadenopatias y síntomas sistémicos Infertilidad e intersexualidad Trastornos erección y eyaculación Masas urogenitales
  16. 16. • Meato uretral • Estreches, uretritis • Escroto: • edema, quistes sebáceos • Hematoma • Lesiones cancerosas, hernia inguinal
  17. 17. • Testiculos • Abultamiento, hernia • Testiticulo atrofiado • Hidrocele, hematocele
  18. 18. • torsión testicular • Hematoma e hidrocele del cordon • Goma, tuberculoma, neoplasia
  19. 19. ENFERMEDADACTUAL • INFERTILIDAD.- factores que aumenta la temperatura escrotal.. Pantalones ajustados baños calientes trabajo en un entorno con elevada temperatura o necesidades de estar sentado durante mucho tiempo
  20. 20. SECRECIONO LESIONES DEL PENE • Protuberancia ulceras secreciones color consistencia olor tendencia a manchar la ropa interior. • Sintomas.- Prurito quemazón y escosor • Exposicion a enfermedades de transmisión sexual.- parejas multiples infección de las parejas no utilización de persevativos historias previas de enfermedad de transmison sexual • Medicaciones.- expendidas con o sin recetas terapias alternativas o complementarias
  21. 21. ANTECEDENTES PERSONALES • INFECCIONES • CARDIOVASCULARES • DIGESTIVO • NERVIOSO • HEMATOLOGICO • ENDOCRINOS • URINARIO
  22. 22. CIRUGIA DELTRACTO GENITOURINARIO • TESTICULO NO DESCENDIDO • HIPOSPADIA • EPISPADIA • HIDROCELE • VARIOCELE • HERNIA • PROSTATA • ESTERILIZACION
  23. 23. Anomalías congénitas  Hipospadias epispadias  Testículos no descendidos  Genitales ambiguos.  Interferencias con el chorro de la orina.
  24. 24. Profesión  Riesgo de traumatismo en región púbica o genital, exposición a radiación o a toxinas.  Ejercicio: Empleo de protectores en deporte de choques o yendo en bicicleta.  Preocupaciones sobre los genitales: Tamaño, forma, características superficiales y textura. prácticas de autoexploración de genitales.  Preocupaciones sobre prácticas sexuales: Pareja sexual (única o múltiple); estilo de vida sexual (heterosexual, homosexual o bisexual).
  25. 25. Esfuerzos Físicos.  Conflictos Psíquicos.  Función reproductora: Número de hijos, método anticonceptivo utilizado.  Consumo de alcohol o drogas.  Infertilidad en hermanos.  Antecedentes de cáncer prostático, testicular o peneal.  Hernias.  Pseudohermafroditismo masculino.
  26. 26. Examen Físico Aparato Genital Masculino  Incluye la inspección, palpación y transiluminación de cualquier masa detectada. Importante hacer una exploración cuidadosa y completa pero al mismo tiempo rápida y expeditiva. El paciente puede estar tumbado o de pie en esta parte de la exploración.  Equipo  Guantes .  Linterna para transiluminación de cualquier masa.  Tallas.  Debe respetarse el pudor y la gran sensibilidad de los pacientes. Conocer el lenguaje. No bromee nunca. Recuerde que el paciente puede ver su cara mientras esta explorando sus genitales. No debe estar a la defensiva. Evitar su propia ansiedad. Disminución de la ansiedad del paciente Examen Físico
  27. 27.  EQUIPO  INSPECCION: Hipergonadismo Hipogonadismo Ginecomastia  D.Y C. DEL VELLO GENITAL CARACTERISTICAS: CANTIDAD: ESCASO O ABUNDANTE DISTRIBUCION: ROMBOIDAL  PENE TAMAÑO, ANOMALIA PENEANA, PRESENCIA DE LESIONES, INFLAMACION  MEATO URETRAL: vena dorsal sea evidente en la inspección PRIAPISMO  MANCHAS DE FORYCE ESCROTO: forma, tamaño, simetría,color, grosor, secreciones.  COMPROBAR SIGNOS DE HERNIA : ACOSTADO, DE PIE (relajado),y contrayendo los musculos abdominales en el acto de pujar ,inspec. Zona cond,inguinal y reg. de fosa oval, luego relajar la pared abdominal ,introducir el dedo en la parte inferior del escroto y deslizar hacia arriba, siguiente el trayecto del conducto deferente hacia el anillo inguinal.
  28. 28. Palpación  Prepucio: Se observa el prepucio en busca de infección, postitis y fimosis.  Glande: Con el prepucio retraído, observando lo siguiente:  Color.  Esmegma.  Lesiones en la superficie de la corona y del surco balanoprepucial.  En paciente circundado el glande es seco eritematoso y no debe existir esmegma.
  29. 29.  Pene  Examine el orificio uretral o meato externo de la uretra en busca de:  Aspecto.  Localización.  Forma.  Presencia de secreciones y exudados, quistes  Presione el glande entre su pulgar y el dedo índice para abrir el orificio uretral, (puede pedir al paciente que lo haga el mismo)  La abertura debe estar brillante y rosada  Cuerpo del pene: Retraiga el prepucio. Se realiza; utilizando los dedos índice y pulgar de igual manera realizando una presión superficial moviéndolos hacía el glande:
  30. 30.  Palpación ventral.  Palpación dorsal.  Palpación lateral.  Se realiza en toda su longitud para valorar su sensibilidad dolorosa y su induración: La textura del pene fláccido, debe ser blanda y sin nódulos.  Cuidado y meticulosidad, para comprobar la presencia de ulceraciones, exulceraciones, chancros, fisuras y cicatrices y demás lesiones como:  Las lesiones debe palparse para determinar:  Induración.  Dolor.  Después de realizar estas maniobras, reponga el prepucio a su posición.
  31. 31.  Contenido de la bolsa escrotal  Se palpan empleando el pulgar y los 2 primeros dedos  Deben ser sensible a la compresión ligera aunque no deben doler, y han de tener un tacto liso y elástico sin nódulos.  Testículo  Menos consistente que el testículo.  Técnica de Chevassu.
  32. 32. EPIDIDIMO  Epidídimo: es un pequeño conducto que recolecta y almacena los espermatozoides producidos por los testículos y está presente en todas las amniotas masculinas. Se encuentra en la parte posterior del testículo, en el saco escrotal, y se vacía en la base de los conductos deferentes, el canal que conduce a los espermatozoides a la próstata.
  33. 33.  cordón espermático: El cordón espermático o cordón espermático es la estructura formada por el epidídimo y los tejidos que lo hacen circular que van desde el abdomen hasta el testículo. Su función es producir espermatozoides y la hormona testosterona. ... Los espermatozoides salen de los testículos a través del epidídimo y su continuación, el conducto deferente  Gânglios linfáticos inguinales: Los ganglios linfáticos son pequeñas glándulas pertenecientes al sistema linfático, que se encuentran diseminadas por todo el cuerpo y son las encargadas de filtrar la linfa, recolectar virus, bacterias y otros organismos que pueden causar enfermedades.
  34. 34.  Reflejo cremastérico se ha informado ser un signo útil en el diagnóstico de la torsión testicular. El reflejo normal consiste en reducción del cremáster con la elevación de los testículos estimular la cara interna del muslo; se informa que el reflejo está uniformemente ausente en los casos de torsión testicular.  Examen físico próstata: Consiste en introducir el dedo índice del médico especialista, protegido por un guante de látex y lubricado, en el ano del paciente. Es un examen rápido e indoloro capaz de detectar complicaciones como coloproctólogo, fisura anal, hemorroides o nódulos. Siempre debe realizarse para la detección del cáncer de próstata.
  35. 35. EL SULCUS  El Sulcus puede estar obliterado si los lóbulos están hipertrofiaos o existe neoplasia. Identifique los lóbulos laterales y el surco medio. Los lóbulos prostáticos deben ser simétricos.
  36. 36.  LINFOGRANULOMA VENEREO  ERITROPLASIA DE QUEYRAT  MOLUSCO CONTAGIOSO  ENFERMEDAD DE PEYRONIE  HIDROCELE  GENITALES AMBIGUOS  ESPERMATOCELE
  37. 37. ANAMNESIS Y DOLOR GINECOLOGICO
  38. 38. Anamnesis  No dejar de recoger información  Aplomo y fluidez = confianza  Síntomas  Menstruación  Secreciones  Dolor  Prurito genital  Embarazo  Actividad sexual Trastornos urinarios  Gastrointestinales
  39. 39. Menstruación y su anamnesis  Que es la Menstruación?  ¿Anamnesis de la menstruación que preguntar?  ¿Ritmo Cuantos días se enferma?  ¿Volumen Que cantidad se enferma?  ¿Cuantos paños diarios se cambia?  ¿Duración Cuantos días le baja la regla?  ¿Fecha de la ultima menstruación Cuando se enfermó la ultima vez?  ¿Color De que color es la menstruación?  ¿Fluidez Tiene coágulos?  Síntomas acompañantes ¿Dismenorrea Junto con la regla le viene alguna molestia?  ¿Hemorragia intermestrual Entre regla y regla, le baja sangre?
  40. 40.  Leucorrea  Es cualquier flujo que no sea hemático y que puede originarse y que puede originarse cualquier altura del aparato genital  Leucorrea fisiológica  Recién nacida  Se acerca la menarquia  Color, olor y cantidad  Fecha real y aparente de comienzo Forma de comienzo Causa aparente Síntomas acompañantes Evolución
  41. 41. Prurito Vulvar  Mucosa interlabial, clítoris  Prurito esencial = cargas psicopáticas  Diabetes mellitus  Alergias, intoxicaciones, estados urémicos, liquen escleroso, leucoplaquia.
  42. 42. Dolor Ginecologico  Nervio pudendo  Fecha aparente de comienzo Minutos u horas  Tumor o quiste ovárico  Ruptura de embarazo ectópico
  43. 43. Fecha real de comienzo  Semanas o meses  Meses o años Anexitis crónicas Salpingitis Intensidad  Ruptura del embarazo extrauterino  Cáncer de útero Muy intenso
  44. 44.  Acto sexual = maniobras bruscas  Dispareunia = falta de afecto  Hipogastralgias = psicogena Causa aparente Sitio del dolor  Afecciones vulvares, 1/3 inferior = dolor localizado Vulvovaginitis
  45. 45. Historia Obstétrica  Inicio de la vida sexual activa  Anamnesis de la Historia Obstétrica  Qué preguntar Cómo preguntar
  46. 46. Examen físico  Todos los médicos internistas, cirujanos, ginecólogos y pediatras deberían realizar el examen pélvico de sus pacientes.  Exgenitales Así, se debe emplear el término examinar en lugar de sentir o tocar o palpar; decir “deje que sus rodillas caigan a los costados” en lugar de “separe las piernas”; e “insertar” en lugar de “introducir”.  El orden a seguir para el examen de los genitales externos femeninos es:- Examen del vello pubiano- Inspección y palpación de la vulva- Examen en el espéculo. Extendido de Papanicolaou- Tacto vaginal
  47. 47. Procedimientos auxiliares de diagnóstico en ginecología Exploración del contenido vaginal  a) Examen en fresco: (trichomonas)  b) Investigación del pH: (secreción vaginal)  c) Frotis de exudado:  d) Cultivos: (gonococo, bacilo de koch)
  48. 48. Colpocitologia: Ciclo vaginal normal para ver los tipos celulares y se toma la muestra con una pipeta o escapula y se pasa a una laminilla para el estudio citológico (4 tomas). Células identificadas: superficiales, intermedias y para basales. Neoplásica - Tumores del tracto vaginal. La toma de muestra se la efectúa mediante espátula de aire o baja lenguas de madera. - Nivel del cérvix y paredes laterales de vagina. Investigación del moco cervical • Valora la influencia hormonal a nivel del moco cervical. • Estrógenos > cantidad, transparencia y fluidez del moco cervical. • Progesterona < moco, < fluido y aspecto sucio. Filancia; Cristalización Colposcopia y Colpomicroscopia Exploración de vagina y cérvix mediante el colposcopio. Colpomicroscopia aumento mayor hasta 200 diámetros.
  49. 49. Biopsia de cérvix  Tomar un fragmento de tejido para estudiarlo al microscopio. Biopsia de endometrio  Proceso que se efectúa con la finalidad de extraer fragmentos de endometrio para su estudio funcional. Se efectúa el examen premenstrual  determina si hubo o no ovulación. Curva de temperatura basal  Por la progesterona, la temperatura aumenta en la segunda fase del ciclo de ovulación. Punción de douglas  Se introduce una aguja en el fondo de saco posterior vaginal y aspirar con una jeringuilla se comprueba existencia de colecciones liquidas. Diagnostico de embarazo ectópico. - Identificación de ligamentos úterosacros. 1 cm < del cérvix.
  50. 50. INSULFACION TUBARIA  Introducción transvaginal de un gas, normalmente dióxido de carbono, dentro del útero con la finalidad de determinar si las trompas de Fallopio son permeables o están obstruidas. Técnica actualmente en desuso y obsoleta dentro del campo de la reproducción asistida.
  51. 51. Amenorrea  La amenorrea es la ausencia de menstruación, que a menudo se define como la ausencia de uno o más períodos menstruales.  Amenorrea primaria: La amenorrea primaria se refiere a la ausencia de menstruación en una persona que no ha menstruado hasta los 15 años. Las causas más comunes de la amenorrea primaria están relacionadas con los niveles hormonales.  Amenorrea secundaria: es la ausencia de tres o más períodos seguidos en una persona que ha menstruado previamente. A pesar de que la causa más común de la amenorrea secundaria es el embarazo, también puede ocurrir por problemas hormonales
  52. 52.  Procedimientos auxiliares de diagnostico en ginecología -Exploración del contenido vaginal -Colpocitología -Investigación del moco cervical -Colposcopia y Colpomicroscopia -Biopsia de cérvix -Biopsia de endometrio -Curva de temperatura basal -Punción de douglas -Laparoscopia -Insuflación tubaria -Urografia -Determinaciones hormonales -Punción abdominal
  53. 53. Examen Obstétrico Examen físico Facies Mamas Tacto vaginal obstétrico
  54. 54. Conclusiones En conclusion, Los órganos genitales masculinos están formados por el pene, los testículos, el escroto, la próstata y las vesículas seminales. Recomendaciones Se recomienda el orden a seguir para el examen de los genitales externosexternos • Inspección externa del vello, el pene y el escroto. • Palpación de ganglios regionales, pene, testículo, epidídimo y cordón espermático. • Control del estado de los orificios herniarios. • Examen rectal, para evaluar el tono del esfínter anal, la ampolla rectal, la próstata y la presencia de sangre oculta en materia fecal.
  55. 55. GRACIASS..!!!!

