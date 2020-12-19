Resumen bioquimica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOQUIMICA - JUANA CUELLAR 11 GLUCÓLISIS OXIDACIÓN PIRUVATO • En la mayor parte de los tejidos requiere una cantidad mínim...
Glucolisis aerobica
Glucolisis aeróbica OXIDACIÓN DEL PIRUVATO AAcetil-CoA • Es la ruta irreversible de la glucólisis al ciclo del ácido cítri...
REGULACIÓN DE LA GLUCÓLISIS Reacciones glucolíticas exergónicas catalizadas por: • Hexocinasa. • Fosfofructocinasa. • Piru...
la enzima especifica G6Psa, retira el fosfato de la G6P para la formación de glucosa libre y su difusión desde la célula h...
13 GLUNEOGÉNESIS, GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • La gluconeogénesis es el término empleado para incluir todos los mec...
12. GLUCOCINASA • Es importante en la regulación posprandial de la glucosa. • La glucocinasa incrementa su actividad cuand...
4. CLASIFICACIÓN • Lípidos simples: – Grasa: Ésteres de ácidos grasos con glicerol – Ceras: Ésteres de ácidos grasos con a...
biliares, Hormonas corticosuprarrenales. • Hormonas sexuales. • Vitamina D. • Glucósidos cardiacos. 19. COLESTEROL • Const...
9. OXIDACIÓN DE ÁCIDOS GRASOS CON NÚMERO IMPAR DE CARBONO • Produce acetil-CoA hasta dejar un residuo de tres carbono, la ...
Triacilgliceroles son hidrolizados a: Ácidos grasos libres y 2 monoacilgliceroles • Los Fosfolípidos son hidrolizados a: L...
15. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • La insuficiencia de tensoactivo pulmonar produce el síndrome de sufrimiento respiratorio. • Dipalm...
colesterol a cargo de la ACAT (acil-CoA:colesterol aciltransfersa). • Utilización del colesterol para la síntesis de otros...
7. Aminopeptidasa - carboxipeptidasas • Las aminopeptidasa y las carboxipeptidasas movilizan aminoácidos en forma secuenci...
6. CONJUGADO DE GLICINA • Muchos metabolitos y fármacos se excretan como conjugados de glicina hidrosolubles: Ácido glucoc...
6. NUCLEÓTIDOS • Cada nucleótido es un ensamble de 3 componentes: • Base nitrogenada. – Purinas y pirimidinas constituyen ...
  1. 1. BIOQUIMICA - JUANA CUELLAR 11 GLUCÓLISIS OXIDACIÓN PIRUVATO • En la mayor parte de los tejidos requiere una cantidad mínima de glucosa. • Es la vía principal para la utilización de la glucosa y se lleva a cabo en el citosol. • Tiene carácter único: es aerobio y anaerobio. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Glucólisis vía principal del metabolismo de la glucosa hasta acetil-CoA y su oxidación en el ciclo del ácido cítrico. • Vía principal para el metabolismo de la fructosa y la galactosa proveniente de la dieta. • Aporta ATP en ausencia de oxígeno. • Anemia hemolítica y fatiga, (fosfofructocinasa). GLUCÓLISIS BAJO CONDICIONES ANAEROBIAS Desdoblamiento del glucógeno en el músculo. Contracción muscular en medio anaerobio, el glucógeno desaparece y aparece el lactato. Al ingresar oxígeno, tiene lugar la recuperación aerobia y reaparece el glucógeno con la desaparición del lactato. FORMACIÓN DEL LACTATO lactato deshidrogenasa Piruvato + NADH + H+ <———> Lactato + NAD EN CONDICIONES ANAEROBIA Glucolisis aerobia y anaerobia
  3. 3. Glucolisis aeróbica OXIDACIÓN DEL PIRUVATO AAcetil-CoA • Es la ruta irreversible de la glucólisis al ciclo del ácido cítrico. • Catalizada por el complejo de la piruvato deshidrogenasa: • Piruvato + NAD+ + CoA -> Acetil CoA + NADH + H+ + CO2.
  4. 4. REGULACIÓN DE LA GLUCÓLISIS Reacciones glucolíticas exergónicas catalizadas por: • Hexocinasa. • Fosfofructocinasa. • Piruvato cinasa. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • La inhibición del metabolismo del piruvato causa acidosis láctica. • La insuficiencia de la aldolsa A y de piruvato cinasa eritrocitaria, producen anemia hemolítica. • Insuficiencia de la fosfofructocinasa muscular, muestran poca capacidad para realizar ejercicios. 12 METABOLISMO GLUCÓGENO METABOLISMO DEL GLUCÓGENO 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Glucógeno forma principal para el almacenamiento de los carbohidratos • Se deposita en el hígado hasta un 6% y en el músculo 1% • Polímero ramificado de la α-D-glucosa. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Fuente de unidades de hexosa para la glucólisis en el músculo. • El glucógeno hepático almacena y exporta unidades de hexosa para conservar la glucosa sanguínea. • Después de 12 a 18 horas de ayuno el hígado queda completamente desprovisto de glucógeno. 4. GLUCOGÉNESIS • Tiene lugar en músculo e hígado. • Se inicia con la fosforilación a G6P. • Reacción común de la vía glucolítica de la glucosa. • Reacción catalizada por la hexocinasa muscular y la glucocinasa hepática. 5. GLUCOGÉNESIS • La G6P se convierte en G1P, catalizada por la fosfoglucomutasa. • La G1P reacciona con la UTP para formar el UDPGlc, catalizada por la UDPGlc pirofosforilasa. • La hidrólisis del pirofosfato inorgánico, mediante la enzima glucógeno sintasa forma el enlace glucosídico α 1-4. 6. GLUCOGÉNESIS • El glucógeno primordial puede formarse sobre una proteína sebadora la glucogenina, para formar cadenas cortas, sobre la cual actúa el glucógeno sintasa. • En el músculo esquelético la glucogenina, permanece enlazada en el centro de la molécula del glucógeno. • En el hígado la cantidad de glucógeno excede a la cantidad de glucogenina. 7. GLUCOGENOLÍSIS • No es el reverso de la glucogénesis sino una vía diferente. • La degradación incluye un mecanísmo de desramificación catalizada por la fosforilasa. • Esta enzima es específica para la escisión fosforolítica de los enlaces α 1- 4 del glucógeno para producir G1P. 8. GLUCOGENOLÍSIS • La escisión hidrolítica de los enlaces β 1-6 requiere la acción de la enzima desramificante específica, Amilo β 1-6 glucosidasa. • La reacción catalizada por la fosfoglucomutasa es reversible, forma G6P a partir de la G1P • En el hígado pero no en el músculo
  5. 5. la enzima especifica G6Psa, retira el fosfato de la G6P para la formación de glucosa libre y su difusión desde la célula hasta la sangre, reflejando un incremento de la glucosa sanguínea. 9. ELAMPc Y LA REGULACION DE GLUCOGENOLISIS Y GLUCOGÉNESIS • Controlan el metabolismo del glucógeno la Glucógeno fosforilasa y la Glucógeno sintasa, se regulan mediante mecanísmos alostéricos y modificaciones covalentes debidas a fosforilación y desfoforilación reversible de la proteína enzimática. • Muchas modificaciones covalentes se deben a la acción del AMPc. 10. ELAMPc Y LA REGULACION DE GLUCOGENOLISIS Y GLUCOGÉNESIS • El AMPc, es el intermediario intracelular o segundo mensajero a traves del cual actúan muchas hormonas. • Se forma a partir del ATP mediante la enzima adenililo ciclasa, esta enzima se activa mediante hormonas como la adrenalina y la noradrenalina y el glucagón. 11. FOSFORILASA HEPÁTICA Y MUSCULAR • Fosforilasa hepática A, es la activa. • Fosforilasa hepática B, es la inactiva. • La inactivación de la fosforilasa se debe a la acción de la proteinfosfatasa-1, que remueve un grupo hidroxilo de la serina. • La reactivación requiere la refosforilación con ATP y la fosforilasa cinasa. 12. FOSFORILASA HEPÁTICA Y MUSCULAR • La fosforilasa muscular es inmunológica y genéticamente diferente de la hepática. • Consiste en un dímero en el cual cada monómero contiene un mol de fosfato de piridoxal. • La fosforilasa A, actúa independientemente de la presencia del AMP. 13. FOSFORILASA HEPÁTICA Y MUSCULAR • La fosforilasa B, es activa solo en presencia del AMP. • La activación tiene lugar durante el ejercicio, condición en la que aumenta el AMP, con este mecanísmo se proporciona combustible al músculo. 14. REGULACIÓN DEL METABOLISMO DEL GLUCÓGENO • Se lleva a cabo mediante un balance de actividades entre la glucógeno sintasa y la fosforilasa. • La sintasa y la fosforilasa del glucógeno estan controladas por sustrato (aloterismo) y hormonas. 15. REGULACIÓN DEL METABOLISMO DEL GLUCÓGENO • El aumento de la concentración del AMPc, activa la fosforilasa e inactiva la glucógeno sintasa, este efecto esta mediado por la proteinsinasa dependiente de la AMPc. • La glucogenólisis fortalece la glucogénesis y viceversa. 16. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • Las enfermedades relacionadas con el almacenamiento del glucógeno son hereditarias. • Son un grupo de trastornos hereditario, caracterizado por el depósito en los tejidos de un tipo o una cantidad anormal de glucógeno. • Estas enfermedades se denominan glucogenosis o insuficiencia de la adenililsinasa y de la proteinsinasa dependiente de la AMPc. 17. GLUCOGENOSIS • Enfermedades de Von Gierke (Insuficiencia de Glucosa 6 fosfatasa) • Enfermedad de Pompe (Insuficiencia de α1- 4 y β 1- 6, glucosidasa lisosómica) • Enfermedad de Forbes o de Cori (Ausencia de Enzima desramificante) 18. GLUCOGENOSIS • Enfermedad de Andersen (Ausencia de enzimas ramificante) • Sindrome de McArdle (Ausencia de fosforilasa muscular) • Enfermedad de Hers (Deficiencia de fosforilasa hepática) • Enfermedad de Tarui (Deficiencia de fosfofructocinasa muscular y eritrocitaria)
  6. 6. 13 GLUNEOGÉNESIS, GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • La gluconeogénesis es el término empleado para incluir todos los mecanísmos y vías responsables de la conversión de los no carbohidratos a glucosa o glucógeno. • Los sustratos:aminoácidos glucogénicos, lactato, glicerol y propionato. • En hígado y el riñón son los principales tejidos involucrados. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Satisface las necesidades corporales de glucosa, cuando en la dieta no se dispone de suficientes carbohidratos. • Se necesita un suministro contínuo de glucosa como fuente de energía especialmente para el SNC y Eritrocitos. • La insuficiencia de la gluconeogénesis suele ser mortal. 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Por debajo de una concentración crítica de glucosa sanguínea se presenta disfunción cerebral, que puede provocar coma y muerte. • La glucosa también es necesaria en el tejido adiposo como fuente de glicéridos- glicerol. • La glucosa es el precursor de la lactosa en la glándula mamaria. 5. GLUCONEOGÉNESIS • Involucra la glucólisis, ciclo del ácido cítrico y algunas reacciones especiales. • Las barreras termodinámicas evitan una simple inversión de la glucólisis. Piruvato fosfoenolpiruvato. F 1,6 - P F 6 P. G 6 P Glucosa. G 1-P Glucógeno. 6. GLUCÓLISIS • La glucólisis y la gluconeogénesis comparten la misma vía, pero en direcciones opuesta, deben regularse de manera recíproca. • Cambios en la velocidad de la síntesis de las enzimas. • Modificaciones covalentes mediante fosforilación reversible. • Efectos alostéricos. 7. GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA • La concentración de glucosa sanguínea se regula dentro de límites estrechos. • La glucosa sanguínea proviene de la dieta de la gluconeogénesis y de la glucogenólisis. 8. GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA • Post absorción, concentración de glucosa sanguínea es de 3.85 a 6.05 mmol/l. (70- 110 mg/dl). • Después de ingestión de comida rica en carbohidratos aumenta 6.5 a 7.2 mmol/l. • Durante ayuno, disminuye a 3.3 a 3.85 mmol/l. (60-70 mg/dl). • Umbral renal 14.85 ± 2.7% mmol/l (170 ±5 mg/dl). 9. GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA • La concentración de la glucosa sanguínea se regula mediante mecanísmos metabólicos y hormonales. • La conservación de concentraciones estables de glucosa en la sangre es uno de los mecanísmos homeostáticos regulados más finamente en el cual participan hígado, tejidos extrahepáticos y varias hormonas. 10. GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA • En la dieta se encuentran residuos de glucosa, galactosa y fructosa, se liberan en el intestino, se transportan al hígado a través de la vena porta hepática. • La galactosa y la fructosa se convierten fácilmente a glucosa en el hígado. 11. CICLO DE CORI CICLO DEL ÁCIDO LÁCTICO • El lactato formado por la oxidación de la glucosa en el músculo esquelético y en los eritrocitos se transporta al hígado y al riñón, donde se reconstituye en glucosa. • Esta, la glucosa, queda disponible por medio de la circulación para su oxidación tisular.
  7. 7. 12. GLUCOCINASA • Es importante en la regulación posprandial de la glucosa. • La glucocinasa incrementa su actividad cuando se sobrepasa el intervalo fisiológico de las concentraciones de glucosa. • Se relaciona específicamente con la captura hepática de glucosa, cuando existen grandes concentraciones de ésta en la vena porta hepática, después de la ingestión de carbohidratos. 13. INSULINA • Producida en las células β de los islotes de Langerhans del páncreas y liberada por el transportador GLUT-2. • Tiene una función central en la regulación de la glucosa sanguínea en el estado hiperglucémico. 14. INSULINA • La administración de insulina produce hipoglucemia inmediata. • Sulfonilúrea: Tolbutamida y gliburida, producen hipoglucemia. 15. GLUCAGÓN • Producida por las células α de los islotes de Langerhans pancreáticos. • Su secreción se estimula por la hipoglucemia. • Se opone a las acciones de la insulina. • Produce glucogenólisis mediante la activación de la fosforilasa. • Estimula la gluconeogénesis a partir de aminoácidos y del lactato. 16. HORMONAS QUE INFLUYEN SOBRE LA GLUCOSA SANGUÍNEA • ACTH, hormona del crecimiento, secretada por la hipófisis anterior, (corticotropina, hiperglucemiante). • 11- oxiesteroides, secretada por la corteza suprarrenal (Glucocorticoides, incrementa gluconeogénesis). • Adrenalina, secretada por la médula suprarrenal, glucogenólisis). • Tiroxina (hormona tiroidea, hiper e hipotiroideas). 17. ASPECTOS CLINICOS • Glucosuria, se presenta al excederse el umbral renal de la glucosa. • Deficiencia de Fructosa1,6-Pasa, produce acidosis láctica e hipoglucemia. • Deterioro de la oxidación de los ácidos grasos causa hipoglucemia. • Hipoglucemia del embarazo y del neonato. 18. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • La deficiencia de secreción de insulina produce la diabetes mellitus tipo I. • Tolerancia de la glucosa es posible valorar la capacidad del cuerpo para su utilización. 19. • 800 mg/dl Muerte • 600 mg/dl Coma • 300 mg/dl Hambre • 170 ±5 mg/dl Umbral Renal • 110 mg/dl Normal • 70 mg/dl Normal • 60 mg/dl Hambre • 30 mg/dl Coma • 10 mg/dl Muerte Niveles de Glucemia 20. 5 10 15 Glucosa sanguínea mmol/l Tiempo horas 1 2 Diabético Normal CURVA TOLERANCIA DE LA GLUCOSA 14 LÍPIDOS 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Los lípidos son un grupo heterogéneo de compuestos vinculados más por su propiedades físicas que por las químicas. • Son relativamente insolubles en agua. • Solubles en solventes no polares (éter, cloroformo y benceno). • Constituyentes importantes de la dieta. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • La grasa sirve como fuente directa y eficiente de energía potencial cuando se almacena en el tejido adiposo. • Aislante térmico. • Aislante eléctricos. • Componentes de la membrana celular. • Transporte de lípidos en la sangre. • Obesidad, esclerosis.
  8. 8. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN • Lípidos simples: – Grasa: Ésteres de ácidos grasos con glicerol – Ceras: Ésteres de ácidos grasos con alcoholes monohídricos de alto PM. • Lípidos complejos: – Fosfolípidos (glicerofosfolípidos, esfingofosfolípidos) – Glucolípidos (glucoesfingolipidos – Otros lípidos complejos (sulfolípidos, aminolípidos) 5. CLASIFICACIÓN • Lípidos precursores y derivados: – Ácidos grasos – Glicerol – Esteroides – Aldehídos grasos – Cuerpos cetónicos – Hidrocarburos – Vitaminas liposolubles – Hormonas 6. NOMENCLATURA • Nombre del hidrocarburo sustituyendo la “O” por: • Ácidos saturados = anoico, (ácido octanoico) • Ácidos insaturados = enoico (Ácido Octadecaenoico) 7. NOMENCLATURA ÁCIDO OLEICO 18 10 9 1 CH3(CH2)7CH= CH(CH2)7COOH 1 3 5 7 9 10 18 CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2= CH(CH2)7COOH 8. ÁCIDOS GRASOS SATURADOS Fórmico 1 C Cáprico 10C Acético 2 C Laúrico 12 C Propiónico 3 C Mirístico 14 C Butírico 4 C Palmítico 16 C Valérico 5 C Esteárico 18 C Caproico 6 C Araquídico 20 C Caprílico 8 C Behénico 22 C 9. ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS MONOENOICOS Palmitoleico 16 C Oleico 18 C (cis) Elaídico 18 C (trans) Erúcico 22 C Nervónico 24 C 10. ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS DIENOICOS LINOLEICO 18 C 11. ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS TRIENOICOS γ LINOLÉNICO 18 C α LINOLÉNICO 18 C 12. ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS TRETRAENOICOS ARAQUIDÓNICO 20 C 13. ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS PENTAENOICOS TIMNODÓNICO 20 C CLUPANODÓNICO 20 C 14. PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS • El punto de fusión de los ácidos grasos con número par de carbono se incrementa con la longitud de la cadena. • Disminuye de acuerdo con la insaturación. • Un ácido graso saturado con 12 carbonos es sólido a temperatura corporal. • Un ácido graso insaturado con 18 carbonos y con doble enlaces es líquido, incluso por debajo de los 0 °C. 15. ÁCIDOS GRASOS ESENCIALES • Ácido linolénico • Ácido linoleico • Ácido araquidónico 16. TRIACILGLICEROLES • Son la principal forma de almacenamiento de los ácidos grasos. • Ésteres del alcohol glicerol y ácidos grasos: CH2-COO-R. CH-COO-R. CH2-COO-R. 17. FOSFOLÍPIDOS • Son los principales constituyentes lípidicos de las membranas: • Ácido fosfatídico y fosfatidilglicerol • Fosfatidilcolina • Fosfatidiletanolamina • Fosfatidilinositol • Fosfatidilserina • Lisofoslípidos • Plasmalógeno • Esfingomielinas 18. ESTEROIDES • Desempeñan multiples funciones de importancia fisiológica. • El colesterol, es el esteroide mejor conocido debido a su vínculo con la arterioesclerosis. • Precursores de ácidos
  9. 9. biliares, Hormonas corticosuprarrenales. • Hormonas sexuales. • Vitamina D. • Glucósidos cardiacos. 19. COLESTEROL • Constituyente importante de muchos tejidos. • Distribuidos ampliamente en todas las células del cuerpo. • Particularmente en el sistema nervioso. • Constituyente importante de la membrana plasmática. • Se presenta como éster del colesterilo. 20. COLESTEROL • Ergosterol precursor de la vitamina D. • Coprosterol se presenta en las heces. • Poliprenoides como la ibicuinona. • Dolicol. 21. PEROXIDACIÓN LIPÍDICA • Es responsable del deterioro de los alimentos (ranciedad) y el daño en los tejidos in vivo. • Puede producir: cáncer, enfermedades inflamatorias, arterioesclerosis, evejecimiento, etc., debido a los radicales libres. 22. RADICALES LIBRES • Son el resultado de la peroxidación lipídica, que consiste en una reacción en cadena, la cual proporciona un suministro contínuo de radicales libres. • Para controlar o disminuir la peroxidación se recurre a: antioxidantes: Vitamina E, Vitamina C. • Lipooxigenasa, enzima catalizadora de la peroxidación. 15 OXIDACION ACIDOS GRASOS 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Los ácidos grasos se oxidan para formar acetil-CoA y se sintetizan a partir de la misma. • La oxidación de los ácidos grasos no es la simple inversión de la biosíntesis de estos. • Es proceso completamente distinto, tiene lugar en un compartimiento separado de la célula, la mitocondria. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN • Cada etapa implica la producción de derivados de la acetil-CoA, catalizadas por enzimas diferentes. • Utiliza el NAD+ y el FAD como coenzimas y genera ATP. • La biosíntesis de los ácidos grasos tiene lugar en el citosol, utiliza derivados acilos y NADP+ como coenzima, requiere del ATP y HCO3 -. • La oxidación ácidos grasos es proceso aerobio. 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • El incremento de la oxidación de los ácidos grasos es una característica del ayuno prolongado y de la diabetes mellitus, lo cual dá lugar a la producción hepática de cuerpos cetónicos (cetosis). • Produce cetoacidosis que conduce a la muerte. • Depende de la gluconeogénesis de la oxidación de los ácidos grasos, cualquier deterioro causa hipoglucemia. • Deficiencia de carnitina palmitoiltransferasa. 5. OXIDACIÓN DE LOS ÁCIDOS GRASOS • Tiene lugar en las mitocondrias. • Los ácidos grasos se transportan en la sangre como ácidos grasos libres. • Ácidos grasos libres (no esterificados). • AGL se combinan con la albúmina, en el plasma. • AGL se combinar con la proteina fijadora de ácidos grasos en la célula. 6. OXIDACIÓN DE LOS ÁCIDOS GRASOS • Los ácidos grasos se activan antes de su catabolismo como acil-CoA. • Los ácidos grasos de cadena larga atraviesan la membrana mitocondrial interna como derivado de la carnitina. (β- hidroxi-γ-trimetilamonio butirato). • La β- oxidación de los ácidos grasos implica una escisión sucesiva con liberación de acetil-CoA 7. β - OXIDACIÓN • Se escinden al mismo tiempo dos carbonos de las moleculas de la acil-CoA, empezando por el extremo carboxilo. • La cadena se rompe entre los átomos de carbon α y β y de esto deriva el nombre de β-oxidación. 8. β - OXIDACIÓN • Las unidades de dos carbonos formadas son acetil-CoA. • Palmitoil-CoA se forman 8 moléculas de acetil-CoA. • La secuencia de reacción cíclica genera FADH2 Y NAD.
  10. 10. 9. OXIDACIÓN DE ÁCIDOS GRASOS CON NÚMERO IMPAR DE CARBONO • Produce acetil-CoA hasta dejar un residuo de tres carbono, la propionil-CoA.. • Propionil-CoA se convierte en succinil- CoA, un constituyente del ciclo del ácido. • El resíduo propionilo proveniente de un ácido graso de cadena impar es la única parte glucogénica de un ácido graso. 10. OXIDACIÓN DE ÁCIDOS GRASOS CON NÚMERO IMPAR DE CARBONO • La oxidación de los ácidos grasos produce una gran cantidad de ATP. • El transporte de los electrones proveniente del FADH2 y del NADH en la cadena respiratoria da lugar a la síntesis de cinco fosfatos de alta energía. • Los peroxisomas oxidan los ácidos grasos de cadena muy larga. 11. OXIDACIÓN DE LOS ÁCIDOS GRASOS INSATURADOS • Tiene lugar por una vía de la β- oxidación modificada. • Los ésteres de CoA de estos ácidos se degradan, mediante enzimas normalmente responsables de la β-oxidación , hasta formar compuestos Δ3-cis-acil-CoA ó Δ4-cis- acil-CoA según la posición de los dobles enlaces. 12. CETOGÉNESIS • Acontece en presencia de un índice elevado de oxidación de los ácidos grasos en el hígado. • Bajo ciertas condiciones metabólicas vinculadas con un índice elevado de la oxidación de los ácidos grasos se producen cantidades considerables de acetoacetato y de β- hidroxibutirato. 13. CETOGÉNESIS • El acetoacetato continuamente es objeto de una descarboxilación espontánea para producir acetona. • Acetoacetato, β-hiroxibutirato y acetona se los conoce como cuerpos cetónicos. • 3-hiroxi-3-metilglutaril-CoA (HMG-CoA) es un intermediario en la vía de la cetogénesis. • Cuerpos cetónicos sirven como combustible para los tejidos extrahepáticos. 14. REGULACIÓN DE LA CETOGÉNESIS • Control inicial se ejerce en el tejido adiposo. • Los ácidos grasos libres capturados por el hígado tienen dos destinos después de la activación a acetil- CoA: β-oxidación para producir CO2 o cuerpos cetónicos, o se esterifican a triacilgliceroles y fosfolípidos. 15. REGULACIÓN DE LA CETOGÉNESIS • La acetil-CoA formada por la β-oxidación se oxida en el ciclo del ácido cítrico o ingresa en la vía de la cetogénesis para formar cuerpos cetónicos. 16. ASPECTOS CLINICOS • El deterioro de la oxidación de los ácidos grasos origina enfermedades a menudo acompañadas de hipóglucemia. • La deficiencia de carnitina se puede presentar sobre todo en el recien nacido, y en especial en los lactantes pretérmino, debido a una biosíntesis inadecuada o de un escape renal. 17. ASPECTOS CLINICOS • Aciduria renal orgánica. • Síndrome de Reye (encefalopatia con degeneración grasa visceral). • Deficiencia hereditaria de la carnitina palmitoiltransferasa-I. • Deficiencia hereditaria de la carnitina palmitoiltransferasa-II. 18. ASPECTOS CLINICOS • Ácido graso agudo del embarazo. • Enfermedad del vomito jamaiquino (hipoglucina) • Aciduria dicarboxilica • Enfermedad de Refsum (trastorno neural), (ácido fitanico). • Sindrome de Zellweger (encefalohepatorenal). 19. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • Cetoacidosis. • Cetonemia. • Cetonuria. • Cetosis. • Diabetes mellitus. • Inanición. 16 TRANSPORTE Y METABOLISMO ACILGLICEROLES TRANSPORTE Y METABOLISMO DE LOS ACILGLICEROLES Y LOS ESFINGOLÍPIDOS 2. LIPIDOS DE LA DIETA Los lípidos de la dieta incluyen: • Triacilgliceroles • Fosfolípidos • Esteres de colesterol • Vitaminas liposolubles 3. DIGESTION DE LOS LIPIDOS • Cuando el contenido gástrico pasa al duodeno, se encuentra con las sales biliares, que favorecen la solubilización de los lípidos y se forman micelas. La lipasa pancreática interactúa con la digestión. Los productos finales de la digestión son: • Los
  11. 11. Triacilgliceroles son hidrolizados a: Ácidos grasos libres y 2 monoacilgliceroles • Los Fosfolípidos son hidrolizados a: Lisofosfolípidos y Ácidos grasos • Los esteres de colesterol son hidrolizados a Colesterol y Ácido graso 4. TRANSPORTE DE LIPIDOS • Los triacilgliceroles recombinados en el intestino delgado se combinan con proteínas y forman quilomicrones solubilizando los triacilgliceroles para transportarlo a través de la sangre y la linfa. • En el hígado los ácidos grasos se unen a glicerol y forman triglicéridos, la lipoproteinlipasa localizada en las paredes de los capilares sanguíneos los hidroliza y forman Lipoproteínas de muy baja densidad (VLDL), transportando los triacilgliceroles hacia los tejidos periféricos (tejido adiposo). Al perder los triacilgliceroles les queda el colesterol y forman las Lipoproteínas de Baja Densidad (LDL) que transportan colesterol a los tejidos. • Los esteres de colesterilo son transportados desde los intestinos al hígado en forma de quilomicrones y en el hígado se unen a proteínas de densidad alta (HDL) y de baja densidad (LDL) para transporte hacia los capilares y tejidos. 5. DESTINO DELACIL GLICEROL Y FOSFOLIPIDOS • Los acilgliceroles constituyen la mayor parte de los lípidos en el cuerpo. • Los triaccilgliceroles son los lípidos principales en los depósitos de grasa y en el alimento. • Los fosfolípidos son los principales componentes del plasma y de otras membranas. 6. ESTRUCTURA BASICA DE LOS TRIGLICÉRIDOS ESTRUCTURA BASICA DE LOS FOSFOLÍPIDOS . 7. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Participan en el transporte y almacenamiento lipídico y en varias enfermedades. • Fosfogliceroles, fosfoesfingolípidos, glucoesfingolípidos son anfipáticos. • Principales constituyentes de las membranas biológicas. 8. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Dipalmitoilo lecitina, constituyentes importante del agente tensioactivo pulmonar (surfactante), en prematuros es el responsable del sufrimiento respiratorio del recién nacido. • Fosfolípidos del inositol, precursores de los segundos mensajeros hormonales. • Factor activador de las plaquetas. 9. CATABOLISMO DE LOS ACILGLICEROLES • No es el proceso inverso de su biosíntesis. • El catabolismo de los triacilgliceroles se inicia con la hidrólisis de una lipasa. • Hígado, corazón, riñón, músculos, pulmón, testículos, encéfalo y tejido adiposo poseen la capacidad de oxidar los ácidos grasos de cadena larga. 10. SINTESIS ENDOGENA DE TRIGLICERIDOS Y FOSFOGLICEROLES • Se forman mediante acilación de los fosfatos de triosa. • A partir del glicerol 3-fosfato se forman muchas sustancias importantes, cada una con funciones vitales en el metabolismo celular. • El fosfatidato constituye el precursor común en la biosíntesis de los triacilgliceroles, de muchos fosfogliceroles y de la cardiolipina. 11. FOSFOLIPASAS • Permiten la degradación y remodelación de los fosfogliceroles. • La fosfolipasa A2, cataliza la hidrólisis del enlace éster en la posición 2 de los glicerofosfolípidos para formar un ácido graso libre y el lisofosfolípido. • La fosfolipasa A1 ataca el enlace éster en la posición. 12. ESFINGOLIPIDOS • Se forman a partir de la ceramida que se sintetiza en el retículo endoplasmático. • Se activa el aminoácido serina mediante su combinación con el fosfato de piridoxal y posteriormente se combina con la palmitoil- CoA para formar 3-cetoesfinganina. 13. ESFINGOMIELINAS • Corresponden a los fosfolípidos y se forman cuando la ceramida reacciona con la fosfatidilcolina para forma esfingomielina más diacilglicerol, esto tiene lugar en el aparto de Golgi y la membrana plasmática. 14. GLUCOESFINGOLÍPIDOS • Son una combinación de la ceramida con uno o mas residuos de azúcar. • Cerebrósidos, galactosilceramida, glucosilceramida.
  12. 12. 15. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • La insuficiencia de tensoactivo pulmonar produce el síndrome de sufrimiento respiratorio. • Dipalmitoilfosfatidilcolina, evita el colapso de los alveolos pulmonares. • Se sintetiza en los lactantes a término poco antes del parto. 16. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • Enfermedades desmielinizantes verdaderas: Esclerosis multiple. • Esfingolipidosis: enfermedades hereditarias de la infancia. • Insuficiencia multiple de sulfatasa, acumulación de sulfogalactosilceramida. 17 SINTESIS, EXCRESIÓN COLESTEROL SÍNTESIS, TRANSPORTE Y EXCRESIÓN DEL COLESTEROL 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • El colesterol se encuentra en los tejidos y en las lipoproteinas plasmáticas como colesterol libre o, combinado con ácidos grasos de cadena larga, como éster de colesterilo. • Se sintetiza en muchos tejidos a partir de acetil-CoA y finalmente se elimina del cuerpo en la bilis como colesterol o sales biliares. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN • El colesterol es el precursor de todos los demás esteroides corporales, como los corticoesteroides, hormonas sexuales, ácidos biliares y vitamina D. • Es un producto típico del metabolismo animal. • Se presenta en alimentos de orígen animal como la yema de huevo, hígado y sesos. 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • El colesterol es un lípido anfipático y como tal es un componente estructural fundamental de las membranas y de la capa exterior de las lipoproteinas plasmáticas. • Las lipoproteinas transportan colesterol libre en la circulación. 5. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • El éster de colesterilo es una variante de almacenamiento del colesterol presente en la mayor parte de los tejidos. • El colesterol es el principal constituyente de los cálculos biliares. • Factor en la génesis de arterioesclerosis, se correlaciona con un índice elevado de LDL/HDL. FORMACION DE LA PLACA: ESTRIA LIPIDICA; LOS MONOCITOS PENETRAN LA INTIMA Y SE TRANSFORMAN EN MACROFAGOS Y FINALMENTE EN CELULAS ESPUMOSAS RICAS EN COLESTEROL 6. COLESTEROL • El colesterol proviene de la dieta y de la biosíntesis en partes casi iguales. • Todos los tejidos que contienen células nucleadas pueden sintetizar colesterol. • Retículo endoplásmico y la parte citosólica de la células es la principal responsable de ésta síntesis. 7. SÍNTESIS • La acetil-CoA es la fuente de todos los átomos de carbono del colesterol, se produce en cinco etapas: • PASO 1: La acetil-CoA forma HMG-CoA (3-hidroxi-3-metilglutaril-CoA) y mevalonato. • PASO 2: El mevalonato forma unidades isoprenoides activas. 8. SÍNTESIS • PASO 3: Seis unidades isoprenoides forman el escualeno. • PASO 4: El escualeno se convierte en lanosterol. • PASO 5: El lanosterol se convierte en colesterol. 9. REGULACIÓN DE LA SÍNTESIS DEL COLESTEROL • Se ejerce cerca del inicio de la vía, en el paso de la HMG-CoA reductasa. (3-hidroxi- 3-metilglutaril-CoA). • En el ayuno disminuye notablemente la actividad de la HMG-CoA reductasa. (3- hidroxi-3-metilglutaril-CoA), lo que explica la disminución de la síntesis del colesterol. 10. EQUILIBRIO TISULAR DEL COLESTEROL • INCREMENTO: Captura por los receptores de las lipoproteinas con colesterol ej.: LDL. • Captura de la membrana celular del colesterol libre proveniente de las lipoproteinas abundantes en colesterol. • Síntesis del colesterol. • Hidrólisis de los ésteres del colesterilo mediante la colesteriléster hidrolasa. 11. EQUILIBRIO TISULAR DEL COLESTEROL • DISMINUCIÓN: Salida del colesterol de la membrana hacia las lipoproteinas con bajo potencial de colesterol : LDL, HDL. • Esterificación del
  13. 13. colesterol a cargo de la ACAT (acil-CoA:colesterol aciltransfersa). • Utilización del colesterol para la síntesis de otros esteroides: hormonas, ácidos biliares. 12. LIPOPROTEÍNAS DEL COLESTEROL • HDL = Lipoproteínas de alta densidad • LDL = Lipoproteínas de baja densidad • VLDL = Lipoproteína de muy baja densidad • IDL = Lipoproteína de densidad intermedia 13. CATABOLÍSMO DEL COLESTEROL • Se excreta en la bilis como colesterol, ácidos biliares (ácido cólico y ácido quenodesoxicólico) y sales biliares. • Diariamente se excreta 1 g de colesterol. 14. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • El colesterol sérico se correlaciona con la incidencia de: • Arterioesclerosis. • Enfermedad cardíaca coronaria. • Deslipoproteinemias. 18 CATABOLISMO DE PROTEINAS 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Nitrógeno se desprende de los aminoácidos y se transforma en úrea. • Problemas médicos que surgen cuando existen defectos en estos procesos. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Balance de nitrógeno. • Equilibrio positivo del nitrógeno. • El amoniaco es tóxico para la célula. • Desaminación de la glutamina en el hígado libera amoniaco. • La úrea. 4. RECAMBIO PROTEÍNICO • Tiene lugar en todas las formas vivientes. • En el adulto se degradan diariamente 1% a 2% de sus proteínas corporales. • Las proteínas se degradan a velocidades variables. • El exceso de aminoácidos se degrada no se almacena. 5. Proteínas corporal Aminoácidos Degradación de proteínas Reutilización para la síntesis de nuevas proteínas RECAMBIO DE PROTEÍNAS Y AMINOÁCIDOS CATABOLISMO 6. PROTEASAS Y PEPTIDASAS • Las Proteasas degradan las proteínas a aminoácidos. • Hidrolizan los enlaces peptídicos, liberando péptidos. • Las Peptidasas degradan los péptidos liberando aminoácidos libres. • Las endopeptidasas degradan los enlaces internos, formando péptidos mas cortos.
  14. 14. 7. Aminopeptidasa - carboxipeptidasas • Las aminopeptidasa y las carboxipeptidasas movilizan aminoácidos en forma secuencial a partir de las terminales amino y carboxilo. • El producto final es aminoácidos libres. 8. • Las proteínas se degradan mediante vias dependientes e independientes de ATP. • Los receptores de asialoglucoproteinas se unen a las glucoproteinas que serán degradadas. • La ubiquitina marca a muchas proteínas intracelulares como blanco de su degradación. 9. • Los animales convierten el nitrógeno en α-amino en varios productos finales: • Amoniaco (amoniotélicos) • Ácido Úrico (uricotélicos) • Urea. (ureotélicos) 10. BIOSÍNTESIS DE LA ÚREA • Transaminación. • Desaminación oxidativa del glutamato. • Transporte de amoniaco. • Reacciones del ciclo de la úrea. 11. METABOLISMO DEL NITRÓGENO • Glutamato deshidrogenasa. • Oxidasas de aminoácidos. • Intoxicación por amoniaco. • Glutamina sintasa fija amoniaco en forma de glutamina. 12. METABOLISMO DEL NITRÓGENO • Glutaminasa y asparaginasa desamidan a la glutamina y a a asparagina. • Formación y secreción de amoniaco mantiene el equilibrio ácidos base. • Intercambio ínter orgánico mantiene los niveles de aminoácidos circulantes. 13. CICLO DE LA ÚREA • La Úrea es el producto final del catabolismo del nitrógeno en los humanos. • La úrea se forma a partir del amoniaco, bióxido de carbono y aspartato. • La carbamoil fosfato sintasa I, inicia la biosíntesis de la úrea. 14. CICLO DE LA ÚREA 15. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • Defectos de una o varias enzimas de la vía metabólica pueden resultar en signos y síntomas clínicos idénticos. • Acumulación de intermediarios previa a un bloqueo metabólico o acumulación de productos auxiliares. 16. CICLO GLUCOSA-ALANINA 17. ASPECTOS CLÍNICOS • Diagnóstico preciso requiere de un ensayo cuantitativo. • Terapia racional debe basar en el entendimiento completo de las reacciones bioquímicas. 18. Intercambio interorgánico 19. Intercambio después de la Ingestión alimentos 20. Existen trastornos metabólicos relacionados con cada reacción del ciclo de la urea • Hiperamonemia tipo I. • Hiperamonemia tipo II. • Citrulinemia. • Arginosuccionoaciduria. • Hiperargininemia. 21. • La terapia génica es promisoria para la corrección de los defectos en la biosíntesis de la úrea. 19 CONVERSION AAC PRODUCTOS ESPECIALIZADOS CONVERSIÓN DE LOS AMINOÁCIDOS A PRODUCTOS ESPECIALIZADOS 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Biosíntesis de compuestos nitrogenados importantes, diferentes de las proteínas, derivados de los aminoácidos. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Los productos de importancia fisiológica derivados de los aminoácidos incluye: • Hem, Purinas, Pirimidinas, Hormonas, Neurotransmisores y péptidos con actividad biológica. • Estabilidad de proteínas estructurales. • Precursores de residuos modificados: 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Histidina, forma la histamina, reacciones alérgicas. • Glutamato, forma el γ-aminobutirato, neurotransmisor. • Triptófano, forma la 5-hidroxitriptamina (serotonina, vasoconstrictor, contracción músculo liso). • Tirosina, forma dopamina, noradrenalina y adrenalina. 5. BIOSÍNTESIS DE CREATINA, HEM Y PURINAS • La glicina participa en la biosíntesis de conjugados de glicina, creatina, hem y purinas.
  15. 15. 6. CONJUGADO DE GLICINA • Muchos metabolitos y fármacos se excretan como conjugados de glicina hidrosolubles: Ácido glucocólico, ácido hipúrico. 7. CREATINA • El componente sarcosina (N-metilgicina) de la creatina deriva de la glicina y la S- adenosilmetionina. 8. HEM • El nitrógeno y el carbono α de los anillos pirrol, y los carbonos de los puentes metileno del hem. 9. PURINAS • La totalidad de la molécula de glicina se convierte en los átomos 4,5,7, de las purinas. 10. α-ALANINA • Es un aminoácido plasmático mayoritario, al igual que la glicina, constituyen la fracción importante de nitrógeno amino del plasma humano. 11. CARNOSINA • Es un dipéptido de los aminoácidos beta- alanina y histidina. Está altamente concentrada en los tejidos musculares y cerebrales 12. S-ADENOSILMETIONINA • Principal fuente corporal de grupos metilo. • Participa en la biosíntesis de 3- diaminopropano de las poliaminas espermina y espermidina. 13. FORMACIÓN DE POLIAMINAS • La ornitina y arginina, forman poliaminas. • Poliaminas son importantes en el crecimiento celular y tisular. 14. FORMACIÓN DE SEROTONINA • La hidroxilación del triptófano forma serotonina, (5- hidroxitriptamina). • Potente vasoconstrictor y estimulante de la contracción del músculo liso. 15. MELANINAS • Las melaninas son polímeros de catabolitos de tirosina. • Eumelanina • Feomelanina • Melanosoma • Melanocitos 16. Albinismo se asocia con defecto en la síntesis de la melanina • Albinismo oculocutáneo • Albinismo negativos a la tirosina hidroxilasa. • Albinos positivos al tirosina hidroxilasa • Albinismo ocular 17. EXCRESIÓN DE LA CREATININA • Es una función de la masa muscular. • En el músculo, encéfalo y sangre se encuentra la fosfocreatina. • Se excreta por la orina y es proporcional a la masa muscular notablemente constante cada día. 18. ASPECTOS CLINICOS • Albinismo. • Alteración del GABA. • Creatinemia. • Creatinuria. 20 METABOLISMO DE NUCLEÓTIDOS DE PURINAS Y PIRIMIDINAS 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Los acidos nucleicos de los alimentos son degradados en el intestino a nucleótidos libres y estos a su vez a nucleósidos y fosfato. • Los nucleósidos son absorbidos como tales o hidrolizados por nucleosidasas que separan la base nitrogenada y la pentosa. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Hiperuricemia • Gota • Artritis gotosa • Litiasis renal • Sindrome de Lesch-Nyhan • Los análogos de bases nucleótidos o nucleósidos que existen de manera natural son utilizados para inhibir el crecimiento de células cancerosas o de ciertos. • Alopurinol. 4. NUCLEÓSIDOS • El nucleósido es la parte del nucleótido formada únicamente por la base nitrogenada y la pentosa. • Consisten en una base de purina o pirimidina unida a un azúcar a través de un enlace β- glucosídico deficiente en energía. Los azucares de pentosa que se encuentran naturalmente son la ribosa y la desoxirribosa. • Sirven como precursores de RNA y DNA. 5. NUCLEÓTIDOS • Los nucleótidos son moléculas orgánicas fundamental de los ácidos nucleicos están formadas por la unión covalente de un monosacárido de cinco carbonos, una base nitrogenada y un grupo fosfato. • Los nucleótidos son las unidades y productos químicos que se unen para formar los ácidos nucleicos, principalmente ARN y ADN.
  16. 16. 6. NUCLEÓTIDOS • Cada nucleótido es un ensamble de 3 componentes: • Base nitrogenada. – Purinas y pirimidinas constituyen una clase de heterociclos que contienen nitrógeno de gran importancia biológica. • Pentosa • Acido fosforico 7. PURINAS Y PIRIMIDINAS • Son las dos bases aromáticas encontradas en los nucleótidos • Las purinas y pirimidinas no son un requerimiento dietario indispensable, las bases nitrogenadas se producen en las células con tal eficiencia que el organismo puede prescindir del aporte externo. • La mayor parte de bases procedentes de los alimentos son degradadas y sus productos finales excretados mientras la síntesis de nuevos nucleótidos y polinucleótidos se realiza con purinas y pirimidinas generadas de las células. 8. PURINAS Y PIRIMIDINAS • BASE NUCLEÓSIDO NUCLEÓTIDO • Adenina Adenosina Monofosfato de adenosina (AMP) • Guanina Guanosina Monofosfato de guanosina (GMP) • Citosina Citidina Citidina monofosfato (CMP) • Uracilo Uridina Uridinmonofosfato (UMP) • Timina Timidina Monofosfato de timidina (TMP) 9. COENZIMAS DERIVADOS DE NUCLEÓTIDOS • Metionina Activa. • Adenilatos de aminoácido. • Sulfato activo. • 3`,5`-AMP cíclico. • NAD. • NADP. • FAD. • CoASH. 10. ANÁLOGOS SINTÉTICOS • 5-fluoro de uracilo o dexosiuridina. • 5-yodo de uracilo o dexosiuridina. • 6-tioguanina. • 6-mercaptopurina. • 5-azauridina. • 6-azacitidina. • 8-azaguanina. 11. ANÁLOGOS SINTÉTICOS • 4-hidroxipirazolopirimidina (alopurinol). • Arabinosil citosina; ara-C (citarabina). • Azatioprima (trasplantes). • 5-yododesoxiuridina (antiviral). 12. BASES PIRIMIDICAS • Derivan del nucleo pirimidina • Estructuralmente contienen: Citosina, Timina y Uracilo. • Citocina y timina pueden formar parte del ADN. • Citocina y uralico pueden fomar parye del ARN. • Participan en la elaboración de las señales transportadoras por los ácidos nucleicos en el marco del código genético. 13. BASES PURICAS • Derivan del núcleo de las purinas • Sus átomos de carbono son sustituidos por hidroxilos o aminas. • Derivan del núcleo de Adenina y Guanina. 14. CATABOLISMO DE LAS BASES PIRIMIDICAS Tiene lugar en el hígado En la degradación de la timina son metabolizados a metilmalonil CoA hacia el ciclo del Acido Citrico. 15. CATABOLISMO DE LAS BASES PURICAS En el hígado existe un aporte de bases puricas procedentes de la absorción de los alimentos. La mayor parte de estas bases de origen alimenticios es degradada y eliminada. Los nucleótidos son degradados a nucleosidos por nucleosidasas. Los nucleosidos son degradados por acción enzimática a purinas. 16. CATABOLISMO DE LAS BASES PURICAS Las bases pùricas liberadas son hidrolizadas a Adenosina y Guanosina. La Adenosina se desamina para dar inosina estas por acción de la purina nucleosidasa para dar hipoxantina, por acción de la xantina oxidasa se forma xantina, esta se oxida y forma acido úrico. La guanosina forma guanina, se oxida y forma xantina, la xantina se oxida y forma acido úrico. 17. TRASTORNO DEL CATABOLISMO DE PURINAS • Gota • Artritis gotosa • Uratos • Cálculos renales 18. ARTRITIS GOTOSA 19. ARTRITIS GOTOSA 20. URATOS DE SODIO 21. CRISTALES DE ACIDO URICO

