Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dra. Claudia Barba
 Según William Wordsworth: El niño es padre del hombre, las experiencias de la infancia se repiten a lo largo de la vida ...
 Modelo Topográfico de la Mente: Freud divide la mente en 3 regiones:  El Consciente: Es la parte de la mente en las que...
 El Inconsciente: Es dinámico, sus contenidos y procesos mentales se mantienen fuera del conocimiento consciente a través...
 El sistema inconsciente se caracteriza por un proceso primario del pensamiento, orientado a facilitar el cumplimiento de...
 Definiciones: La personalidad se nos va apareciendo como una totalidad, estructura coherentemente con rasgos propios en ...
 Personalidad es una Entidad, a la vez, interna y objetiva, ya que se trata de una estructura abierta al mundo circundant...
 Características de la Personalidad:  Unidad  Estructura Durable  Dinámica de cambio  Relacionabilidad  Organización...
 La Estructura de la Personalidad: Se conforma con la integración complementaria de:  Temperamento que es el componente ...
 este designa el conjunto de rasgos gravados lo cual definen una manera habitual de comportamiento en cierto tipo de situ...
 Características de la Personalidad Normal: La normalidad es la capacidad para desempeñarse de forma independiente y comp...
 Trastornos de la Personalidad: Se definen como un patrón permanente e inflexible d experiencia interna y de comportamien...
 Clasificación de los Trastornos de Personalidad:  Grupo A (Paranoides raras y excéntricas) • P. esquizotipico • P. esqu...
 Grupo B (Dramatismo, inmaduras, muy emotivas y su conducta es errática) • P. Narcisista • P. Trastorno Límite • P. Antis...
 Grupo C (Ansiedad, temor) • P. Obsesivo - Compulsivo • P. Dependiente • P. por Evitación
PSICOLOGIA MEDICA - Personalidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
3 views
Apr. 22, 2021

PSICOLOGIA MEDICA - Personalidad

DRA. CLAUDIA

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PSICOLOGIA MEDICA - Personalidad

  1. 1. Dra. Claudia Barba
  2. 2.  Según William Wordsworth: El niño es padre del hombre, las experiencias de la infancia se repiten a lo largo de la vida y son decisorias en la determinación de las relaciones del adulto, ahora se sabe que la experiencia infantil es clave en la creación de redes neuronales que conforman la personalidad y las expectativas de la persona acerca de cómo responderán los demás a las mismas.
  3. 3.  Modelo Topográfico de la Mente: Freud divide la mente en 3 regiones:  El Consciente: Es la parte de la mente en las que las percepciones que llegan desde el mundo exterior o desde el interior del cuerpo pasan a ser conocidas, tener consciencia de algo es un fenómeno subjetivo que solo se puede comunicar mediante el lenguaje o conducta.  El Preconsciente: Esta compuesto por aquellos sucesos, procesos y contenidos mentales que se pueden trasladar al conocimiento consciente mediante el acto de centrar en ella la atención. Este sistema sirve para mantener la barrera represiva y censurar los deseos y querencias inaceptables.
  4. 4.  El Inconsciente: Es dinámico, sus contenidos y procesos mentales se mantienen fuera del conocimiento consciente a través de la fuerza de la censura o reprensión. En este punto del desarrollo de la teoría de Freud se pensaba que los instintos contenían ante todo las representaciones y derivaciones mentales del instinto sexual. El contenido del inconsciente esta limitado a los deseos que buscan su realización, estos deseos proporcionan el motivo para la formación del sueño y del síntoma neurótico.
  5. 5.  El sistema inconsciente se caracteriza por un proceso primario del pensamiento, orientado a facilitar el cumplimiento del deseo y la descarga instintiva. Los recuerdos en el inconsciente se han divorciado de sus conexiones con los símbolos verbales, de ahí cuando las palabras son aplicadas de nuevo a rasgos de recuerdos olvidados, como ocurre en el tratamiento psicoanalítico que permite alcanzar los recuerdos al consciente  Teoría Sexual: Freud fijó 3 dogmas importantes de la teoría psicoanalítica: la definición de sexualidad, teoría del desarrollo de la sexualidad infantil y un enlace entre neurosis y las perversiones.
  6. 6.  Definiciones: La personalidad se nos va apareciendo como una totalidad, estructura coherentemente con rasgos propios en cada individuo, capaz de autoconocerse, y en la medida en que se conoce de autodirigirse, abierta a las influencias ambientales que la configuran. o Se infiere que el concepto de personalidad implica ideas diferentes como: organización, integración e individualidad. Hablar de personalidad humana es afirmar que el hombre es uno y único.
  7. 7.  Personalidad es una Entidad, a la vez, interna y objetiva, ya que se trata de una estructura abierta al mundo circundante. Influye sobre el mundo y es influida por él. o La personalidad se desarrolla en una incesante evolución, es decir, a una estructuración en progresiva armonía de los aspectos cognitivos, afectivos, fisiológicos y morfológicos del individuo. Una unidad sintética, siempre en movimiento.
  8. 8.  Características de la Personalidad:  Unidad  Estructura Durable  Dinámica de cambio  Relacionabilidad  Organización  Temporalidad  Permanente y Fija  Dinamismo  Estabilidad  Asintomática  Egosintónica
  9. 9.  La Estructura de la Personalidad: Se conforma con la integración complementaria de:  Temperamento que es el componente más profundo de la personalidad que expresa la forma verbal del ser del individuo, es fundamentalmente hereditario y biológico conformado por los impulsos y sentimientos vitales (talento artístico).  Carácter es la forma habitual en que un sujeto organiza su conducta en función de sus propios impulsos internos, su propio sistema de valores y las exigencias culturales del mundo externo, seria el aspecto exterior de la personalidad,
  10. 10.  este designa el conjunto de rasgos gravados lo cual definen una manera habitual de comportamiento en cierto tipo de situaciones, implica n valor diferencial que marca lo que permite identificar al individuo y reconocerlo.  Básicamente es aquella parte de la personalidad que es maleable por el aprendizaje y por la influencia del medio social, es la forma de responder ante estímulos y situaciones y de reaccionar anímicamente.  Los rasgos de la personalidad son pautas duraderas de percibir, pensar y relacionarse con el ambiente y con uno mismo
  11. 11.  Características de la Personalidad Normal: La normalidad es la capacidad para desempeñarse de forma independiente y competente que permite obtener una sensación de satisfacción y bienestar. 1) Autodominio y Autoconocimiento 2) Responsabilidad de Acciones 3) Correcta Percepción y Adaptación a la Realidad 4) Madurez Afectiva 5) Estabilidad Emocional 6) Vivir con Valores Éticos 7) Elaboración de un Proyecto Existencial
  12. 12.  Trastornos de la Personalidad: Se definen como un patrón permanente e inflexible d experiencia interna y de comportamiento que se desvía acusadamente de su contexto cultural, tiene su inicio en la adolescencia o principio de la edad adulta, es estable a lo largo del tiempo y comporta malestar o perjuicio para el sujeto provocando malestar clínicamente significativo con deterioro social, laboral y de otras áreas importantes de la actividad del individuo.
  13. 13.  Clasificación de los Trastornos de Personalidad:  Grupo A (Paranoides raras y excéntricas) • P. esquizotipico • P. esquizoide • P. paranoide
  14. 14.  Grupo B (Dramatismo, inmaduras, muy emotivas y su conducta es errática) • P. Narcisista • P. Trastorno Límite • P. Antisocial • P. Histriónico
  15. 15.  Grupo C (Ansiedad, temor) • P. Obsesivo - Compulsivo • P. Dependiente • P. por Evitación

×