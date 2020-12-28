Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTEÍNAS
INTRODUCCIÓN •La polimerización de los L-α aminoácidos mediante enlaces peptídicos, constituye el marco estructural para l...
INTRODUCCIÓN • Las características comunes a todas las proteínas incluyen las restricciones impuestas a su conformación po...
Molécula de Proteína
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Transportadores de: vitaminas, O2, CO2. • Funciones estructurales. • Funciones cinéticas, catalíti...
CLASIFICACIÓN • Solubilidad: Albúmina, globulinas, histonas. • Forma: Globulares, fibrosas, • Función: Enzimas, almacenami...
ESTRUCTURA PRIMARIA • Corresponden al órden en el cual se unen entre sí los aminoácidos, e incluye la localización de cual...
ESTRUCTURA SECUNDARIA • Puentes de hidrógeno, interacciones hidrofóbicas, electrostática y de van der Waals, puentes de Su...
ESTRUCTURA TERCIARIA • Plegamiento polipétidico de dos cadenas secundarias llamadas supersecundarias. • Uniones de las Hel...
ESTRUCTURA CUATERNARIA • Contienen 2 ó mas cadenas polipéticas, unidas por fuerzas no covalentes. • Protómeros, unidades d...
ESTRUCTURAS PROTEÍNICAS
ESTRUCTURAS PROTEÍNICAS
Fibrosas
Globulares
Virales
EQUILIBRIO REVERSIBLE ENTRE LAS PROTEINAS DE LAS DIFERENTES PARTES DEL ORGANISMO • El hígado y otros tejidos sintetizan rá...
LIMITE SUPERIOR PARA EL ALMACENAMIENTO DE PROTEINAS • Cada tipo de célula tiene un limite superior para la cantidad de pro...
Desaminación oxidativa NH3 + H2O NH4 + OH¯
FUNCIONES DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS • LAALBUMINA: • Su función es proporcionar presión coloidosmótica en el plasma, evi...
FORMACION DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS • Casi toda la albúmina y el fibrinógeno de las proteínas plasmáticas, así como el ...
USO DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICA COMO FUENTE DE AMINOACIDOS PARA LOS TEJIDOS • Las proteínas plasmáticas funcionan como med...
EQUILIBRIO REVERSIBLE ENTRE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS Y LAS PROTEINAS TISULARES • Estudios con marcadores radiactivos han ...
METÓDOS DE ESTUDIOS DE PROTEÍNAS • Ultracentrifugación analítica. • Centrifugación en gradiente de sacarosa. • Filtración ...
Espectrofotometría
CROMATOGRAFÍA EN COLUMNA
CROMATOGRAFIA DE INTERCAMBIO IONICO
FILTRACIÓN EN POLÍMEROS
CROMATOGRAFÍA POR AFINIDAD (LIGANDOS)
ELECTROFORESIS EN GEL DE POLIACRILAMIDA
CORRIDA ELECTROFORÉTICA EN GEL DE POLIACRILAMIDA
ELECTROFORESIS
ELECTROFORESIS
ELECTROFORESIS POR ISOENFOCADO
Proteína Polipéptido
ESPECTROMETRÍA DE MASA
ESPECTROMETRÍA DE MASA
ELECTROFORESIS DE PROTEINAS EN DESNUTRIDOS DE UTI HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO JAPONES
KWASHIORKOR
  1. 1. PROTEÍNAS
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN •La polimerización de los L-α aminoácidos mediante enlaces peptídicos, constituye el marco estructural para las proteínas. ENLACE PEPTÍDICO
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN • Las características comunes a todas las proteínas incluyen las restricciones impuestas a su conformación por los enlaces covalentes y no covalentes. • Fibroína (seda). • Colágena. • Mioglobina. • Hemoglobina.
  4. 4. Molécula de Proteína
  5. 5. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Transportadores de: vitaminas, O2, CO2. • Funciones estructurales. • Funciones cinéticas, catalíticas. • Señalamiento. • Mutaciones de genes. • Síndromes de maduración proteica.
  6. 6. CLASIFICACIÓN • Solubilidad: Albúmina, globulinas, histonas. • Forma: Globulares, fibrosas, • Función: Enzimas, almacenamiento, reguladoras, protectoras, transporte, contráctiles, móviles. • Estructura: primarias, secundarias, terciarias y cuaternarias.
  7. 7. ESTRUCTURA PRIMARIA • Corresponden al órden en el cual se unen entre sí los aminoácidos, e incluye la localización de cualquier enlace disulfuro.
  8. 8. ESTRUCTURA SECUNDARIA • Puentes de hidrógeno, interacciones hidrofóbicas, electrostática y de van der Waals, puentes de Sulfuro. • La rotación es posible solo en dos de cada tres de los enlaces covalentes que forman el esqueleto polipetídico de la proteínas. • Helices α y hojas β.
  9. 9. ESTRUCTURA TERCIARIA • Plegamiento polipétidico de dos cadenas secundarias llamadas supersecundarias. • Uniones de las Helices α y hojas β son otras similares por enlaces disulfuro.
  10. 10. ESTRUCTURA CUATERNARIA • Contienen 2 ó mas cadenas polipéticas, unidas por fuerzas no covalentes. • Protómeros, unidades de cadenas polipéticas. • Moléculas diméricas o tetraméricas.
  11. 11. ESTRUCTURAS PROTEÍNICAS
  12. 12. ESTRUCTURAS PROTEÍNICAS
  13. 13. Fibrosas
  14. 14. Globulares
  15. 15. Virales
  16. 16. EQUILIBRIO REVERSIBLE ENTRE LAS PROTEINAS DE LAS DIFERENTES PARTES DEL ORGANISMO • El hígado y otros tejidos sintetizan rápidamente proteínas celulares a partir de aminoácidos plasmáticos. • A su vez los aminoácidos plasmáticos pueden ser degradados y devueltos al plasma. • Existe un equilibrio constante entre los aminoácidos plasmáticos y las proteínas lábiles de las células del cuerpo. • Existe un equilibrio también entre las proteínas de un tipo y otro de célula.
  17. 17. LIMITE SUPERIOR PARA EL ALMACENAMIENTO DE PROTEINAS • Cada tipo de célula tiene un limite superior para la cantidad de proteínas que puede almacenar. • El exceso de aminoácidos en la circulación se degrada en otros productos y se utiliza para obtener energía, o se convierte en grasa o glucógeno almacenándose de esta forma.
  18. 18. Desaminación oxidativa NH3 + H2O NH4 + OH¯
  19. 19. FUNCIONES DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS • LAALBUMINA: • Su función es proporcionar presión coloidosmótica en el plasma, evitando la perdida de sangre de los capilares • GLOBULINA: • Son responsables de la inmunidad natural y adquirida. • FIBRINOGENO: • Sus fibras de fibrina ayudan a la coagulación sanguínea.
  20. 20. FORMACION DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS • Casi toda la albúmina y el fibrinógeno de las proteínas plasmáticas, así como el 50 a 80% de las globulinas, se forman en el hígado. • El resto de las globulinas se forman en el tejido linfoide (ej: gammaglobulinas). • En el hígado la formación de proteínas plasmática llegan a 30 g/día. • Se producen perdida rápida de proteínas en las quemaduras graves, en enfermedades renales grave (en la orina se pierde hasta 20 g/día), que se reemplazan continuamente.
  21. 21. USO DE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICA COMO FUENTE DE AMINOACIDOS PARA LOS TEJIDOS • Las proteínas plasmáticas funcionan como medio lábil de almacenamiento de proteínas siendo una fuente rápida disponible de aminoácidos para el tejido que los necesite. • Las proteínas plasmáticas pueden actuar como fuente para una reposición rápida de las proteínas tisulares.
  22. 22. EQUILIBRIO REVERSIBLE ENTRE LAS PROTEINAS PLASMATICAS Y LAS PROTEINAS TISULARES • Estudios con marcadores radiactivos han demostrado mediante cálculos que se sintetizan y degradan diariamente unos 400 gramos de proteínas corporales. • Intercambio reversible de aminoácidos entre las diferentes proteínas del cuerpo.
  23. 23. METÓDOS DE ESTUDIOS DE PROTEÍNAS • Ultracentrifugación analítica. • Centrifugación en gradiente de sacarosa. • Filtración en gel. • Electroforesis en gel de poliacrilamida. • Microscopía electrónica.
  24. 24. Espectrofotometría
  25. 25. CROMATOGRAFÍA EN COLUMNA
  26. 26. CROMATOGRAFIA DE INTERCAMBIO IONICO
  27. 27. FILTRACIÓN EN POLÍMEROS
  28. 28. CROMATOGRAFÍA POR AFINIDAD (LIGANDOS)
  29. 29. ELECTROFORESIS EN GEL DE POLIACRILAMIDA
  30. 30. CORRIDA ELECTROFORÉTICA EN GEL DE POLIACRILAMIDA
  31. 31. ELECTROFORESIS
  32. 32. ELECTROFORESIS
  33. 33. ELECTROFORESIS POR ISOENFOCADO
  34. 34. Proteína Polipéptido
  35. 35. ESPECTROMETRÍA DE MASA
  36. 36. ESPECTROMETRÍA DE MASA
  37. 37. ELECTROFORESIS DE PROTEINAS EN DESNUTRIDOS DE UTI HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO JAPONES
  38. 38. KWASHIORKOR

×