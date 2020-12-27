Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
METABOLISMO INTERMEDIARIO
INTRODUCCIÓN • El metabolismo intermediario es el destino de los componentes dietéticos después de la digestión y la absor...
Moléculas De alimento Moléculas Mas sencillas Vías anfibólicas Digestión Absorción Proteínas Carbohidratos Lipidos Ácidos ...
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Comprender metabolismo normal. • Comprender metabolismo anormal: – Insuficiencia nutricional. – In...
VÍAS METABÓLICAS BÁSICAS • Procesan los principales productos de la digestión. • Naturaleza de la dieta. • Todos los produ...
VÍAS METABÓLICAS BÁSICAS • Metabolismo de los carbohidratos se centra en la provisión y el destino de la glucosa. • Metabo...
Carbohidratos Proteinas Grasas Glucosa Aminoácidos Ácidos grasos + glicerol Acetil-CoA Ciclo del Ácido cítrico 2CO2 2H AT...
METABOLISMO DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Se centra en la provisión y el destino de la glucosa. • La glucosa es el combustible má...
Dieta Glucosa Fosfatos De glucosa Fosfatos De triosa Piruvato Acetil-CoA Ciclo del Ácido Cítrico 2 CO2 Glucógeno Glucólisi...
METABOLISMO DE LOS LÍPIDOS • Se relaciona principalmente con ácidos grasos y colesterol. • Fuente de ácidos grasos de cade...
METABOLISMO DE LAS PROTEÍNAS • Gran parte del metabolismo de los aminoácidos involucra la transaminación. • Algunos aminoá...
MAPA METABÓLICO • Todos los productos hidrosolubles de la digestión se transportan directamente al hígado por medio de la ...
REGULACIÓN DEL METABOLISMO • Enzimas reguladoras de cada vía metabólica. • Factores fisicoquímicos que controlan la veloci...
Metabolismo Intermedio
Metabolismo Intermedio
Metabolismo Intermedio
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Metabolismo Intermedio

37 views

Published on

bioquimica

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Metabolismo Intermedio

  1. 1. METABOLISMO INTERMEDIARIO
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • El metabolismo intermediario es el destino de los componentes dietéticos después de la digestión y la absorción. • Son las vías metabólicas seguidas por las moléculas individuales. • Comprender los mecanismos reguladores del flujo metabólico a lo largo de las vías. • Vías: anabólicas, catabólicas, anfibólicas.
  3. 3. Moléculas De alimento Moléculas Mas sencillas Vías anfibólicas Digestión Absorción Proteínas Carbohidratos Lipidos Ácidos nucleicosx O2 CO2 + H2O Otros Procesos endergónicos 2H P Vías anabólicas Vías catabólicas
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Comprender metabolismo normal. • Comprender metabolismo anormal: – Insuficiencia nutricional. – Insuficiencia enzimática. – Secreción anormal de hormonas. – Enfermedades genéticas.
  5. 5. VÍAS METABÓLICAS BÁSICAS • Procesan los principales productos de la digestión. • Naturaleza de la dieta. • Todos los productos de la digestión se procesan en su respectiva vías metabólica hasta un producto común la acetil-CoA. • Se oxida en el ciclo del ácido cítrico
  6. 6. VÍAS METABÓLICAS BÁSICAS • Metabolismo de los carbohidratos se centra en la provisión y el destino de la glucosa. • Metabolismo de los lípidos se relaciona principalmente con ácidos grasos y colesterol. • Metabolismo de las proteínas, involucra la transaminación de los aminoácidos.
  7. 7. Carbohidratos Proteinas Grasas Glucosa Aminoácidos Ácidos grasos + glicerol Acetil-CoA Ciclo del Ácido cítrico 2CO2 2H ATP Digestión y absorción Catabolismo
  8. 8. METABOLISMO DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Se centra en la provisión y el destino de la glucosa. • La glucosa es el combustible más importante para muchos tejidos. • Glucólisis. • Ciclo del ácido cítrico. • Fosforilación oxidativa. • Vía de la pentosa fosfato.
  9. 9. Dieta Glucosa Fosfatos De glucosa Fosfatos De triosa Piruvato Acetil-CoA Ciclo del Ácido Cítrico 2 CO2 Glucógeno Glucólisis Proteínas Aminoácidos Aminoácidos Colesterol Ácidos Grasos CO2 Lactato Acilgliceroles (Grasa) Fosfato De ribosa RNA DNA Vía del fosfato De pentosa 3CO2 METABOLISMO DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS
  10. 10. METABOLISMO DE LOS LÍPIDOS • Se relaciona principalmente con ácidos grasos y colesterol. • Fuente de ácidos grasos de cadena larga esta constituída por la dieta y la síntesis de novo a partir de la acetil-CoA. • Se oxidan completamente en el ciclo del ácido cítrico. • Fuente de átomos de carbono para el colesterol y otros esteroides. • Formación de cuerpos cetónicos.
  11. 11. METABOLISMO DE LAS PROTEÍNAS • Gran parte del metabolismo de los aminoácidos involucra la transaminación. • Algunos aminoácidos deben suministrarse especificamente en la dieta (esenciales), otros no (no esenciales). • También se pueden formar por transaminación a partir de intermediarios. • Después de la desaminación el Nitrógeno se elimina como Urea.
  12. 12. MAPA METABÓLICO • Todos los productos hidrosolubles de la digestión se transportan directamente al hígado por medio de la vena porta. • Esto implica oxidación o síntesis de moléculas, algunas de ellas se exportan al resto del cuerpo. • La integración de las tres vías metabólicas, se conoce como el mapa metabólico.
  13. 13. REGULACIÓN DEL METABOLISMO • Enzimas reguladoras de cada vía metabólica. • Factores fisicoquímicos que controlan la velocidad de reacción. • Temperatura y pH. • Reacciones en equilibrio. • Cantidad de sustrato.

×