Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HÁBITOS FUNDAMENTALES PARA FORTALECER TU MATRIMONIO
Si no hay comunicación, no hay compañerismo (Am.3:3. La comunicación es indispensable para que la pareja pueda crecer salu...
COMUNICACIÓN (del latín comunis), dá la idea de algo que se unifica, se junta se integra, o se entrelaza con otro. Es el p...
La unidad espiritual en el matrimonio genera un ambiente de estabilidad emocional a pesar de las circunstancias que rodeen...
Deben crear el hábito de escucharse mutuamente con atención y paciencia expresar los sentimientos libre y sinceramente ...
Alimentar la Relación:  compartir juntos conversar de sueños, proyectos de vida, arte, temas espirituales, pero sobre to...
ORACION  Orar juntos diariamente es un hábito sagrado. Apartarse un tiempo para orar es tan íntimo y debe ser parte de la...
Lectura De la palabra de Dios:  Un compromiso con la lectura bíblica promueve en mejor compañerismo con el cónyuge (Sal. ...
Compromisos para una comunicación saludable  Estoy dispuesto a escuchar a mi cónyuge sin interrumpirlo (Pr. 18:13)  Pens...
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
55 views
May. 13, 2021

HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio

LIC MARLENE

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HOGAR CRISTIANO - Habitos fundamentales del Matrimonio

  1. 1. HÁBITOS FUNDAMENTALES PARA FORTALECER TU MATRIMONIO
  2. 2. Si no hay comunicación, no hay compañerismo (Am.3:3. La comunicación es indispensable para que la pareja pueda crecer saludable y productiva (Ec. 4:9-12)
  3. 3. COMUNICACIÓN (del latín comunis), dá la idea de algo que se unifica, se junta se integra, o se entrelaza con otro. Es el proceso de compartir en forma verbal o no verbal una información o sentimiento, de modo que la persona entienda lo que se está queriendo decir. La comunicación es vital en una familia saludable.
  4. 4. La unidad espiritual en el matrimonio genera un ambiente de estabilidad emocional a pesar de las circunstancias que rodeen la relación. Una buena unidad espiritual es la base de una buena relación emocional. Para que dos personas construyan una buena relación, es esencial que ambos sean llenos del Espíritu Santo y que él los guie en cada faceta de su vida matrimonial (Ef. 5:18-21).
  5. 5. Deben crear el hábito de escucharse mutuamente con atención y paciencia expresar los sentimientos libre y sinceramente les evitará muchas discusiones Los requisitos básicos del diálogo son: disponibilidad, honestidad y ponerse de acuerdo (Am.3:3). (Ef. 4:26-27).
  6. 6. Alimentar la Relación:  compartir juntos conversar de sueños, proyectos de vida, arte, temas espirituales, pero sobre todo de sentimientos mutuos.
  7. 7. ORACION  Orar juntos diariamente es un hábito sagrado. Apartarse un tiempo para orar es tan íntimo y debe ser parte de la unidad de toda pareja cristiana. (Mt.18: 19-20).  Dios oye la oración (Sal. 116: 1-2),  La pareja debe hablar cada día con Dios, alabarle, pedirle por sus necesidades y confesarle sus pecados cuando estos son cometidos (2 Cr. 7.14)
  8. 8. Lectura De la palabra de Dios:  Un compromiso con la lectura bíblica promueve en mejor compañerismo con el cónyuge (Sal. 119:63),  Dios nos habla a través de su palabra; nosotros le hablamos a Él a través de la oración, por lo que una combinación sabía de ambas prácticas es de mucho beneficio (Jn. 15:7-8).
  9. 9. Compromisos para una comunicación saludable  Estoy dispuesto a escuchar a mi cónyuge sin interrumpirlo (Pr. 18:13)  Pensaré primero antes de hablar, no me apresuraré en mis palabras (Stg. 1:19)  Diré siempre la verdad con amor. No seré exagerado (Col. 3:9)  No usaré el silencio como arma. Expresaré mis dudas.  Mostraré mis desacuerdos sin discutir (Pr. 20:3)

×