ENZIMAS
INTRODUCCIÓN • El término enzima ha sido creado a partir de las palabras griegas en y zumé que significan “en fermento”.
INTRODUCCIÓN • Clases de reacciones catalizadas por enzimas. • Participación de las coenzimas. • Métodos de purificación, ...
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Las enzimas son polímeros biológicos que catalizan múltiples procesos dinámicos, los cuales hace p...
ESTRUCTURA • Apoenzima, parte proteica de la enzíma. • Coenzimas, parte orgánica no proteica. • Holoenzima, enzima complet...
CLASIFICACIÓN (UIB) • Oxidorreductasas (catalizan transferencia de electrones). • Transferasas (Catalizan transferencia de...
CLASIFICACIÓN (UIB) • Liasas (cortan uniones C-C, C-O, C-N). • Isomerasas (catalizan isomerizaciones). • Ligasas (forman u...
ACTIVIDAD CATALÍTICA • Capacidad de catalizar la transformación en un determinado sustrato en otra sustancia apropiada, me...
OBTENCIÓN Y PURIFICACIÓN • Se obtienen a partir de fuentes naturales o de las células en las cuales se expresan a partir d...
IZOENZIMAS • Son variantes físicamente diferentes de la misma actividad catalítica. • La identificación de la isozimas tie...
FACTORES QUE AFECTAN LA VELOCIDAD DE REACCIÓN • Temperatura • Concentración del sustrato • pH • Tiempo
CATÁLISIS ENZIMÁTICA • Es la capacidad de aumentar la velocidad de una reacción, de un sistema enzimatico, hallándose inal...
INHIBIDORES ENZIMÁTICOS • Son sustancias que agregada a una reacción catalítica, la retardan. • Inhibidores competitivos y...
REGULACIÓN ENZIMÁTICA • Homeostasis. • Regulacion del flujo de metabolitos: activa y pasiva. • Cantidad de enzimas. • Indu...
RECAMBIO ENZIMÁTICO • Es el proceso combinado de síntesis y degradacion de las enzimas, propiedad caracterìstico de todas ...
PATOLOGÍAS • La enzimólisis selectiva. • La enzimogénesis selectiva. • Retroalimentaciòn enzimática. • Alteración de segun...
