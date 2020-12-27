Ciclo acido citrico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO
INTRODUCCIÓN • Ciclo de Krebs, ciclo del ácido tricarboxílico. • Serie de reacciones en las mitocondrias que dan lugar al ...
INTRODUCCIÓN • Los Hidrógenos oxidados dan lugar a la liberación de la mayor parte de energía disponible a partir de los c...
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Vía común final para la oxidación de carbohidratos, lípidos y proteínas. • Los carbohidratos, lípi...
CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO • Proporciona el sustrato para la cadena respiratoria. • Una molécula de Acetil-CoA con el oxaloac...
REACCIONES DEL CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO • Liberación de equivalentes reductores y CO2. • Condensación incial de la acetil C...
GENERACIÓN DE ATP Reacción catalizada por: Método de producción de P Cantidad de ATP formada Isocitrato deshidrogenasa Oxi...
ENZIMAS QUE PARTICIPAN • Citrato sintasa. • Aconitasa. • Isocitrato deshidrogenasa. • Complejo α-cetoglutarato deshidrogen...
VITAMINAS QUE INTERVIENEN EL CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO • Riboflavina: Dinucleótido de adenina y flavina (FAD), como cofactor...
VITAMINAS QUE INTERVIENEN EL CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO • Tiamina:Pirofosfato de tiamina (B1), coenzima para la descarboxilac...
REGULACIÓN DEL CICLO DEL ÁCIDO CÍTRICO • Depende principalmente del suministro de los cofactores oxidados: NAD+ ADP Veloci...
