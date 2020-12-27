Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARBOHIDRATOS DE IMPORTANCIA FISIOLÓGICA
INTRODUCCIÓN • Los carbohidratos están distribuidos ampliamente en vegetales y animales. • Participan en estructura y meta...
INTRODUCCIÓN • En los vegetales se almacena como almidón y se convierte en celulosa. • En los Animales se sintetizan carbo...
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Glucosa, carbohidrato más importante. • Es combustible tisular. • Es el combustible universal para...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Monosacáridos: Aldosas Cetosas • Triosas Gliceraldehido Dihidroxiacetona • Tetrosas E...
CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-ribulosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2...
CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-seudoheptulosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀...
CHO ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-glicerosa (D-gliceraldehido) ALDOSAS DE LA SERIE D
CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-treosa D-eritrosa
CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H HO− C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-lixosa...
CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-arabin...
CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H HO − C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-...
CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H HO − C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C...
CHO ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-galactosa C HO ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ HO− C − H ‫׀...
AZÚCAR FUENTE IMPORTANCIA D-ribosa Ácidos nucleicos Elementos estructurales de los ácidos nucleicos: ATP, NAD, NADP, flavo...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Disacáridos: • Maltosa Glucosa + Glucosa • Sacarosa Glucosa + Fructosa • Lactosa Gluc...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Oligosacáridos: • Al hidrolizarse, producen de 2 a 10 unidades de monosacáridos: • Ma...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Polisacáridos: Lineales o ramificados • Al hidrolizarse, producen más de 10 moléculas...
GLUCOSA, IMPORTANCIA BIOQUÍMICA • La Glucosa, es el carbohidrato de mayor importancia bioquímica. • Proporciona energía pa...
O ║ C − H ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ HO− C − H ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-glucosa O ║ C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ HO − C...
Estereoisómeros • Compuestos que poseen la misma fórmula estructural pero difieren en la configuración espacial. Se presen...
OTROS MONOSACÁRIDOS DE IMPORTANCIA • D-glucosa • D-fructosa • D-galactosa • D-manosa
DISACÁRIDOS • Maltosa • Sucrosa • Lactosa • Sacarosa • Trehalosa
POLISACÁRIDOS • Almidón • (amilosa y amilopectina) • Glucógeno • Inulina • Dextrinas • Celulosa • Quitina (N-acetil D-gluc...
POLISACÁRIDOS COMPLEJOS Aminoazúcares y ácidos urónicos • Proteoglucanos • Ácido hialuronico • Sulfato de condroitina • He...
Molécula de almidón
  1. 1. CARBOHIDRATOS DE IMPORTANCIA FISIOLÓGICA
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Los carbohidratos están distribuidos ampliamente en vegetales y animales. • Participan en estructura y metabolismo. • En los vegetales la glucosa se sintetiza mediante fotosíntesis a partir de bióxido de carbono y agua.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN • En los vegetales se almacena como almidón y se convierte en celulosa. • En los Animales se sintetizan carbohidratos a partir de las grasa y proteínas se almacenan como glucógeno. • En el consumo de vegetales como almidón.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Glucosa, carbohidrato más importante. • Es combustible tisular. • Es el combustible universal para el feto. • La glucosa se convierte en: glucógeno, ribosa, galactosa. • Diabetes mellitus, galactosemia, enfermedades del glucógeno, intolerancia a la lactosa.
  5. 5. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Monosacáridos: Aldosas Cetosas • Triosas Gliceraldehido Dihidroxiacetona • Tetrosas Eritrosa Eritrulosa • Pentosas Ribosa Ribulosa • Hexosas Glucosa Fructosa • Heptosas • Octosas
  6. 6. CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-ribulosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-xilulosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ C H2O Dihidroxiacetona
  7. 7. CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-seudoheptulosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-fructosa
  8. 8. CHO ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-glicerosa (D-gliceraldehido) ALDOSAS DE LA SERIE D
  9. 9. CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-treosa D-eritrosa
  10. 10. CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H HO− C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-lixosa D-Xilosa
  11. 11. CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO− C − H H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H− C − OH H− C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-arabinosa D-ribosa
  12. 12. CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H HO − C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-lixosa D-xilosa
  13. 13. CHO CHO ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ HO − C − H HO − C − H ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ H − C − OH H − C − OH ‫׀‬ ‫׀‬ C H2OH C H2OH D-manosa D-glucosa
  14. 14. CHO ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-galactosa C HO ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ HO− C − H ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-glucosa CH2OH ‫׀‬ C ═ O ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-fructosa HEXOSAS DE IMPORTANCIA FISIOLÓGICA
  15. 15. AZÚCAR FUENTE IMPORTANCIA D-ribosa Ácidos nucleicos Elementos estructurales de los ácidos nucleicos: ATP, NAD, NADP, flavoproteinas D-ribulosa Se forma procesos metabólicos Fosfato de ribulosa es intermediario de la vía del fosfato de pentosa D-arabinosa Goma arábiga de las ciruela y de la cereza Constituyentes de las Glucoproteínas D-xilosa Gomas de la madera, proteoglucanos, glucosaaminoglucanos Constituyentes de las Glucoproteínas D-lixosa Músculos cardiaco Constituyente de una lixoflavina aislada del músculo cardiaco humano L-xilulosa Intermediario en la vía del ácido urónico Vía del ácido urónico
  16. 16. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Disacáridos: • Maltosa Glucosa + Glucosa • Sacarosa Glucosa + Fructosa • Lactosa Glucosa + Galactosa
  17. 17. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Oligosacáridos: • Al hidrolizarse, producen de 2 a 10 unidades de monosacáridos: • Maltotriosa
  18. 18. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS CARBOHIDRATOS • Polisacáridos: Lineales o ramificados • Al hidrolizarse, producen más de 10 moléculas de monosacáridos: • Almidones • Dextrinas
  19. 19. GLUCOSA, IMPORTANCIA BIOQUÍMICA • La Glucosa, es el carbohidrato de mayor importancia bioquímica. • Proporciona energía para las actividades celulares. • Es la base de para el inicio del ciclo de los ácidos tricarboxílicos.
  20. 20. O ║ C − H ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ HO− C − H ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ H− C − OH ‫׀‬ C H2OH D-glucosa O ║ C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ HO − C − H ‫׀‬ H − C − OH ‫׀‬ OH − C − H ‫׀‬ C H2OH L-glucosa MOLÉCULA DE GLUCOSA
  21. 21. Estereoisómeros • Compuestos que poseen la misma fórmula estructural pero difieren en la configuración espacial. Se presentan: • Isomerismo D y L. • Estructura cíclicas piranosa y furanosas. • Anómeros α y β. • Epímeros. • Isomerismo aldosa-cetosas.
  22. 22. OTROS MONOSACÁRIDOS DE IMPORTANCIA • D-glucosa • D-fructosa • D-galactosa • D-manosa
  23. 23. DISACÁRIDOS • Maltosa • Sucrosa • Lactosa • Sacarosa • Trehalosa
  24. 24. POLISACÁRIDOS • Almidón • (amilosa y amilopectina) • Glucógeno • Inulina • Dextrinas • Celulosa • Quitina (N-acetil D-glucosamina)
  25. 25. POLISACÁRIDOS COMPLEJOS Aminoazúcares y ácidos urónicos • Proteoglucanos • Ácido hialuronico • Sulfato de condroitina • Heparina • Ácido siálico • Ácido neuramínico • Gangliósidos • Lectinas • Concanavalina A • Glicoforina
  26. 26. Molécula de almidón

