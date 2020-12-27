Successfully reported this slideshow.
CADENA RESPIRATORIA Y FOSFORILACIÓN OXIDATIVA
INTRODUCCIÓN  La mitocondria es la fuente de energía de la célula, en su interior tiene lugar la captura de la energía de...
CICLO DE KREBS Provee los equivalentes reductores (átomos de hidrogeno)
EQUIVALENTES REDUCTORES  Toda la energía útil liberada durante las oxidaciones de los ácidos grasos, aminoácidos y carboh...
 Conjunto de reacciones que ocurre despuès del ciclo de krebs.  El transporte de electrones por la cadena respiratoria g...
ENZIMAS QUE ACTUAN EN LA CADENA RESPIRATORIA  Monoaminooxidasa (MI).  Acil-CoA sintetasa.  Glicerofosfato aciltransfera...
RESULTADOS ANAEROBICA-------AEROBICO NADH-FADH Transportan los equivalentes Reductores hasta las cadenas Respiratoria…………
El complejo citocromo oxidasa Tanto el NADH como el FADH2 ceden los electrones "energéticos" a la cadena formada por esos ...
BOMBEO DE HIDROGENOS COMPLEJOS
 Tanto los electrones como los protones, que han sido impulsados a lo largo de la cadena respiratoria, deben unirse a un ...
ADP + Pi.  ATP. La fosforilación oxidativa es la transferencia de electrones de los equivalentes reducidos NADH y FADH, o...
VENENOS DE LA CADENA RESPIRATORIA Inhibidores de la propia cadena respiratoria:  Barbitúricos  Piercidina A  Rotenona ...
VENENOS DE LA CADENA RESPIRATORIA  Inhibidores de la fosforilación oxidativa  Oligomicina  Dinitrofenol  Atractilósido...
VENENOS DE LA CADENA RESPIRATORIA  Desacoplares de la fosforilización oxidativa  2,4-dinitrofenol  Dinitrocresol  Pent...
ASPECTOS CLINICO Miopatía mitocondrial mortal infantil con disfunción renal. Encefalopatía mitocondrial. Acidosis lácti...
Cadena respiratoria
