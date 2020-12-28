Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOENERGÉTICA
INTRODUCCIÓN • Termodinámica bioquímica es el estudio de los cambios energéticos que acompañan a las reacciones bioquímica...
IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Para desarrollar los procesos normales el organísmo necesita del combustible adecuado, caso contra...
INANICIÓN
INANICIÓN
INANICIÓN
INANICIÓN
INANICIÓN
INANICIÓN CONTROLADA
OBESIDAD
OBESIDAD
OBESIDAD
OBESIDAD
OBESIDAD
OBESIDAD
MARASMO
ENERGÍA LIBRE (ΔG) • Cambio de la energía total de un sistema, disponible para realizar un trabajo. • En el Sistema Químic...
SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS • Cumplen con las leyes generales de la termodinámica. • 1a. Ley: La energía total de un sistema, incl...
FRIO
FRIO
CALOR
CALOR
AGUA
SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS • Cumplen con las leyes generales de la termodinámica. • 2a. Ley: La entropía ΔS (desorden) total de u...
SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS ΔG = ΔH - TΔS ΔG = Energia libre ΔH = Entalpía (calor, orden) ΔS = Entropia (desorden) T = Temperatura...
SISTEMAS ENDERGÓNICOS Y EXERGÓNICOS Energía libre Endergónica Exergónica A + C  B + D + Calor Energía química Calor A D B...
FOSFATOS DE ALTA ENERGÍA • Desempeñan una función importante en la captura y transferencia de energía. • ATP, transferenci...
Reacciones Exergónicas 1 2 3 4 E Procesos endergónicos Síntesis Contracción muscular Excitación nerviosa Transporte activo
ELATP Y SU ACOPLAMIENTO • El ATP permite el acoplamiento de las reacciones termodinámicamente desfavorables con las favora...
LAADENILILCICLASA (Miocinasa) • Cataliza las interconversiones de nucleótidos de adenina: ADENILILCICLASA ATP + AMP 2 ADP
ATP
MITOCONDRIA
CLINICA
Bioenergetica
Bioenergetica
Bioenergetica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bioenergetica

34 views

Published on

Bioquimica

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bioenergetica

  1. 1. BIOENERGÉTICA
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Termodinámica bioquímica es el estudio de los cambios energéticos que acompañan a las reacciones bioquímica. • Los sistemas biológicos utilizan la energía química para posibilitar los procesos de la vida.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA BIOMÉDICA • Para desarrollar los procesos normales el organísmo necesita del combustible adecuado, caso contrario puede producirse por ejemplo: Inanición. Marasmo. Obesidad.
  4. 4. INANICIÓN
  5. 5. INANICIÓN
  6. 6. INANICIÓN
  7. 7. INANICIÓN
  8. 8. INANICIÓN
  9. 9. INANICIÓN CONTROLADA
  10. 10. OBESIDAD
  11. 11. OBESIDAD
  12. 12. OBESIDAD
  13. 13. OBESIDAD
  14. 14. OBESIDAD
  15. 15. OBESIDAD
  16. 16. MARASMO
  17. 17. ENERGÍA LIBRE (ΔG) • Cambio de la energía total de un sistema, disponible para realizar un trabajo. • En el Sistema Químico se lo conoce como potencial químico.
  18. 18. SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS • Cumplen con las leyes generales de la termodinámica. • 1a. Ley: La energía total de un sistema, incluído su entorno, permanece constante.
  19. 19. FRIO
  20. 20. FRIO
  21. 21. CALOR
  22. 22. CALOR
  23. 23. AGUA
  24. 24. SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS • Cumplen con las leyes generales de la termodinámica. • 2a. Ley: La entropía ΔS (desorden) total de un sistema debe aumentar cuando un proceso ocurre espontáneamente.
  25. 25. SISTEMAS BIOLÓGICOS ΔG = ΔH - TΔS ΔG = Energia libre ΔH = Entalpía (calor, orden) ΔS = Entropia (desorden) T = Temperatura ΔG negativo = exergónica ΔG positivo = endergónica
  26. 26. SISTEMAS ENDERGÓNICOS Y EXERGÓNICOS Energía libre Endergónica Exergónica A + C  B + D + Calor Energía química Calor A D B C
  27. 27. FOSFATOS DE ALTA ENERGÍA • Desempeñan una función importante en la captura y transferencia de energía. • ATP, transferencia de la energía libre hacia los procesos endergonicos a partir de los exergónicos. ATP
  28. 28. Reacciones Exergónicas 1 2 3 4 E Procesos endergónicos Síntesis Contracción muscular Excitación nerviosa Transporte activo
  29. 29. ELATP Y SU ACOPLAMIENTO • El ATP permite el acoplamiento de las reacciones termodinámicamente desfavorables con las favorables. • Vía glucolítica: Glucosa + Pi G-6-P + H2O (Exergónica). ATP  ADP + Pi (Endergónica). Glucosa +ATP  G-6-P + ADP.
  30. 30. LAADENILILCICLASA (Miocinasa) • Cataliza las interconversiones de nucleótidos de adenina: ADENILILCICLASA ATP + AMP 2 ADP
  31. 31. ATP
  32. 32. MITOCONDRIA
  33. 33. CLINICA

×