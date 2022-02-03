No religious order has spawned as much passion and controversy as the Jesuits. What is so fascinating about the Jesuits is how they responded to the modern world, and how they differed from the Dominicans and Franciscans and other medieval monastic orders. Why were they so despised? Why was the Jesuit order suppressed? Why were they persecuted? Why were they punished? Were they to blame for their troubles? We will ponder these questions using John O’Malley’s book on the Jesuits.



We will reflect on:

• The founding of the Jesuit Order by Ignatius Loyola and Francis Xavier in the 1500’s, blessed by Pope Paul III, soon after the Protestant Reformation.

• How the Jesuits advanced Catholic education and colleges after the Council of Trent, and how Jesuits became expert fund raisers so poorer students would not need to pay tuition.

• How the Jesuits started the modern retreat ministry based on Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises.

• The spiritual battles between the Jesuits and Protestants, and also the Catholic Jansenists. The extreme polarization of the times is illustrated by the Protestant work, Foxes Book of Martyrs.

• How envy of the apparent wealth of the Jesuit Order caused many monarchs to seize Jesuit properties, leading to the dissolution of the Jesuit Order in 1773.

• How the French Revolution seized church properties. After Napoleon was defeated, the Congress of Vienna in 1814 restored the monarchies, including the Pope, and the Jesuit Order, which had to be restarted from scratch.

• Summary of Jesuit missionary ventures in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. In China the efforts of Matteo Ricci were nullified when the popes refused to permit local Chinese rites for the celebration of the Mass.

• The evolving position of the Jesuits and the Catholic Church regarding the poor in Latin America. How Jesuit priests were martyred in the El Salvador civil war, and how Pope Paul II confronted the Liberation Theology of Latin America. How the future Jesuit Pope Francis and Pope Benedict emphasized the need for the preferential love for the poor in the Latin American Aparecida bishop’s conference in 2013.



