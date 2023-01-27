Booker T Washington, My Larger Education, Later Autobiography

Why should we reflect on Booker T Washington’s second autobiography, My Larger Education?



What were his memories as a slave boy before Emancipation?



Was Booker T Washington too accommodating to white sensibilities? Why didn't he strongly condemn lynchings and other injustices that Negroes suffered?



What were his opinions of Frederick Douglass and WEB du Bois?

What were the challenges facing black educators?



• How Booker T Washington succeeded in founding Tuskegee Institute after Reconstruction, during the time of Jim Crow and the KKK, or Ku Klux Klan.

• His opinion of the NAACP and the Talented Tenth Movement.

• How the Freedmen Bureau helped the black man during Reconstruction.

• How he was able to raise funds for Tuskegee Institute from Andrew Carnegie and other businessmen and philanthropists.

• Why he was accused by Ida B Wells and WEB Du Bois for being soft on lynching.

• How President Theodore Roosevelt consulted with him on civil rights issues.

• How the Brownsville Affair involving the Black Buffalo Soldiers alienated Theodore Roosevelt from many blacks, and how Howard Taft intervened.

