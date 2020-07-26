Making a Perfect LinkedIn Profile

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making of the perfect #LinkedIn Profile: The RIGHT way! 1
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value....
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile First job position 20% Confirm first job position 5% Describe your current position 5% Ind...
Target your audience don’t just jump in the pool Have a strategy for who you want to target to find you. Marketing Your Li...
The Mobile LinkedIn Profile 6
The Mobile LinkedIn Profile 7 Your summary (About) section should give the reader a clear idea of what you do, who you are...
The LinkedIn Profile 8 Emphasize the first two sentences of your Summary (About) section LinkedIn summaries (About) allow ...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 9 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 10 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 11 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com 12
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile www.linkedin.com/in/brucebixler49 Change the default URL for your profile http://www.linke...
LinkedIn is not social media it is a Business Networking & MARKETING TOOL ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Marketing You...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 15 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 16 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 17 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 18 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 19 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 20 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 21 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
22 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile Tip: SEO: Name your Photo to optimize it for Google ...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 23 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 24 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 25 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
LinkedIn is not an on-line place to drop your resume it is your Digital Reputation ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Mark...
BestPractices Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
BestPractices Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 29 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
• You may belong to 100 Groups • Choose Industry related, regionalized and HR 30 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Market...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 31 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 32 Visibility Equals Opportunity ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com People spend time on s...
LinkedIn it is not a Rolodex where you collect connections and profiles. It is a: Search Engine ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobkno...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 34 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile LinkedIn recruiter tool training video 35 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com https://www.y...
Purpose&objectives You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else. “The differ...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 37 What are recruiter searching for? SKILLS. SKILLSET!! ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile Skills are integral element to your LinkedIn Profile 38 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile LinkedIn auto defines key skills 39 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 40 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com Targeting Companies In addition to providing a corpo...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 41 LinkedIn has made the profile has appear more like the mobile version. 57% of search on...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 42 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 43 Easy connecting with personalized message is easy with mobile app. Selecting the 3 vert...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 44 The symbol will bring up options to Share, Invite, Follow or Block ©Bruce Bixler bruce@...
Marketing Your LinkedIn Profile 45 ©Bruce Bixler bruce@hobknobery.com
Marketing YOUR LinkedIn Profile 46 .​ Link for power point on Slideshare. And if you'd like to work with me personally to ...
Questions? Contact Information BruceBix49@gmail.com http://www.linkedin.com/in/brucebixler49 Thank You! 47
Making a Perfect LinkedIn Profile

Making a Perfect LinkedIn Profile How to set up your profile so that it is search engine optimized for LinkedIn and Google search.

Making a Perfect LinkedIn Profile

