Resumes, Cover Letters and Applying Online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Resumes, Cover Letters & Applying Online brought to you by Bruce A. Bennett Career Coach Corner February 3, 2021
2 Zoom controls are at the bottom of the screen Moving cursor will display the control bar Zoom Controls
3 The chat feature allows you to ask question Type message and hit enter to send message Zoom Controls
4 Introduction & Notes for Workshop Introduction Professional Career in Media & Marketing Research MCWN Volunteer & Contra...
5 Outline for Workshop Today Resume Different Formats Components General Points & Mistakes Fine Tuning Your Resume Cover L...
6 Goals for Workshop Goals Identify core elements of resume and cover letter Restate job responsibilities into STARs Use o...
7 Resources Available On-line http://www.illinoisworknet.com/
8 Resources Available On-line Online Safety Tips for Job Seekers
9 Resources Available On-line
10 Not all Resumes are Created Equal Paradigm for job search changed radically Seven seconds - really?? One resume does no...
11 Not all Resumes are Created Equal What do you want? Identify five job titles Determine target companies Research what s...
12 Resume Formats Chronological Details work experience history by dates Functional Highlights skills and expertise Blende...
13 Resume Formats Chronological Resume Format Skills Resume Format Infographic format Plain Text Format Plain Text Format ...
14 Resume Components Contact information Name Address (printed vs. digital) Phone number (only 1) Email LinkedIn URL Caree...
15 Resume Components Work Experience Company Job Title Dates (Month/Year) Description about company and/or URL Achievement...
16 Resume Components Quantify or Recognize experience Maintained accounting records for AR and AP Managed 1,000+ AR & AP a...
17 Resume Components Use the right action verb to make a difference Bloom's Taxonomy Action Verbs
18 Resume Components Accomplishments Education College, Seminars, Workshops, Special training Military Experience Rank, Du...
19 General Points White space Applying on line, stick around to the end Two pages maximum Font type consistency is importa...
20 Typical Resume Mistakes Typos Objective References available upon request ABC’s of references Providing a Home and Cell...
21 Fine Tune Your Resume Chrome extension - Grammarly
22 Fine Tune Your Resume Microsoft addin - Grammarly
23 Fine Tune Your Resume These websites help refine your resume Match your key skills with job description Empower you to ...
24 JobScan.co  www.jobscan.co - Five scans per month
25 JobScan.co
26 JobScan.co
27 JobScan.co
28 JobScan.co
29 JobScan.co
30 JobScan.co
31 JobScan.co An upgraded JobScan version does exist
32 JobScan.co
33 JobScan.co
34 theprofessional.me
35 theprofessional.me
36 theprofessional.me
37 theprofessional.me
38 theprofessional.me
39 SkillSyncer
40 SkillSyncer
41 SkillSyncer
42 SkillSyncer
43 SkillSyncer
44 SkillSyncer
45 Cover Letters To Include or Not to Include
46 Cover Letters Donna Salvi, Avid Careerist, Talks Cover Letters
47 Cover Letters A recent Ladders article stressed several changes in hiring practices post Covid-19 Recruiters say if you...
48 Cover Letters What function does it serve? Introduce yourself to the recruiter State your interest in the position Rela...
49 Cover Letters Provides additional means of communication Gaps in employment Why Company or position interests you Relev...
50 Traditional Cover Letter Example Header information matches resume
51 Traditional Cover Letter Example Bullets and closing statement
52 Traditional Cover Letter Example
53 Comparative Cover Letter Example Comparative Cover Letter
54 Applicant Tracking Systems - ATS
55 What is an ATS? Majority of major companies use an ATS for HR Human Resource Information System (HRIS) Software that en...
56 How Does an ATS Work Parses your resume into the system Scans resumes to qualify candidates Matches keywords in job des...
57 ATS Pitfalls Many ATS cannot read a PDF, unless specifically directed to submit a PDF, submit doc Word Doc not Docx for...
58 ATS Pitfalls Single column format Avoid lines and borders Avoid underline usage Left justification Serif fonts are not ...
59 ATS Resume Friendly Tips Use standard terminology for section titles Work Experience not Career Achievements Education ...
60 Applicant Tracking Systems
61 Applicant Tracking Systems
62 McHenry County Employer ATS
63 McHenry County Employer ATS
64 McHenry County Employer ATS
65 McHenry County Employer ATS
66 McHenry County Employer ATS
67 McHenry County Employer ATS
68 McHenry County Employer ATS
69 McHenry County Employer ATS
70 Upload Your Resume On-line Glassdoor - https://www.glassdoor.com/index.htm Indeed - https://www.indeed.com/ ZipRecruite...
71 Find Jobs On-line See Previous Slide Corporate Website Facebook Twitter LinkedIn And many, many others! Ladders.com Nex...
72 Wordle.net A visual representation of your industry or career
73 Wordle.net Create a visual representation of your resume
74 Video & Blog Links Catherine Breet Byers http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8od1iolitg&feature=related Kimberly Bishop - R...
75 Success Stories Michele N. – Medical Attended Resume & LinkedIn workshops and gained confidence Rick P. – Sales Attende...
76 McHenry County Workforce Network February Calendar of Events & Services McHenry County Workforce Network Personalized J...
77 Upcoming Webinar Events Guide to a Winning Interview Monday February 8, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Network to Success J...
Questions? Feel free to follow up or connect with me on LinkedIn Bruce A. Bennett Mobile: 815-302-9552 Email: BABennett73@...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resumes, Cover Letters and Applying Online

71 views

Published on

Not all resumes are created equal so learn about the do and don’ts of creating your resume. The presentation will cover building the elements of your resume. Every job application requires unique skills so learn ways to give you the best chance of success when applying for a new position. Learn how to take advantage of all the features when uploading a job application to a company’s applicant tracking system.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resumes, Cover Letters and Applying Online

  1. 1. Resumes, Cover Letters & Applying Online brought to you by Bruce A. Bennett Career Coach Corner February 3, 2021
  2. 2. 2 Zoom controls are at the bottom of the screen Moving cursor will display the control bar Zoom Controls
  3. 3. 3 The chat feature allows you to ask question Type message and hit enter to send message Zoom Controls
  4. 4. 4 Introduction & Notes for Workshop Introduction Professional Career in Media & Marketing Research MCWN Volunteer & Contractor Career Coach Corner Blogger, Podcaster & Presenter General Notes for Today My contact info is on last slide Presentation file available on SlideShare Workshop is interactive, Q/A & Parking lot Red Arrows Social Media Revolution 2019
  5. 5. 5 Outline for Workshop Today Resume Different Formats Components General Points & Mistakes Fine Tuning Your Resume Cover Letters Standard Format Comparative Style Applying On-line Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Identify specific ATS vendors
  6. 6. 6 Goals for Workshop Goals Identify core elements of resume and cover letter Restate job responsibilities into STARs Use of Job Boards and Employer ATS Know Thyself – Personal Intelligence
  7. 7. 7 Resources Available On-line http://www.illinoisworknet.com/
  8. 8. 8 Resources Available On-line Online Safety Tips for Job Seekers
  9. 9. 9 Resources Available On-line
  10. 10. 10 Not all Resumes are Created Equal Paradigm for job search changed radically Seven seconds - really?? One resume does not work Customize resumes to fit job posting Keywords from description must be in resume Detail work experience history by dates Self Awareness
  11. 11. 11 Not all Resumes are Created Equal What do you want? Identify five job titles Determine target companies Research what skills are needed for those jobs Create a spreadsheet with 3 columns List your skills Discover which skills are required Ascertain any shortfalls Decide on how to address issue Education? Training? Catherine Breet Byers suggests 3 simple steps
  12. 12. 12 Resume Formats Chronological Details work experience history by dates Functional Highlights skills and expertise Blended Combo of the two Infographic Graphic, colorful, & creative Plain Text
  13. 13. 13 Resume Formats Chronological Resume Format Skills Resume Format Infographic format Plain Text Format Plain Text Format File
  14. 14. 14 Resume Components Contact information Name Address (printed vs. digital) Phone number (only 1) Email LinkedIn URL Career or Professional Summary Elevator speech scripted out Skills, Keywords or Buzzwords and phrases relevant to industry & skills Avoid clichés
  15. 15. 15 Resume Components Work Experience Company Job Title Dates (Month/Year) Description about company and/or URL Achievements, not duties or responsibilities Previous performance appraisals helpful More bullets for current position STARs or CARs Situation or Task, Action and Results Circumstance, Action and Results
  16. 16. 16 Resume Components Quantify or Recognize experience Maintained accounting records for AR and AP Managed 1,000+ AR & AP accounts working directly with the CFO Answered the phone Resolved customer issues through inbound calling system, averaging 60 calls a day Sold computers and printers to customers Practiced consultative sales techniques to provide customers with their hardware & software needs Managed and supervised 10 staff members Coached and developed 22 direct reports into supervisory role positions
  17. 17. 17 Resume Components Use the right action verb to make a difference Bloom's Taxonomy Action Verbs
  18. 18. 18 Resume Components Accomplishments Education College, Seminars, Workshops, Special training Military Experience Rank, Duties, Responsibilities, Relevant Experiences Technical or Computer Skills Community Activities Volunteer Experience
  19. 19. 19 General Points White space Applying on line, stick around to the end Two pages maximum Font type consistency is important Printed white paper 20# Recruiter Relates Resume Tips John Marty Offers More Resume Advice
  20. 20. 20 Typical Resume Mistakes Typos Objective References available upon request ABC’s of references Providing a Home and Cell phone number 25+ years of experience Putting a 3 page resume on 2 pages Distracting formats and/or fonts Overused stale Responsible for…. Duties include
  21. 21. 21 Fine Tune Your Resume Chrome extension - Grammarly
  22. 22. 22 Fine Tune Your Resume Microsoft addin - Grammarly
  23. 23. 23 Fine Tune Your Resume These websites help refine your resume Match your key skills with job description Empower you to get past ATS robots www.jobscan.co https://theprofessional.me https://skillsyncer.com/ https://cultivatedculture.com/resume- scanner/ This is How Job Scan Works
  24. 24. 24 JobScan.co  www.jobscan.co - Five scans per month
  25. 25. 25 JobScan.co
  26. 26. 26 JobScan.co
  27. 27. 27 JobScan.co
  28. 28. 28 JobScan.co
  29. 29. 29 JobScan.co
  30. 30. 30 JobScan.co
  31. 31. 31 JobScan.co An upgraded JobScan version does exist
  32. 32. 32 JobScan.co
  33. 33. 33 JobScan.co
  34. 34. 34 theprofessional.me
  35. 35. 35 theprofessional.me
  36. 36. 36 theprofessional.me
  37. 37. 37 theprofessional.me
  38. 38. 38 theprofessional.me
  39. 39. 39 SkillSyncer
  40. 40. 40 SkillSyncer
  41. 41. 41 SkillSyncer
  42. 42. 42 SkillSyncer
  43. 43. 43 SkillSyncer
  44. 44. 44 SkillSyncer
  45. 45. 45 Cover Letters To Include or Not to Include
  46. 46. 46 Cover Letters Donna Salvi, Avid Careerist, Talks Cover Letters
  47. 47. 47 Cover Letters A recent Ladders article stressed several changes in hiring practices post Covid-19 Recruiters say if you don’t do this, you may as well not apply for the job Survey by TopResume revealed these findings A cover letter is more likely to be read - 48% Candidate’s thank you note is more significant - 68% Employment gaps no longer have red flag - 87%
  48. 48. 48 Cover Letters What function does it serve? Introduce yourself to the recruiter State your interest in the position Relate why you are a good fit How to write a cover letter by ZipJob
  49. 49. 49 Cover Letters Provides additional means of communication Gaps in employment Why Company or position interests you Relevant experience or industry knowledge Bullet points to highlight skills No more than a few paragraphs 4 Sentence Cover Letter by Andrew LaCivita Pain Letter by Liz Ryan Traditional format Comparative format
  50. 50. 50 Traditional Cover Letter Example Header information matches resume
  51. 51. 51 Traditional Cover Letter Example Bullets and closing statement
  52. 52. 52 Traditional Cover Letter Example
  53. 53. 53 Comparative Cover Letter Example Comparative Cover Letter
  54. 54. 54 Applicant Tracking Systems - ATS
  55. 55. 55 What is an ATS? Majority of major companies use an ATS for HR Human Resource Information System (HRIS) Software that enables the electronic handling of HR documentation Cradle to grave capability Tracks hiring compliance for company Taking the human out of Human Resources
  56. 56. 56 How Does an ATS Work Parses your resume into the system Scans resumes to qualify candidates Matches keywords in job description Performs data mining and collecting Ranks candidates by resumes & responses Can manage many tasks Identify top candidates/Reject unqualified Send applicant emails Schedule interviews Onboarding process Tracks reviews, promotions, terminations
  57. 57. 57 ATS Pitfalls Many ATS cannot read a PDF, unless specifically directed to submit a PDF, submit doc Word Doc not Docx format Resume templates Cannot read tables or multiple columns Cannot read wording in header & footer Misspelled words are not recognized
  58. 58. 58 ATS Pitfalls Single column format Avoid lines and borders Avoid underline usage Left justification Serif fonts are not accurately read Times New Roman Sans Serif fonts are better Arial, Helvetica, Futura, Gotham, Circular, Franklin Gothic, Tahoma, Verdana, etc. Size does matter - 11 or 12 pt font is better Margins of 1” preferred, .75” at the maximum
  59. 59. 59 ATS Resume Friendly Tips Use standard terminology for section titles Work Experience not Career Achievements Education not Professional Training Keyword matches found in job description Name document for relevant position BruceBennettManager.doc, not resume.doc Use full name instead of acronym Interactive Opinion Network, not ION
  60. 60. 60 Applicant Tracking Systems
  61. 61. 61 Applicant Tracking Systems
  62. 62. 62 McHenry County Employer ATS
  63. 63. 63 McHenry County Employer ATS
  64. 64. 64 McHenry County Employer ATS
  65. 65. 65 McHenry County Employer ATS
  66. 66. 66 McHenry County Employer ATS
  67. 67. 67 McHenry County Employer ATS
  68. 68. 68 McHenry County Employer ATS
  69. 69. 69 McHenry County Employer ATS
  70. 70. 70 Upload Your Resume On-line Glassdoor - https://www.glassdoor.com/index.htm Indeed - https://www.indeed.com/ ZipRecruiter - https://www.ziprecruiter.com Careerbuilder - https://www.careerbuilder.com Monster - https://www.monster.com Dice - https://www.dice.com/ Mashable - http://jobs.mashable.com/ Slideshare - https://www.slideshare.net/ JobServe - https://www.jobserve.com O*NET Online - https://www.onetonline.org/ Stella - https://www.stella.ai/welcome University Career Centers
  71. 71. 71 Find Jobs On-line See Previous Slide Corporate Website Facebook Twitter LinkedIn And many, many others! Ladders.com Nexxt.com Resume-now.com
  72. 72. 72 Wordle.net A visual representation of your industry or career
  73. 73. 73 Wordle.net Create a visual representation of your resume
  74. 74. 74 Video & Blog Links Catherine Breet Byers http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8od1iolitg&feature=related Kimberly Bishop - Recruiter Give Resume Tips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpQaLX343Js Socialnomics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4znQDyz038 ATS Do’s and Don’ts https://www.resumetoreferral.com/ats-resumes/ Pain Letters https://www.forbes.com/sites/lizryan/2015/11/26/how-to-use-pain- letters-in-your-job-search/#310855967b44
  75. 75. 75 Success Stories Michele N. – Medical Attended Resume & LinkedIn workshops and gained confidence Rick P. – Sales Attended workshops and one on one LinkedIn Critique Liz F. – Graphics Designer Attended workshops, incorporated concepts and was hired Terri A. – Accounting Professional Attended webinars and negotiated her position Val M. – Retail Supply Chain Incorporated my recommendations from workshops & 1 on 1 I want to add your name to the list!!
  76. 76. 76 McHenry County Workforce Network February Calendar of Events & Services McHenry County Workforce Network Personalized Job Search Assistance Services To sign up, request the professional directly by email Resume Critique 30-45 minute sessions Dean Eitel February 1 & 15 10:00 - 12:00 Email: deitel@depaul.edu Resume Critique 30-45 minute sessions Kathy Hayhurst February 8 8:30 - 11:30 Email: mcwnkmh@gmail.com
  77. 77. 77 Upcoming Webinar Events Guide to a Winning Interview Monday February 8, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Network to Success Job Club Using Social Media in Job Search Wednesday February 10, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm LinkedIn for Your Job Search Monday February 15, 2021 at 1:00pm to 3:00pm LinkedIn Strategic Guidelines Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 1:00pm to 3:00pm
  78. 78. Questions? Feel free to follow up or connect with me on LinkedIn Bruce A. Bennett Mobile: 815-302-9552 Email: BABennett73@gmail.com LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/bruceabennett Career Coach Corner Blog: http://bruce73.wordpress.com/ https://bruce73.wordpress.com/upcoming-presentations/ Podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/show/b-squared-linkedin

×