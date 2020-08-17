LinkedIn For Your Job Search

Successfully reported this slideshow.
For Your Job Search brought to you by Bruce A. Bennett Career Coach Corner August 17, 2020
2 Zoom controls are at the bottom of the screen Moving cursor will display the control bar Zoom Controls
3 The chat feature allows you to ask question Type message and hit enter to send message Zoom Controls
4 Introduction & Notes for session Introduction Professional Career in Media & Marketing Research MCWN Volunteer & Contrac...
5 Outline & Goals for session Outline Why LinkedIn? Navigation tabs Enhancing your profile Best Practices Building your ne...
6 LinkedIn - What is it & Why use it? Over 690 million professionals in more than 200 countries use LinkedIn to connect, e...
7 LinkedIn Profile
8 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Home
9 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - My Network
10 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Jobs
11 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Messaging
12 Important Messaging Setting
13 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Notifications
14 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Me
15 LinkedIn Navigation Tab - Work
16 Editing Your Profile The pencils are an editing tool for your use 1200 x 400 pixels is suggested banner size
17 Editing Your Profile Providing a custom banner enhances a profile Select a photo that reflects position or industry
18 Editing Your Profile Contact Info Check your contacts for email & phone
19 Editing Your Profile Contact Info Your contact info should include email & phone Use blue pencil to add or make changes
20 Editing Your Profile Contact Info
21 Editing Your Profile Contact Info
22 LinkedIn Best Practices 1. Photo 2. Headline that’s not a title 3. About section - TMAY 4. Complete Skills section 5. #...
23 Have a professional photo appearance Passport format with headshot Contrasting plain background Rename photo for SEO e....
24 Best Practice - Headline
25 Optimize Your Important SKILLS The first word in your headline gets the SEO results from LinkedIn’s search algorithm. I...
26 Most people have a headline that states their position It doesn’t tell people why they should connect with you It doesn...
27 Best Practice - Headline Include Skills in your headline & work experience  NEVER use the word “Searching” or “Opportu...
28 • The About section could start with email address and contact information on the very first line • Paragraph one shoul...
29 Three skills are featured but you can have 50 skills You can add a new skill by clicking the hyperlink The skills can r...
30 Best Practice - LinkedIn Skills Start typing a new skill to identify best fit LinkedIn auto populates & defines key ski...
31 Best Practice - LinkedIn Skills You choose which three skills to feature by blue pin Reorder skills by selecting & drag...
32 Best Practice - LinkedIn Skills It is imperative to add all your skills to your profile You might ask yourself why is i...
33 LinkedIn Profile - Nuance
34 Best Practice - Job Search Agent LinkedIn suggests jobs based on your profile data, e.g. job titles, skills, companies,...
35 Best Practice - #OpenToWork A relative new feature to LinkedIn Reconfigured from the previous version
36 Best Practice - #OpenToWork
37 Best Practice - #OpenToWork Add several job titles that are appropriate Job locations can be specific or general
38 Best Practice - #OpenToWork Type of employment you seek or would consider
39 Best Practice - #OpenToWork
40 Best Practice - #OpenToWork It is confirmed once you click add to your profile This includes options to manage your job...
41 Best Practice - #OpenToWork You can post your open to work #OpenToWork The post can be edited and customized to you
42 Best Practice - #OpenToWork Final results of #OpenToWork setting Green Arc around your profile photo
43 Search for relevant jobs posted on LinkedIn Use a job title & location to start a search Best Practice - Job Search Age...
44 LinkedIn Job Search Agent Searches can be filtered on many criteria & saved
45 Opt in for Daily or Weekly updates Select notifications, email or both LinkedIn Job Search Agent
46 Apply button redirects you to company website LinkedIn Job Applications
47 Apply button prompts you to share your full profile LinkedIn Job Applications
48 Use Easy Apply if NOT listed on Company Website LinkedIn Easy Apply Application
49 LinkedIn Easy Apply Application Easy Apply takes you through several screens for the application process.
50 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application Easy Apply shows your progress with the application
51 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application Saved resume will be sent, send cover letter?
52 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application An option for sharing a photo exists
53 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application The next stap in the application process is sharing your work experience section. N...
54 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application
55 LinkedIn Easy Apply Job Application Paul Cameron counsels on using LinkedIn Easy Apply
56 Best Practice - Activity Dashboard Dashboard is only visible to you
57 Best Practice - Your Activity Activity posting can be about articles, recognition, etc. Try to include an article hyper...
58 Best Practice - Your Activity
59 Best Practice - Your Activity
60 Best Practice - Your Activity Information about the individuals viewing your posts
61 Best Practice – Add Media Slideshare stores files to share on your profile/posts Use in About, Featured or Work Experie...
62 Three levels of connections Building Your LinkedIn Network
63 LinkedIn recommends connections, alumni, etc. Building Your LinkedIn Network
64 Click on blue Connect button Building Your LinkedIn Network
65 Dialogue box pops up with two options Add a note customized to the person Send now produces a generic spam like message...
66 Make it personal and engaging There is a limit of 300 characters Building Your LinkedIn Network
67 Building Your LinkedIn Network
68 2nd Level – Click Connect Button, Message Locked Building Your LinkedIn Network
69 2nd Level – Click connect or Message group member Building Your LinkedIn Network
70 3rd Level - Click on 3 dots to connect Building Your LinkedIn Network
71 3 dots reveal several options including Connect Building Your LinkedIn Network
72 LinkedIn Recommendations They are an important element to your profile You should have three to four recommendations Wh...
73 LinkedIn Recommendations
74 LinkedIn Recommendations First step is identify who to ask by typing a name
75 LinkedIn Recommendations Second step is to define relationship and position
76 LinkedIn Recommendations Select answers from the drop down menu
77 LinkedIn Recommendations Third step is to write a request
78 LinkedIn Recommendations Complete request and click on Send button
79 Best Practice - Follow Companies Keep current with your target companies LinkedIn enables you to easily view news & jobs
80 Best Practice - Follow Companies LinkedIn company page features many details
81 Best Practice - Follow Companies
82 Best Practice - Follow Companies
83 Best Practice - Search Companies
84 Best Practice - Search Companies
85 Best Practice - Search Companies Check Google - you may be surprised what you find
86 Best Practice - Who Viewed You? Review from the home or profile page Last five people are viewable with a free account
87 Best Practice - Who Viewed You? The graph illustrates the views of your profile The last 90 days is the time frame
88 Best Practice - Who Viewed You?
89 LinkedIn Groups Two ways to access your LinkedIn Groups
90 LinkedIn Groups Not all Groups are created equal Vary with members #s and activity
91 LinkedIn Groups Not all Groups are created equal Vary with members #s and activity
92 LinkedIn Groups This is Linked N Chicago (LiNC) group You can change settings or leave a group
93 LinkedIn Groups You can view & search the members of a group This makes it easy to message a non-connection
94 LinkedIn Groups These 2 posts from Linked N Chicago (LiNC) illustrate one reason to join groups
95 Group Participation Become a "SME”, post new topic or respond to posts
96 LinkedIn Searching Find people, companies, jobs, groups using various search filters
97 LinkedIn Searching Location, current company are 2 great search filters
98 LinkedIn Searching Using All Filters allow for expanded searching by job title, e.g. Recruiter or Talent Acquisition
99 LinkedIn Settings
100 LinkedIn Settings Settings are divided into four main areas
101 LinkedIn Settings Add 2nd email addy and mobile number in Account
102 LinkedIn Settings There are three profile viewing options
103 LinkedIn Settings You can turn off sharing edits if you are making multiple changes to your profile
104 LinkedIn Settings Upload your resume under Job Application Settings
105 LinkedIn Settings Job Application information & options are available
106 Success Stories Jeff B. – Project Manager Enhanced his LinkedIn profile after this workshop and got hired Jeremy H. – ...
107 McHenry County Workforce Network August Career Workshops & Services McHenry County Workforce Network Website Personali...
108 Upcoming Events LinkedIn Strategic Guidelines Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Click here to register i...
Feel free to follow up or connect with me on LinkedIn Bruce A. Bennett 815-302-9552 Email: BABennett73@gmail.com LinkedIn:...
This workshop helps you understand and navigate your way through LinkedIn. Topics covered include learning the many elements of your profile, populating your work experience history, and understanding why a profile is more than just a resume. You will be able to identify the different features available on LinkedIn and where to focus your attention. We will teach how to create a job search agent on LinkedIn and explore job applications on LinkedIn.

