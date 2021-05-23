Copy Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=0762101857/Router-Magic-Jigs--Fixtures--and-Tricks-to-Unleash-Your-Router's-Full-Potential.pdf Hand tools are essential to woodworking✔ but✔ unlike power tools✔ they don't come with detailed owner's manuals. Think of this book as the missing manual for your hand tools.Peter Korn covers virtually all the hand tools in the modern woodshop. For convenience✔ tools are listed alphabetically within chapters organized by function (abrading✔ cutting✔ planing✔ sawing...).Beautifully illustrated✔ strongiThe Woodworker's Guide to Hand Toolsistrong explains:what each tool is used forwhich tools are essential for your shophow to recognize quality when buying toolshow to tune up tools for top performanceand✔ in many cases✔ how to use each tool efficiently