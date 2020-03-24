Kindle Exclusive deals I Spy Spooky Night: A Book of Picture Riddles

Read PDF I Spy Spooky Night: A Book of Picture Riddles

The New York Times bestseller I Spy Spooky Night is back with a brand-new design and trim size. Get ready to I Spy in a haunted house with lots of creepy riddles to solve!Kids of all ages will enjoy a fun and spooky exploration as a trickster skeleton beckons readers from room to room to I Spy for mice, spiders, candles, bats, jack-o'-lanterns, bones, and so much more! From its rickety gate to its cobwebbed attic, this haunted house contains 13 spooky and spectacular photographs. There is a spooky graveyard, a mysterious laboratory, a garden of ghoulies -- each page has rhyming puzzles with eerie objects to find.It's time to join the millions of fans who have enjoyed I Spy for over 20 years. And get ready to solve even more riddles with a brand-new brain twister riddle section at the back of the book. It's been 13 years since I Spy Spooky Night was originally published. Are you ready to start your chilling search?

