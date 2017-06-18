Dear Broadmoor Community Church, This Advent season I have created an Advent devotional. The devotional can be used for pr...
Mark your calendars for the following events: Sunday, November 27, Advent Workshop, 11:00am, Otto Fellowship Hall Saturday...
invitation A dvent W eek 1
?I wasglad when they said tome, ?Let usgotothe house of the LORD!? ~Psalm122:1 SABBATH THECRYSTALTABLE For Sunday, Novembe...
2016 advent devotional

  1. 1. Dear Broadmoor Community Church, This Advent season I have created an Advent devotional. The devotional can be used for private meditation or with your family and friends. Story-telling: This devotional is meant to inspire story-telling. As you read the stories and the reflection questions, I hope that it will inspire you to remember your own story. This is an invitation to writeor tell your storiesthroughout Advent. The scripture texts for this season are not the typical Christmas story texts. I used the great prophet Isaiah, the poetry of the Psalms, Paul's letter to the Romans and the Gospel of Matthew. Each one points to the life, hope and truth of Jesus. The themes that I pulled from thesescripturesare: Week 1: Invitation Week 2: Wisdom Week 3: Journey Week 4: Love What is this season?: Advent is a time of waiting, preparing for the birth of Christ. In this devotional we will not only wait for ?the coming of Christ,? in a few weeks, but reflect on how Christ?s presence has been with us all along. We will engage the ?coming of Christ?simultaneously past, present, and future. Engaging the Season: We want everyone to make the most of this sacred time by using this devotional and other experiences in the church and home. Weenvision that everyonewill: 1.Attend the First Sunday in Advent, Sunday, November 27, 11:00am Annual Advent Workshop in Otto Fellowship Hall. Everyone isinvited to create an at-home Advent Calendar to use at-home during Advent. Wewill haveenough materialsfor oneper household. 2. Create an at-home sacred space. Find a place to hang your calendar. On a table near your calendar, you may place a purple cloth to represent theseason of Advent, asmall candleand your devotional book. If you havean Advent wreath, placeit on thepurplecloth. 3. Join usthroughout Advent to sing, pray, light candlesand eat good food together and support each other as we journey together through thisholy season.
  2. 2. Mark your calendars for the following events: Sunday, November 27, Advent Workshop, 11:00am, Otto Fellowship Hall Saturday, December 3, GalaDinner and Auction, 5:00pm, Otto Fellowship Hall Sunday, December 4, Children?s/ Youth Choir ChristmasProgram, 10:00am Wednesday, December 7, Holiday MovieNight, Polar Express, with Pizza, Popcorn and Hot Cocoa, 5-7:30pm. Sunday, December 18, Thefirst farewell for Jim and Andrea Chapman, 11:00am Otto Fellowship Hall. Please check out the worship experiences throughout Advent and on Christmas Eve. I look forward to this time together in the spirit of Invitation, Wisdom, Journey and Love. In Christ?sLove, Rev. MartaFioriti Minister of Faith Formation Mfioriti@broadmoorchurch.org
  3. 3. invitation A dvent W eek 1
  4. 4. ?I wasglad when they said tome, ?Let usgotothe house of the LORD!? ~Psalm122:1 SABBATH THECRYSTALTABLE For Sunday, November 27 The three of us would come together around the crystal coffee table sitting in the main room of the split foyer house. All suburban and early 90's. The journey had not been easy. She had been remarried a few years earlier. But, each Advent was a call to come forth. A call to come to that crystal table. A call to engage our imaginations in something different, something hopeful. She rarely went to church but she had created an Advent wreath and written the four weeks of rituals: purple, purple, pink, purple and then white. We took turns passing around the ritual, each reading out-loud the scripture, the prayer and the story. With each tiny voice we listened, with each tiny voice we let our anger and frustration and hurt melt away. We felt deeply invited in those moments. With one candle aglow and smoky we gathered around the Advent wreath and all we could hear was ?Let usgo?in hope. REFLECTION Advent means ?to come.? This is the first Sunday of invitation towards the birth of Jesus. When is your most memorable Advent memory of invitation? Write your story down. Share the story with your family. Now, invitethem to tell astory of invitation.

×