Kunder brittney pr_campaignconclusion

class assignment

  1. 1. PUBLIC RELATIONS CAMPAIGN CONCLUSION Name: Brittney Kunder Organization: Peloton 1. Targeted Media  Melissa Matthews- Health Writer at Men’s Health  Kristine Thomason- Senior Editor at MindBodyGreen  Anna Renderer- YouTube channel; POPSUGAR  Anahad O’Connor- Health Reporter at The New York Times  Ray Grayson- Instagram Influencer @mrshutupandtrain What all of these individuals have in common is that they live and breathe the healthy lifestyle. They have built up their name surrounding themselves in the health industry. They would understand the campaign and why it is so important to participate now going through the same challenges as many others are facing at home. They all have numerous followers and people who read their content consistently. They are all trusted individuals and have gained the respect from those who come to them for motivation and/or information. Because they have built up their names as well as what they stand for they are able to influence those who view. Anna and Ray both specialize in ‘at home workouts’ already so this would easily go with what they already are accustom to. 2. Email Pitch (A concise email story pitch to a journalist from the targeted media list to persuade the journalist to cover an aspect of your campaign, implementing the best practices for media relations discussed in the course and covered in chapter 22 of The New Rules of Marketing & PR.) To: _Kristine Thomason_________________________ From: ___Brittney Kunder_______________________ Subject line: __Stay Home Stay Fit________________ Hi Kristine, My name is Brittney, a PR member from Peloton. We find your personal writing style motivating and enjoy following your journey at MindBodyGreen. Your recent post “The Best Athleisure to Wear While Working from Home” resonated with a lot of our staff as we all are facing the troubles of Covid 19. I am reaching out because we think you would be a great complement for our new campaign, Stay Home. Stay Fit. Shedding light on our Digital Membership that provides a variety of workouts and classes to partake while at home.
  2. 2. Your audience has a connection with the healthy lifestyle and believe you can be a pillar who they can look to in this trying time. We can put together a specific code for your viewers to sign up so you could receive incentives. Let me know what you think- I would love to chat further about how we could work together. Please feel free to reach out to me at any time to discuss further. I look forward to hearing from you Best Regards, Brittney Kunder Public Relations: Peloton 3. Timeline: Date Communication Tool & Platform Content/Message Purpose/Goal Week 1 News content to media outlets and journalist Announce Stay Home. Stay Fit. Campaign Build awareness around the importance of staying home during Covid 19 but to also stay healthy. Week 2 Social Media and Owned Media #stayhomestayfit Create campaign awareness and how others can learn and get involved Week 2 Social Media and Spokespersons Announce partnership Spread word of 90- day free offer Week 3 Blogs/posts on earned media Discuss opportunities for consumers More viewers eyes on Digital Membership The timing for this campaign is the most important aspect of this campaign because it is something that is happening in the ‘now’. The Covid 19 pandemic is something that everyone is battling at this time and this campaign is here to help those effected. The timeline needs to be strict in order to create awareness for the campaign and to be successful. With the news content being released to the public in hopes to generate talk about the campaign and what opportunities consumers have in partaking in the campaign. The spokespeople need to be on board and be able to get the message out on time in order for all of this to be successful. Depending on how long the pandemic last will really dictate the outcome or how long the campaign will run. With the membership being offered for at least 90 day of free service, the campaign will run at minimum during that time.
  3. 3. 4. Measurement: To determine the success of the campaign 4 scenarios will be measured. First, earned media will be measured to determine if there is talk about the campaign. Impressions will be the second thing measured surround that talk generated about the campaign. Did people like it or not? Third, Customer Relations will be measured. When new consumers sign up for the digital membership do they enjoy what is offered to them. Lastly, revenue will be measured. Since the campaign comes with a 90-day free trial it will be not till then when we will be able to measure the amount occurred. With earned media we will not only be gaining publicity but also get to see how the campaign is resonating with others. With this, the more talk doesn’t always mean the better, it really depends what exactly they are talking about. With bloggers and journalist having numerous followers, tons of eyes will be on what they say about the campaign. Impressions of the campaign will go along with this as well. Do people think this is a good campaign? Are they willing to participate in the campaign? How do people really feel about the campaign and does this campaign help them with their current struggles. Once people have joined in on the campaign and joined the digital membership, do they like what is offered to them. Do they like having the 90 days free that after the fact they will stick with the service. Are they only willing to use while be forced to stay in their homes? What can we learn from what they are saying and how can we make implementations that they might suggest? The revenue aspects will be tricky in this campaign because they won’t come till after the fact. With offering 90 days of free service we won’t be able to see if people are willing to stick with the service. We will be able to see real time measurements of people signing up, but the true measurement will come that first month after the free trial. Revisions: Will be sent in other file as well as separate link for updated blog post.

