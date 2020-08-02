Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gatorade Business Proposal
Gatorade Business Proposal 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS ............................................................
Gatorade Business Proposal 3 Picture it, the year is 1965 and we’re here in the sunny state of Florida. You’re watching a ...
Gatorade Business Proposal 4 When we look at the worldwide aspect for sport beverages, Gatorade is sitting at “46 percent ...
Gatorade Business Proposal 5 products we compete with like water and energy drinks. What seems to keep us on top is the ab...
Gatorade Business Proposal 6 that group. (Gaille, 2016) The G Series is made up of three components, energy, hydration, an...
Gatorade Business Proposal 7 lost in sweat and contains no carbohydrates. “It is important to keep the body’s carbohydrate...
Gatorade Business Proposal 8 Our purpose here at Gatorade is to better the athlete and their overall performance. We stand...
Gatorade Business Proposal 9 home. We also understood the importance of athletics for the youth and have always been a hug...
Gatorade Business Proposal 10 can fix. Developing a new product line of completely dye free beverages would satisfy a lot ...
Gatorade Business Proposal 11 like to recommend adding a new member to the Gatorade family; Gatorade Water. A product that...
Gatorade Business Proposal 12 When I mentioned methodically I mean the overall timeline for the product. The Developing an...
Gatorade Business Proposal 13 mentor can help with your development and generally knows a lot about the company due to lon...
Intrapreneurial Business Proposal: Gatorade

  1. 1. Gatorade Business Proposal 1 Brittney Kunder Gatorade Business Proposal Full Sail University
  2. 2. Gatorade Business Proposal 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS .....................................................................................................................................................2 INTRODUCTION ...............................................................................................................................................................3 EXTERNAL AND INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT ...............................................................................................................3 STRATEGIC SCANNING ...................................................................................................................................................5 SOLVING A NEED .............................................................................................................................................................8 IMPLEMENTING INNOVATION ...................................................................................................................................10 CONCLUSION ..................................................................................................................................................................13 REFERENCE LIST .............................................................................................................................................................14
  3. 3. Gatorade Business Proposal 3 Picture it, the year is 1965 and we’re here in the sunny state of Florida. You’re watching a team of football players wilting away under the extreme sun as it beats down. Sweat running down their face, they’re completely worn down and greatly dehydrated. Game after game, workout after work it’s the same thing. Water isn’t cutting it. This is exactly what assistant football coach of the University of Florida saw of his players day in and day out and decided it was time to reach out Dr. Robert Cade and his team of researchers. They worked together to develop a new product to help rejuvenate his players and most importantly stay hydrated under the sun. Voila, Gator-Ade is born. It’s been quite a few years since Gatorade entered the sports drink industry, because of this, we have been able to learn and tweak our ways to continually dominate the industry. At first, our original product, Gatorade Thirst Quencher, was designed to help athletes “replace key electrolytes and carbohydrates that are lost during physical activity and to help athletes hydrate, refuel and push through.” (Wang, 2018) Powerhouse company PepsiCo came along in 2001 and added the Gatorade brand to their already considerable portfolio. Unfortunately, a few years after we saw a huge decline in sports drinks. In 2006 we listened to the wants and needs of athletes and made drastic changes to the Gatorade line. Athletes consistently stated four main principles for their nutritional needs; strength training, sustained energy, replenishment, and peak performance. We then introduced the G-Line, consisting of products to consume before, during, and after an athletic event. In just a year we saw a “15 percent growth and we continue to be the fastest growing brand in the PepsiCo portfolio.” (Wang, 2018)
  4. 4. Gatorade Business Proposal 4 When we look at the worldwide aspect for sport beverages, Gatorade is sitting at “46 percent of the market.” (Bhasin, 2018) We really have to thank our positioning strategy for this type of outcome. When it comes to advertising and marketing, we really focus on the value and benefit of what athletes can have when they consume our products. Throughout our marketing you’ll see “professional athletes working as hard as they possibly can, looking practically un-humanly fit and impossibly talented.” (Berry, 2017) According to Forbes our brand is “currently valued at $4.8 billion and is distributed in over 80 countries. (Forbes, 2020) Here in the US we face numerous competitors but still hold an 80 percent share in the sports beverage industry. (Encyclopedia, 2020) Since we are member of the PepsiCo family our stock share would be under PEP. Currently, according to Market Watch our shares are worth $137.26 per share and comparing to our top competitor, Coca-Cola, they are sitting at $45.66 per share. (Market Share 2020) With our parent brand, PepsiCo, being such a strong brand, we really can use each other to our advantages. While the Pepsi brand is so well known, the opportunities come easier to enter and distribute to new markets. As for Pepsi, having Gatorade in their portfolio and continuing the revenue success go hand in hand. When we look at the future of sports drinks, the market is “expected to reach $32.83 billion dollars by 2027 because of the increasing popularity of sports and awareness of health benefits for athletes and consumers.” (Insights, 2020) Obviously, this is great news for us. Let us now look at our competitors, because well, we have a lot of them. Here alone in the US we have products that claimare similar if not better than Gatorade. Our main competitors are ones such as Powerade, Sobe LifeWater, and Vitamin Water. On top of that we have other
  5. 5. Gatorade Business Proposal 5 products we compete with like water and energy drinks. What seems to keep us on top is the ability to market the values and benefits we have to offer. Being able to say that we are the ‘official sports drink of the NBA, AVP, PGA, MLB, MLS, and numerous other elite and professional organizations and teams’ goes to show not only how well our products work, but also how much our products are loved. As far as our future, Gatorade can go and expand into so much more. Not only can we introduce new products to our line, but we can also expand into new markets such as MMA and even E-Gaming. We have seen our past trends go up and down, so to continue on the up, landing new gigs as ‘official sports drink’ of other professional entities will keep our brand loud and in the public eye. Being able to produce superior products that consumers can attest to the quality will all in all keep the Gatorade brand successful for years to come. We continually have athletes reaching out to us to thank us for developing a product that has help them perform better on the court, field, or wherever they go to play. When we look at our consumers we do have somewhat of a set persona who we target for the Gatorade line up. We mainly target men and women who are from the ages of 14-25. These consumers tend to live an active lifestyle, fairly athletic, and typically like sports. While we are fortunate and able to distribute to over 80 countries, we have consumers all over the world. We take the time to learn from our communities and accommodate certain flavors to those of different cultures to assure our consumers have the opportunity to find a flavor they will love. While most of our consumers are athletic, they are looking for certain benefits in a sports drink. They want a drink that is not only thirst quenching but one that can also elevate their performance . There are roughly 68 million athletes worldwide, currently, Gatorade has about a 30% penetration rate of
  6. 6. Gatorade Business Proposal 6 that group. (Gaille, 2016) The G Series is made up of three components, energy, hydration, and recover. Energy chews and drinks creates carb energy for consumers. Hydration beverages help replace what you sweat during performance. Recovery shakes, bars, and drinks help rebuild muscle and eliminates soreness. The G series line-up can be taken separately depending on what the consumer is looking for or can be taken together according for the best results. Our consumers can purchase our products at places of business such as supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, gas stations, online and more. While consumers are out shopping they have opportunities to purchase our competitors just as easily. Gatorade’s top three competitors are Powerade, Vitamin Water, and believe it or not, regular ole H2O. Out of these top competitors, they each have their strengths and weaknesses. Powerade being our main competitor, is most comparable to us. They offer sport drinks that replenish the electrolytes lost in sweat and offer a zero-sugar options as well. However, Powerade does not hold as many sponsorships compared to Gatorade. They have NASCAR, the PGA Tour, and a few overseas teams. With Gatorade being the official sports drink of so many collegiate and professional sports, our name is in the public eye much more, thus more recognizable. Vitamin Water is a competitor in the sense they offer a drink filled with vitamins unlike Gatorade and Powerade. The fact that they do not say that their products improve the athlete’s performance, speaks to our consumers who are looking for a performance booster. Then we have Water, plain ole water. Some will say they do not like the taste of water, nor does it quench their thirst when needed. Some say that the sugar in sport drinks are of concern and should not be consumed unless strenuously working out for hours at a time. The lack of really anything in water should really be the main concern. Water contains no electrolytes to replenish what is
  7. 7. Gatorade Business Proposal 7 lost in sweat and contains no carbohydrates. “It is important to keep the body’s carbohydrate content up when exercising or playing sports. Ingesting carbohydrates maximizes your performance more than water does. They keep the muscles in the body full of fuel so that they can operate properly.” (Everyday Health, 2017) Our products are not only positioned better, they are better. We have the only thirst-quenching sports drink on the market. On top of that we also come in on average 36% cheaper than our competitors. (Bantilan, 2019) So, not only are our consumers getting a better product, they are getting one that is more cost friendly. Some business opportunities that come to mind have to deal with our sponsorships and endorsements. Leaning on big names such as Zion Williamson and CamNewton can help with spreading brand awareness. We also have a chance to work with nonprofits to help deliver Gatorade to refugee countries who need hydration to save lives. Gatorade has a huge opportunity to team up with these organization and give back to countries who desperately need our help. “Our business strategy and affairs are overseen by our Board of Directors comprised of one executive director, our CEO Ramon Laguarta, and twelve independent directors.”(PepsiCo, 2020) When it comes to our marketing team we have a remarkable crew who have the upmost of talent. Marketers who have an arsenal of skills who can create engaging campaigns with their storytelling and imagery. We have strong leaders such as Jeff Kearney, who since 2014 is the Senior Director Global Head of Sports Marketing. We also have Drew Palin who is the Senior Director of Marketing. Both Jeff and Drew, and many other team members, have years of experience in the sports and marketing industry. They have what it takes to keep the Gatorade brand alive and growing.
  8. 8. Gatorade Business Proposal 8 Our purpose here at Gatorade is to better the athlete and their overall performance. We stand with the PepsiCo’s mission statement of “Creating more smiles with every sip and every bite.” We take pride in what we put in our products and what consumers get out of our products. When it comes to the company’s culture our employees fill the gaps where questions may lay. We offer great pay and benefits for our employees and also do our due diligence when it comes to diversity and education. “We recognize that supporting diversity and engagement is not only the right thing to do, it is the right thing to do for our business.” (PepsiCo, 2020) We understand that when our employees feel represented and embraced, the performance is of a higher stature. We also stand and supports students with different backgrounds and goals. With our worldwide presence we have numerous opportunities and internships to bring to the youth. We only ask that you bring your curiosity, ingenuity and drive; we’ll provide the global platform for you to grow. When selecting our ingredients for our products we carefully select the highest quality and we are very transparent on how we showcase the ingredients on all of our packaging labels. We also share who and where our suppliers are located and where Gatorade is manufactured and shipped from. An area of opportunity for us to be a bit more transparent comes from a monetary standpoint. Our tax reporting and what not are currently not disclosed but we are looking to make that change in the near future. If one thing is for sure, we always stay up to date with the media trends. Currently, with the Covid19 pandemic, a lot of individuals are stuck at home with gyms closed. Our most recent televised ad stars a popular couple, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. We produced a humorous and relatable story that shows their will to stay competitive while working out from
  9. 9. Gatorade Business Proposal 9 home. We also understood the importance of athletics for the youth and have always been a huge supporter. We established the Gatorade Player of the Year Award because ‘we expect more from our athletes, we recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student- athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. That’s what makes this award the most prestigious honor in High School sports.’ (Gatorade, 2020) We will continue to be a supporter for our youth and help guide them to their next level. Recently, SIS International Research performed a case study between college athletes and non- athletes and their perception of Gatorade. What came from the study was that the athletes had more of a personal bond with the product unlike the non-athletes. The athletes provided a better rating about the product than the non-athletes due to the psychographic and psychological attachments to the drink. (SIS International Research, n.d.) Even so, what our consumers say about our products is what is most important to us. For example, on Amazon we have over 3000 reviews for our Gatorade Zero-Orange, 82% of them are 5-star reviews. Some of the negative comments we have received are due to the quality of shipping, like bottles being smashed in, the amount of sugar, and the types of dyes used for the bright colors. When we look at our competitor Powerade and what consumers say about them also matters to us as well. Again, looking at Amazon, Powerade has only 342 reviews. 87% are 5-star however, a lot of the comments mentioned the brand is a ‘knock-off of Gatorade.’ One product Powerade does have that we do not, is a completely dye free option; Powerade Zero Mixed Berry. The most reoccurring complaint that Gatorade receives is the usage of dyes and sugar or artificial sweeteners in our beverages. This to us, is the biggest business opportunity that we
  10. 10. Gatorade Business Proposal 10 can fix. Developing a new product line of completely dye free beverages would satisfy a lot of consumers. This has the potential to gain additional consumers as well as satisfying the existing. Taste is a big thing to us here at Gatorade, creating this new line would go under countless testing and critiquing before released to the public. When it comes to the shape of our bottles and the mishaps that happen during shipping could be addressed as well. Numerous times are our consumers and customers are reaching out to us with damaged products that cannot be sold or sometimes even opened. Reconstructing a new sturdier or durable bottle could help alleviate some of these issues. Packaging has a huge place in the heart of PepsiCo, while keeping to our values for the environment and using materials that our good for the world is something we will continue to stick to. While Feedback is sometimes thought to have such a negative connotation. Here at Gatorade we think feedback as a vital part in our success. We love hearing from our consumer and listen to what they are saying about our products. It gives us a chance to correct certain issues or let us know we are on the right track. After this last stint of research, it’s come to our attention a main issue that consumers have chosen not to purchase or consume our product is due to the high sugar content and the artificial dyes we use in some of our beverages. For example, a 20oz bottle of Gatorade Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime contains 34g of sugar and Yellow 5 dye. Our G2 and Gatorade Zero line up contains less or no sugar but are made with artificial sweeteners which some oppose. Even when we look at our sister line of Propel we are still looking at a product that contains Acesulfame which is an artificial sweetener. Our largest competitor who is not comparable to us is good ole H2O. Simply because water contains 0 carbohydrates, 0 fats, 0 sugars, 0 dyes, 0 everything. With that being said, I would
  11. 11. Gatorade Business Proposal 11 like to recommend adding a new member to the Gatorade family; Gatorade Water. A product that contains nothing but water and Gatorade’s electrolyte science. A product that will taste crisp and pure. Gatorade is currently generating 7.5 billion annually for PepsiCo, and 17% of their portfolio. (Devenyns, 2019) It’s safe to say people know our product well, this new product gives consumers the opportunity to buy more into the brand and benefit themselves as well. This product also satisfies those who choose to stay away from sugar and dyes but want to stay super hydrated. The consumers who normally grabs a water at a gas station can reach for ours instead. In order to turn this idea into a plan we need to put together and coordinate teams to set up an effective timeline and cost structure. With this new product the Gatorade brand has the potential to gain more consumers who stay away from sugar, sweeteners, and dyes. Consumers who typically only choose water as their hydration source. This new product will contain the proven science of Gatorades electrolyte systemto replace what people sweat out. This product has the potential to not only make our consumers happy that their concerns have been addressed but also allow them to feel at peace while purchasing and consuming a clean beverage. If we were to invest 6 million in developing this new product the outcome could easily turn into a billion-dollar product if launched methodically. When we look at Coca Cola’s Smart Water, a water with added electrolytes, after a rebranding in 2014 made 1billion dollars in annual sales in 2015. (Andrews,2020) According to the International Bottled Water Association, more than seven in 10 Americans(72 percent) say bottled, still, or sparkling water is among their most preferred non-alcohol beverage. (Beverage Industry, 2019)
  12. 12. Gatorade Business Proposal 12 When I mentioned methodically I mean the overall timeline for the product. The Developing and testing stage I would see taking the longest due to the quality we would look for in a product. We could set a 90-day timeline in order to reach such quality and given time to test the product with our athletes. Resources needed for this time would be our team of doctors, scientists, and athletes to develop and test the product. We would also set aside about a 60- 90day window for marketing this new product. During the marketing stage I would recommend writing up 2-3 endorsement deals to help market the new product. Upcoming rookies are always looking for their first endorsement deal so we would have the potential to sign a new highly ranked athlete as a reasonable price. Working for Gatorade I want to be considered a high rated employee but there is a correct time when to bring an innovative idea to the table. I need to have proven my worth and gained that credibility before thinking someone would listen to my idea. Making sure it’s the right time for the company’s culture would be important as well. Rushing in the office and spewing off ideas whenever they come to mind isn’t the right thing to do. Taking the adequate time and thinking about the company as a whole should come first. Making positive recommendations could easily boost my credibility and my reputation however, making incorrect recommendations could do the exact opposite. If for whatever reason the idea I am pitching is not being agreed upon or selling, it is time to move on. Spending too much time trying to convince those to your idea means the idea is not quite there. The idea should make sense and more like an epiphany when you bring your idea to light. Teamwork is essential when innovation is present. Seeking out a senior manager for guidance and mentorship should be the first thing one should do when starting at a new company. A
  13. 13. Gatorade Business Proposal 13 mentor can help with your development and generally knows a lot about the company due to longevity. Implementing what they have to say should be taken into consideration due to the knowledge they have acquired. Lastly, working together to develop a bulletproof case to clearly demonstrate the benefits for the company will help your case when approaching management. Gatorade has been in the sports beverage industry for over 50 years and has dominated commendably. We allocate time to listen to our consumers and take into consideration the good and the bad. We choose to learn, grow, and continue to strive for greatness to produce products athletes are proud to hold in their hand. We plan to use our research and expertise to continue producing quality products for our consumers to love for another 50 plus years.
