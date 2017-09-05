TEMP OF THE MONTH July 2017
Jay came to Drake in September 2016 and unfortunately didn’t find a role for some time; he took on his own role with a com...
Debra is currently on her second placement and she is doing such a great job they will look to take her on permanently end...
Our Temp of the Month is Freddy Faasumaleaui. A very dedicated young man. Freddy is an extremely hard worker who always pu...
Bo has only been working for Drake since May however he has continued to impress me with his hard work ethic and dedicatio...
Filmon is working for our client Doyle Sails and has proven a star worker! Working hard, working long hours, putting in th...
Audrey is Wellingtons temp of the month. Audrey originally went out on a 6 week temporary assignment and over two years la...
Lytesha has only been with us since April so not that long but in her time with us she has proven to be a real asset. Lyte...
Our temp of the month is Raj Kumar. Raj is currently working in conversion at pastry house. He is always hard working and ...
We have chosen Simon Robinson for the Temp of the Month. He is working at GEA and doing crazy hours, with a young family a...
Congratulations! #makeadiff You really
Drake Temp of the Month Awards

Drake Temp of the Month Awards

  TEMP OF THE MONTH July 2017
  2. 2. Jay came to Drake in September 2016 and unfortunately didn’t find a role for some time; he took on his own role with a company here in the city outside of Drake but came and saw me regularly to see if any opportunities were available for him. In March I placed him in an Administration role with Spotless at the Mt Eden Prison and he just went from strength to strength and his assignment continued to be extended due to how fantastic he was doing. Unfortunately due to visa restrictions Jay needs to head home but before he leaves I want to award him Temp of the Month for all his hard work with Spotless and with me here at Drake Auckland City. He is a prime example of a willing, diligent and reliable candidate. All the very best for your journey home! Jay Ramachandran DRAKE AUCKLAND CENTRAL
  3. 3. Debra is currently on her second placement and she is doing such a great job they will look to take her on permanently end of the month – a lady that goes above and beyond! We are extremely stoked to have her on our team! Debra Mattee DRAKE TAURANGA
  4. 4. Our Temp of the Month is Freddy Faasumaleaui. A very dedicated young man. Freddy is an extremely hard worker who always puts 110% in his work. Thanks for being a great employee Freddy, keep up the awesome work! Freddy Faasumaleaui DRAKE HIGHBROOK
  5. 5. Bo has only been working for Drake since May however he has continued to impress me with his hard work ethic and dedication not to let anyone down. Bo is a student so he is very busy with his studies but he never turns a job offer down if he hasn’t done his 20hrs for the week. Bo is very sort after with our clients and we always receive great feedback about his work ethic. Bo is a great representation of Drake and we need more staff like him. This is why he deserves temp of the month! Bopanna Aiyappa DRAKE ALBANY
  6. 6. Filmon is working for our client Doyle Sails and has proven a star worker! Working hard, working long hours, putting in the effort! We appreciate your hard work Thanks Drake Henderson Team. Filmon Neguse Kahsay DRAKE HENDERSON
  7. 7. Audrey is Wellingtons temp of the month. Audrey originally went out on a 6 week temporary assignment and over two years later is still in the same role! Audrey is a great candidate, well liked by her supervisors and fellow employees as well as being hard working and passionate about her role. Audrey is a great example of what can happen in temp roles if you prove yourself and get great recognition. Tessa Macready DRAKE WELLINGTON
  8. 8. Lytesha has only been with us since April so not that long but in her time with us she has proven to be a real asset. Lytesha works in the Nelson Laundry where she has proven to be a real trooper. Starting of part time she stepped up very quicky and was a fast learner she is now working full time hours there and has become a valuable part of the team. Lytesha is very bubbly and friendly always has a smile on her face and always the first to cover a shift or work over time if required. Lytesha Cash DRAKE CHRISTCHURCH
  9. 9. Our temp of the month is Raj Kumar. Raj is currently working in conversion at pastry house. He is always hard working and willing to help out with the operation. Raj is extremely reliable and always puts his best foot first. Keep up the great work! Raj Kumar DRAKE SOUTH AUCKLAND
  10. 10. We have chosen Simon Robinson for the Temp of the Month. He is working at GEA and doing crazy hours, with a young family and we really want to show him how grateful we are! Simon Robinson DRAKE HAMILTON
  11. 11. Congratulations! #makeadiff You really

