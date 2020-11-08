NSSA_U3_EA_BRIR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOS SISTEMAS DE SALUD EN TU ENTORNO: Unidad de Medicina Familiar IMSS#34 Nombre del alumno: Britany Alondra Ibarra Rocha
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social inicia su labor el 19 de enero de 1943 abarcando cuatro ramos: accidentes de trabajo y enfermedades profesionales, enfermedad general y maternidad, invalidez, vejez y muerte, y desocupación en edad avanzada. En mi localidad el Sistema de Salud más cercano es la Unidad de Medicina Familiar, de la cual estaremos identificando sus funciones, nivel de atención, principales servicios, mostrando imágenes representativas de una unidad, así como sus actuales necesidades, concluyendo al final.
  3. 3. FUNCIONES • Evaluar y dirigir los procesos de la atención médica, paramédica y administrativa conforme a la misión y visión de la Unidad. • Vigilar el cumplimiento de las políticas, disposiciones institucionales y nacionales vigentes en materia de Atención Médica, Preventiva, Nutrición, Salud Reproductiva, Salud en el Trabajo y Vigilancia Epidemiológica. • Coordinar las actividades y acuerdos institucionales del personal de salud para el cumplimiento de los mismos coadyuvando a la mejora continua de la calidad de los servicios y la seguridad de las y los pacientes, con base en la estructura y capacidad resolutiva de la Unidad. DESARROLLO
  4. 4. NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN Por parte del IMSS Baja California cuenta con 30 unidades de medicina familiar, 4 auxiliares estas dentro del primer nivel, en segundo nivel hay 8 hospitales y un UMAA, como en segundo nivel, y por ultimo no cuenta con tercer nivel. Enfocado a la unidad más cercana en mi localidad se encuentra la Unidad Medica Familiar 34 El Florido, la cual esta en el primer nivel, que atiende principalmente servicios ambulatorios.
  5. 5. PRINCIPALES SERVICIOS El primer nivel permite el diagnostico inicial donde se decide si el paciente requiere ser atendido a un nivel de atención más especializado o en la unidad, los principales servicios son: *Revisión y atención preventiva. *Atención a enfermedades transmisibles, incidentes. *Atención prenatal y servicios relacionados con la salud reproductiva.
  6. 6. FOTOGRAFÍAS
  7. 7. ACTUALES NECESIDADES Debido a la pandemia que estamos atravesando, se requiere de informar el atender a quienes presenten algún síntoma en relación a ello mediante filtros, y posterior dando indicaciones a sus cuidados, en cuanto al nivel la población esta consciente de que debe ser enviada al segundo para caso de especialización, los servicios han sido limitados por la pandemia, sin embargo hay control para que logren ser atendidos.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIONES Uno de los aspectos que me gustaría expresar es que la Unidad de Medicina Familiar suele estar saturada, y en estos tiempos, con la pandemia se ha llevado a una buena organización, sin embargo, la atención a generado más tiempo de espera, acompañado a ello que siguen no existiendo medicamentos en las unidades que al final son costos que uno debe desembolsar, pese a las necesidades mencionadas, en general es un Sistema de Salud que brinda la atención que se requiere, dentro de lo que pueda brindar un primer nivel; otro punto no mencionado son los sin fin de consultorios privados a los que suele ir la gente a pesar de contar con seguro que irremediablemente gira por cuestión del valioso tiempo.
  9. 9. REFERENCIAS Bibliografía Social, I. M. (2019). Gobierno de México. Obtenido de http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/pdf/informes/20182019/21- InformeCompleto.pdf Tejada, J. P. (Septiembre de 2013). Centro Virtual de Operaciones en Emergencias y Desastres. Obtenido de http://cvoed.imss.gob.mx/COED/home/normativos/DPM/archivos/coleccionmedicinadeexcelencia/09%20Medicina%20familiar --Interiores.pdf Foto 1. Recuperada de https://www.google.com.mx/maps/place/IMSS+Unidad+de+Medicina+Familiar+No+34/@32.4667907,- 116.8779852,3a,75y,90t/data=!3m8!1e2!3m6!1sAF1QipP3Ur- uBWvPjL_M8ONDr6uRVsJxmWhXJpWTpqNU!2e10!3e12!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1Qi pP3Ur-uBWvPjL_M8ONDr6uRVsJxmWhXJpWTpqNU%3Dw203-h270-k- no!7i3096!8i4128!4m5!3m4!1s0x80d93ec7ed5ee9db:0x88de785767decd14!8m2!3d32.4666553!4d-116.8779975 Foto 2. Recuperada de http://www.imss.gob.mx/prensa/archivo/201805/116 Foto 3. Recuperada de https://www.uv.mx/mf061v/infraestructura-y-servicios/

