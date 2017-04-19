Conceptos fundamentales de la Informática Ibañez, Brisa. Mazzocchi, Enzo.
¿ Qué es la informática?  Francés informatique.  Philippe Dreyfus en la década del ’60.  Procesamiento automático de in...
Tres tareas básicas  Entrada  Procesamiento  Salida Algoritmo
¿Qué es una computadora?  Máquina electrónica.  Objetivo procesar datos de entrada y obtener resultados de diferentes ti...
Jerarquía de computadoras Microcomputadoras Minicomputadoras Mainframe Supercomputadoras
Componentes para su funcionamiento  Hardware:  Elementos físicos de entrada y de salida.
 Software:  Elemento lógico que le permite desempeñar las tareas que le encomendemos
Usuario  Debe aprender como operarla con pensamiento crítico
Referencias • Material de lectura de la asignatura Computación, UNLu. ¡Gracias por su atención!
Power computacion

×