7 Inteligência Comercial Agosto 2021
RESUMO DA APRESENTAÇÃO SEU NEGÓCIO PODE SER GRANDE INDEPENDENTE DO TAMANHO Situação do mercado Um fato Inteligência Comerc...
SITUAÇÕES DO MERCADO EMPRESAS CONTÁBEIS 7ic| Inteligência Comercial Não consegue prever crescimento Falta de padronização ...
A era das contabilidades que esperavam os clientes aparecer por indicação ou boca a boca está no fim! Chegou a hora de sua...
INTELIGÊNCIA COMERCIAL A inteligência comercial é a habilidade de levantar e apurar dados e informações que os clientes, c...
NOSSO OBJETIVO Ajudar empresas a encontrar a estratégia ideal para o crescimento do negócio, melhorar os resultados e o re...
O QUE FAZEMOS Estrátégias para aumento de base de clientes e lucratividade Utilização de metodo exclusivo para captação de...
SERVIÇOS INBOUND MARKETING 7ic | Inteligência Comercial OUTBOUND MARKETING AUTOMAÇÃO DE PROCESSOS TREINAMENTO COMERCIAL
NOSSO JEITO DE TRABALHAR Acreditamos realmente que qualquer empresa pode ser grande, independente do seu tamanho. Mas para...
FALE CONOSCO PARA INFORMAÇÕES E-MAIL relacionamento@7ic.com.br TELEFONE (31) 99333-6660
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
Apresentação 7ic

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
5 views

Apresentação da empresa 7 inteligência Comercial

Apresentação 7ic

  1. 1. 7 Inteligência Comercial Agosto 2021
  2. 2. RESUMO DA APRESENTAÇÃO SEU NEGÓCIO PODE SER GRANDE INDEPENDENTE DO TAMANHO Situação do mercado Um fato Inteligência Comercial Nosso objetivo O que fazemos Serviços Nosso jeito de trabalhar
  3. 3. SITUAÇÕES DO MERCADO EMPRESAS CONTÁBEIS 7ic| Inteligência Comercial Não consegue prever crescimento Falta de padronização da comunicação entre funcionários e clientes Dificuldade em manter produtividade da equipe elevada Depende de indicação e boca a boca para trazer novos clientes Não consegue manter valor de honorários desejado
  4. 4. A era das contabilidades que esperavam os clientes aparecer por indicação ou boca a boca está no fim! Chegou a hora de sua empresa se transformar em uma máquina de vendas de serviços contábeis. 7ic | Inteligência Comercial UM FATO
  5. 5. INTELIGÊNCIA COMERCIAL A inteligência comercial é a habilidade de levantar e apurar dados e informações que os clientes, concorrência e mercado oferecem. Em posse desses dados utilizar meios, ferramentas e tecnologias capazes de gerar soluções, afim de criar demanda de negócios, otimizar a produtividade e aumentar os lucros da empresa. 7ic| Inteligência Comercial
  6. 6. NOSSO OBJETIVO Ajudar empresas a encontrar a estratégia ideal para o crescimento do negócio, melhorar os resultados e o relacionamento com os clientes e suas equipes.
  7. 7. O QUE FAZEMOS Estrátégias para aumento de base de clientes e lucratividade Utilização de metodo exclusivo para captação de novos clientes Implantação de ferramentas e tecnológias para diferenciação no mercado. Padronização da qualidade do atendimento ao cliente 7ic | Inteligência Comercial Otimização a produtividade da equipe Criação de máquina de vendas e gestão comercial Treinamento e acompanhamento de equipe comercial Implantação de ferramentas de automação de atendimento
  8. 8. SERVIÇOS INBOUND MARKETING 7ic | Inteligência Comercial OUTBOUND MARKETING AUTOMAÇÃO DE PROCESSOS TREINAMENTO COMERCIAL
  9. 9. NOSSO JEITO DE TRABALHAR Acreditamos realmente que qualquer empresa pode ser grande, independente do seu tamanho. Mas para que isso aconteça é necessário manter o desejo ardente de fazer com que seu negócio afete positivamente todos que tem contato com ele. 7ic | Inteligência Comercial
  10. 10. FALE CONOSCO PARA INFORMAÇÕES E-MAIL relacionamento@7ic.com.br TELEFONE (31) 99333-6660

Apresentação da empresa 7 inteligência Comercial

×