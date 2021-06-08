Get here : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1699228787 He was the top Test batman in the world, with numbers bettered only by the great Don Bradman FULLBOOK 8211Read then captain Steve Smith led Australia into a cheating scandal that stunned cricket. How did a team with such hard-edged history reach crisis point under Smith, and what happened on their tour of South Africa to cause such a failure of culture on the world stage?This is a full and frank narrative of Smith FULLBOOK 8217Reads captaincy, David Warner's influence, the dramas that beset Australian cricket, and aspReadblow-by-blow account from Ashes high to Cape Town low, from someone who was there for every ball and every statement. Geoff Lemon writes a dramatic story thatspReadexposes how the actions of a few young men shook the very foundations of the AustralianspReadcricket establishment, andspReadwhere the future might lead.