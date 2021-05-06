Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATEMÁTICAS IV PRE CALCULO
EJERCICIO 1 Observa el siguiente conjunto de pares ordenados  A = {(1,2)(1,3)(1,4)(1,5)} ¿Es función o relación? ¿Por qué...
EJERCICIO 2  De acuerdo a la ecuación y = 2x + 1  Representa los valores de un dominio de D : { -2 a 2 }  Realiza una t...
PRUEBA DE LA VERTICALIDAD  Cuando la cantidad independiente (entrada) y la cantidad dependiente (salida) son números real...
¿Función o relación? Respuesta: Función
¿Función o relación? Respuesta: Relación
EJERCICIO 3  De acuerdo a la ecuación y = x2 + 2  Representa los valores de un dominio de D : { -2 a 2 }  Realiza una t...
EJERCICIOS DE PRECALCULO
Education
May. 06, 2021

