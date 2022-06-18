What Is Moneyscience™ and how can you use It.pptx

What Is Money science™ and how can you use It?



● A new patented system developed by Bright that blends data science with personal

finance.

● MoneyScience™ is the first technology to put the power of data science into

everyone’s wallet, helping you pay off debt faster, spend money more wisely, and

invest in your own future, using data-smart solutions that are easy to use.

● MoneyScience™ is a new patented system developed by Bright that blends data

science with personal finance.



How does it work?

● Just connect your credit cards and bank accounts to Bright and set a few personal

goals. MoneyScience™ automatically gets to work.

● MoneyScience™ learns about your finances, your income and spending habits, and

starts to pay off your card debts, finding the smartest way to manage your payments --

an individualized strategy driven by your own unique needs.

● MoneyScience™ automatically makes payments for you, maximizing your savings and

slashing interest costs.



What do you have to do?

● Connect your bank account and credit cards. Then set your monthly goals.

MoneyScience™ gets to work, analyzing your finances and making payments for you -

automatically.

● When your spending habits change, MoneyScience™ adapts, adjusting your payments

automatically.

● You can check in whenever you like or switch up your goals. Or just sit back and relax.

We’ve got your back.



How can you make the most of MoneyScience™?

● MoneyScience™ is brilliant at clearing credit card debt. The average Bright user

saves over $900 in interest costs each year and over $55 in late fees. But there’s

more to it than that.

● MoneyScience™ automatically creates personalized budgets, delivering a cleareyed view to help with everyday purchase decisions, from home improvements to

vacation planning to special splurges.

● MoneyScience™ also offers flexible financial planning, with competitive savings

and investment options. For the first time, you can tap into the power of data

science to help reach major life events, from home buying to retirement.



What’s behind MoneyScience™?

● It’s a new patented system, built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by

over 120 experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.

● Bright’s founders, Petko Plachkov and Avi Patchava, developed the system along with a

team that together has drawn from experience at PayPal, Amazon, Google, McKinsey and

other groundbreaking companies.



How data science drives Bright

● MoneyScience™ and its data science are at the core of everything Bright does, the

automation that makes payments for you, the personalization that tailors everything to

you, and the financial insight that drives how we optimize your financial plan.

● MoneyScience™ is built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by over 120

experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.

● MoneyScience™ was developed specifically for Bright and is available only through

Bright.