What Is Moneyscience™ and how can you use It.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
What Is Money science™ and how can you use It?
● A new patented system developed by Bright that blends data science with personal
finance.
● MoneyScience™ is the first technology to put the power of data science into
everyone’s wallet, helping you pay off debt faster, spend money more wisely, and
invest in your own future, using data-smart solutions that are easy to use.
● MoneyScience™ is a new patented system developed by Bright that blends data
science with personal finance.
How does it work?
● Just connect your credit cards and bank accounts to Bright and set a few personal
goals. MoneyScience™ automatically gets to work.
● MoneyScience™ learns about your finances, your income and spending habits, and
starts to pay off your card debts, finding the smartest way to manage your payments --
an individualized strategy driven by your own unique needs.
● MoneyScience™ automatically makes payments for you, maximizing your savings and
slashing interest costs.
What do you have to do?
● Connect your bank account and credit cards. Then set your monthly goals.
MoneyScience™ gets to work, analyzing your finances and making payments for you -
automatically.
● When your spending habits change, MoneyScience™ adapts, adjusting your payments
automatically.
● You can check in whenever you like or switch up your goals. Or just sit back and relax.
We’ve got your back.
How can you make the most of MoneyScience™?
● MoneyScience™ is brilliant at clearing credit card debt. The average Bright user
saves over $900 in interest costs each year and over $55 in late fees. But there’s
more to it than that.
● MoneyScience™ automatically creates personalized budgets, delivering a cleareyed view to help with everyday purchase decisions, from home improvements to
vacation planning to special splurges.
● MoneyScience™ also offers flexible financial planning, with competitive savings
and investment options. For the first time, you can tap into the power of data
science to help reach major life events, from home buying to retirement.
What’s behind MoneyScience™?
● It’s a new patented system, built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by
over 120 experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.
● Bright’s founders, Petko Plachkov and Avi Patchava, developed the system along with a
team that together has drawn from experience at PayPal, Amazon, Google, McKinsey and
other groundbreaking companies.
How data science drives Bright
● MoneyScience™ and its data science are at the core of everything Bright does, the
automation that makes payments for you, the personalization that tailors everything to
you, and the financial insight that drives how we optimize your financial plan.
● MoneyScience™ is built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by over 120
experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.
● MoneyScience™ was developed specifically for Bright and is available only through
Bright.
What Is Money science™ and how can you use It?
● A new patented system developed by Bright that blends data science with personal
finance.
● MoneyScience™ is the first technology to put the power of data science into
everyone’s wallet, helping you pay off debt faster, spend money more wisely, and
invest in your own future, using data-smart solutions that are easy to use.
● MoneyScience™ is a new patented system developed by Bright that blends data
science with personal finance.
How does it work?
● Just connect your credit cards and bank accounts to Bright and set a few personal
goals. MoneyScience™ automatically gets to work.
● MoneyScience™ learns about your finances, your income and spending habits, and
starts to pay off your card debts, finding the smartest way to manage your payments --
an individualized strategy driven by your own unique needs.
● MoneyScience™ automatically makes payments for you, maximizing your savings and
slashing interest costs.
What do you have to do?
● Connect your bank account and credit cards. Then set your monthly goals.
MoneyScience™ gets to work, analyzing your finances and making payments for you -
automatically.
● When your spending habits change, MoneyScience™ adapts, adjusting your payments
automatically.
● You can check in whenever you like or switch up your goals. Or just sit back and relax.
We’ve got your back.
How can you make the most of MoneyScience™?
● MoneyScience™ is brilliant at clearing credit card debt. The average Bright user
saves over $900 in interest costs each year and over $55 in late fees. But there’s
more to it than that.
● MoneyScience™ automatically creates personalized budgets, delivering a cleareyed view to help with everyday purchase decisions, from home improvements to
vacation planning to special splurges.
● MoneyScience™ also offers flexible financial planning, with competitive savings
and investment options. For the first time, you can tap into the power of data
science to help reach major life events, from home buying to retirement.
What’s behind MoneyScience™?
● It’s a new patented system, built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by
over 120 experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.
● Bright’s founders, Petko Plachkov and Avi Patchava, developed the system along with a
team that together has drawn from experience at PayPal, Amazon, Google, McKinsey and
other groundbreaking companies.
How data science drives Bright
● MoneyScience™ and its data science are at the core of everything Bright does, the
automation that makes payments for you, the personalization that tailors everything to
you, and the financial insight that drives how we optimize your financial plan.
● MoneyScience™ is built on 34 algorithms with top-grade security, developed by over 120
experts in data science and financial services and tested on over 50,000 users.
● MoneyScience™ was developed specifically for Bright and is available only through
Bright.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd