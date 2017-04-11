Acentuación general y diacrítica

Es la mayor fuerza de voz con que se pronuncia una sílaba dentro de una palabra. A esta sílaba se le llama: SÍLABA TÓNICA ...
• Palabras acentuadas sin tilde. • Pronunciación a nivel fonético. • Pared, salud, leyes Acento prosódico •Palabras acentu...
Llamada también ACENTO GRÁFICO U ORTOGRÁFICO Es una raya oblicua colocada sobre una vocal de la sílaba tónica
Las palabras se clasifican según la sílaba tónica Monosílabas Agudas u Oxítonas Grave o llanas o Paroxítonas Esdrújulas o ...
Irás tú y tu hermana. ¿Qué pasó? Solo sé que se fue. El regalo es para él. Sirve para diferenciar monosílabos que se es...
ÉL TÚ EL TU Pronombre personal Artículo Ejm: Él llegó primero. Ejm: El concierto será el viernes. Pronombre personal Ejm: ...
SÉ Verbo “saber” o “ser” SE Pronombre Ejm: Ya sé que vendrás. Ejm: Se marchó al atardecer. SÍ SI Afirmación Condicional Ej...
DÉ DE Verbo “dar” Preposición Ejm: Dé lo que le corresponde. Ejm: Vamos de viaje. TÉ TE Bebida, filtrante Pronombre person...
  1. 1. Es la mayor fuerza de voz con que se pronuncia una sílaba dentro de una palabra. A esta sílaba se le llama: SÍLABA TÓNICA A las sílabas restantes se les llama: SÍLABAS ÁTONAS
  2. 2. • Palabras acentuadas sin tilde. • Pronunciación a nivel fonético. • Pared, salud, leyes Acento prosódico •Palabras acentuadas con tilde •Corazón, cóndor, brújula Acento ortográfico
  3. 3. Llamada también ACENTO GRÁFICO U ORTOGRÁFICO Es una raya oblicua colocada sobre una vocal de la sílaba tónica
  4. 4. Las palabras se clasifican según la sílaba tónica Monosílabas Agudas u Oxítonas Grave o llanas o Paroxítonas Esdrújulas o Proparoxítonas Sobreesdrújula o Esdrujulísima
  5. 5. Irás tú y tu hermana. ¿Qué pasó? Solo sé que se fue. El regalo es para él. Sirve para diferenciar monosílabos que se escriben igual pero tienen significados diferentes
  6. 6. ÉL TÚ EL TU Pronombre personal Artículo Ejm: Él llegó primero. Ejm: El concierto será el viernes. Pronombre personal Ejm: Tú lograrás tus objetivos. Adjetivo posesivo Ejm: Tu mochila es nueva. MÍ MI Pronombre personal Ejm: A mí me interesa Adjetivo posesivo Ejm: Mi nota es alta.
  7. 7. SÉ Verbo “saber” o “ser” SE Pronombre Ejm: Ya sé que vendrás. Ejm: Se marchó al atardecer. SÍ SI Afirmación Condicional Ejm: Sí, eso es verdad Ejm: Si vienes, te compraré un helado. MÁS MAS Adverbio de cantidad Conjunción adversativa “pero” Ejm: Llegamos más lejos. Ejm: Estudié mas no aprobé.
  8. 8. DÉ DE Verbo “dar” Preposición Ejm: Dé lo que le corresponde. Ejm: Vamos de viaje. TÉ TE Bebida, filtrante Pronombre personal Ejm: Quiero un té helado. Ejm: No te vayas. AÚN AUN Cuando equivale “todavía” Cuando equivale “incluso” o “también” Ejm: No llegó aún. Ejm: Aun los malos aprobaron.

