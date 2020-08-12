Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guidelines on How to Write an Academic Essay • Presentation compiled by Dr Minesh Dass • Department of English (UJ) • mdas...
What is an Academic Essay?  It is a concise and focussed piece of writing that is organised around a central idea (called...
Essay Structure  Introduction – Body – Conclusion  First, I tell them what I am going to say Then I say it Then I tell t...
This structure might seem repetitive but there is good reason for that:  Repetition is often a way to emphasise something...
Introductions  Crucial!!!!  More often than not, a marker can tell a good essay simply by reading the introduction.  Ha...
General Statement  The purpose of this portion of the Introduction (which can be one or several sentences long) is to int...
Thesis Statement A sentence or two in which you state precisely WHAT your essay will set out to prove or explore. The pa...
Examples of Theses Statements  This essay will explore Foucault’s ideas on discourse, power and desire, and show that Fou...
 What you will notice from the examples I have provided is that a Thesis Statement cannot be too general/vague. If you ar...
Purpose Statement  A sentence or two stating HOW you intend to write your essay and address your topic/thesis.  It is al...
An Example of a Purpose Statement  I begin this essay with a consideration of the historical and philosophical context in...
The Logic of My Purpose Statement  It indicates that I will begin the essay proper with the context, that is, with some i...
A word of Warning  Please note: you should not copy this exact structure for all essays (indeed, for some essays it might...
The Body of the Essay  Contains paragraphs with evidence to back up your thesis  Each paragraph should explain ONE idea....
Quoting from Sources  Explaining HOW usually involves finding evidence in the form of quotations or paraphrased ideas fro...
Counter-Arguments  There is no need to pass over counter-arguments in silence. Acknowledge them. This can strengthen your...
Conclusions  A good conclusion does the following:  gives the essay a sense of completeness;  leaves a final impression...
A Few Final Tips  Nobody can write a good essay in a single shot. Having written a first version: revise! Check the follo...
One Final Remark  If you are writing an academic essay, you are an academic, you are a scholar. That means you have the c...
  1. 1. Guidelines on How to Write an Academic Essay • Presentation compiled by Dr Minesh Dass • Department of English (UJ) • mdass@uj.ac.za • 011-559-3711 • Some information taken from “How to Write an Academic Essay” by Martin Műller, which can be found at the following link: https://www.alexandria.unisg.ch/71740/1/M%C3%BCll er_How%20to%20write%20an%20essay.pdf
  2. 2. What is an Academic Essay?  It is a concise and focussed piece of writing that is organised around a central idea (called a Thesis Statement) or a series of interrelated central threads of enquiry.  It is built on evidentiary support.  It should make an argument, that is to say, it usually involves using evidentiary support and logical argument to prove a point of view on a particular issue.
  3. 3. Essay Structure  Introduction – Body – Conclusion  First, I tell them what I am going to say Then I say it Then I tell them I said it
  4. 4. This structure might seem repetitive but there is good reason for that:  Repetition is often a way to emphasise something. In the case of an essay, you want to emphasise what you are arguing.  Repetition ensures that your main point (your thesis) has been made and properly understood.  This tripartite (three part) structure is a logical way to make an argument. It ensures that your reader knows what argument you intend to make and how you intend to make it (information contained in the Introduction). You then proceed to prove your thesis through the use of evidence and explanation (the Body), and conclude by showing what you have done in order to prove your Thesis Statement (the Conclusion).  In other words, the form and the content of the essay go hand-in- hand. You must organise the information in your essay in such a way that it best proves what you are trying to argue/discuss.
  5. 5. Introductions  Crucial!!!!  More often than not, a marker can tell a good essay simply by reading the introduction.  Has three elements:  A General Statement  A Thesis Statement  A Purpose Statement
  6. 6. General Statement  The purpose of this portion of the Introduction (which can be one or several sentences long) is to introduce the reader to the general area of inquiry.  It is usually short, and it orientates your reader as to the nature of the ideas you intend to explore in the rest of the essay.  Things that may be included here: biographical details of the author or theorist under discussion; a short summary of the text which you are exploring; historical/cultural/socio- economic/philosophical orientation to the work to be discussed; a relevant quotation from a source that is connected to the work you are about to explore.
  7. 7. Thesis Statement A sentence or two in which you state precisely WHAT your essay will set out to prove or explore. The part of your essay that you need to think about and edit most carefully, because there can be no confusion, and whoever reads it needs to know exactly what your essay is about. Usually, you will start this portion of your Introduction with something like “This essay will…” followed by what you will prove or explore.
  8. 8. Examples of Theses Statements  This essay will explore Foucault’s ideas on discourse, power and desire, and show that Foucault connects human sexuality to power and discourse in complex ways.  In this essay, I will argue that Can Themba’s “The Suit” is as much a story about the political climate in which it is set as it is a narrative about a marriage in crisis.  The following essay will discuss the central tenets as well as the limitations of New Criticism. It will show that while New Criticism does not consider the context in which literature is produced in sufficient detail, this theory is nonetheless still an influential method of analysis in contemporary literary studies.
  9. 9.  What you will notice from the examples I have provided is that a Thesis Statement cannot be too general/vague. If you are not making a SPECIFIC argument in the Thesis Statement, you need to revise your Thesis Statement until it is clearer and more focussed.  You’ll also notice that the examples I have provided relate to essay questions that are often asked in literary studies. This is crucial: your Thesis Statement MUST relate clearly to the topic/question that has been asked of you in the assignment/exam.  Relevancy is one of the most important factors used by a marker to determine the quality of an essay. A marker will always ask, WHY are you telling me this. WHY is it relevant to the topic which you were given?  For this reason, the question of relevancy must be central in your mind as you write and edit your essay.
  10. 10. Purpose Statement  A sentence or two stating HOW you intend to write your essay and address your topic/thesis.  It is always best to break your thesis into 3-5 different parts, and you will write these down in your Purpose Statement.  The Purpose Statement is a ‘map’ which guides your reader as s/he reads the essay.  It cannot be organised haphazardly. You MUST think about the order in which you wish to relay information. In other words, you are required to make deliberate decisions about the sequence in which you will discuss your topic. And these decisions must be based on what order will be most persuasive/most effective in proving your Thesis Statement.
  11. 11. An Example of a Purpose Statement  I begin this essay with a consideration of the historical and philosophical context in which New Criticism arose. I then argue that this context indicates why it is that New Criticism focusses so much on the message and form of a literary text. Finally, this essay concludes by noting some of the limitations of New Critical practise, while also arguing for its continued relevance to contemporary literary studies.  Notice that this Purpose Statement obliges me to write the Body of my essay in a particular order. If I were to deviate from this order in the Body of the essay, my work would be less coherent and therefore less persuasive.
  12. 12. The Logic of My Purpose Statement  It indicates that I will begin the essay proper with the context, that is, with some indication of how the theory itself originated and developed.  Only then will I move on to discuss the central hypothesis and methods of the theory.  It makes sense that I can only note the weaknesses/limitations of the theory once I have explained what the theory is basically about.  And my last point looks at why the theory is still important despite these limitations.  In other words, my essay begins with the history of the theory and ends with its relevance in the contemporary moment.  Can you see that this is a deliberate structure which is logical and sensible?  Finally, remember that your Purpose Statement MUST relate in a clear way to your Thesis Statement. Don’t raise issues in your Purpose Statement that do not help you to prove your Thesis Statement. Even if those ideas are interesting, they are not relevant to your Thesis Statement and therefore to the topic of the assignment.
  13. 13. A word of Warning  Please note: you should not copy this exact structure for all essays (indeed, for some essays it might be wholly inappropriate).  Rather, determine a logical structure that works for the argument you are hoping to make.  In fact, please do not copy verbatim any of the examples contained in this presentation. Your markers in the Department of English at UJ want to see evidence of original thought and work in your essays. Copying the structure or wording of these examples without giving thought to relevancy does not indicate that you understand and are grappling with ideas.  The best essays are always the most original!
  14. 14. The Body of the Essay  Contains paragraphs with evidence to back up your thesis  Each paragraph should explain ONE idea. Try not to write very short paragraphs, less than three lines long (often these are vague and/or lacking in detail), or overly long paragraphs, more than 15 lines (often such paragraphs are not focussed in the sense that they are not about one idea).  As with the Introduction, each paragraph needs a Topic Sentence, which explains clearly what the paragraph is about. It is a good idea, although it is not a hard rule, that you make this the first sentence of the paragraph.  For each paragraph, explain HOW you arrived at your conclusions, and WHY these conclusions are relevant to your thesis.
  15. 15. Quoting from Sources  Explaining HOW usually involves finding evidence in the form of quotations or paraphrased ideas from others. In both cases, any idea that is not your own must have an in-text citation to indicate the source of the idea.  Note: you cannot simply assume that quotations will ‘speak for themselves.’ More often than not, the link between a quotation and the idea you are trying to convey requires careful explanation from you.  One of the more challenging stylistic aspects of essay writing is how to integrate quotations into sentences. But, this is an important aspect of essay writing as incoherency in sentences means that good ideas are penalised because meaning is not clear. Here are a few rules to help you integrate quotations:  Quotations should never be sentences on their own and should never begin a sentence.  Furthermore, you should be able to read the sentence as if the quotation marks were not there, and the sentence should still make perfect grammatical and conceptual sense.
  16. 16. Counter-Arguments  There is no need to pass over counter-arguments in silence. Acknowledge them. This can strengthen your own thesis even more, because you anticipate doubts and pre-empt objections.  Weigh alternatives before arguing for one.  Start your counter-argument with phrases like “one might object here that...”, “it might seem that...”, “it's true that...”, “Admittedly,...”. Or with an anticipated challenging question: “But how...?”, “But why...?”, “But isn't this just...?”  Then return to your argument, using phrases such as but, yet, however, nevertheless or still.
  17. 17. Conclusions  A good conclusion does the following:  gives the essay a sense of completeness;  leaves a final impression on the reader;  closes the discussion without closing it off (no intellectual debate is ever completely finished no matter how brilliant the argument put forward);  establishes a frame by linking back to the Introduction, particularly the Thesis Statement;  does NOT repeat (but summarises) the arguments from the body of the essay.
  18. 18. A Few Final Tips  Nobody can write a good essay in a single shot. Having written a first version: revise! Check the following:  whether the essay body supports the thesis;  whether there are any obsolete elements;  whether the three parts of the essay are a coherent whole.  DO NOT use trivial arguments that are common knowledge or belabour the obvious. This is an academic essay and as such requires careful analysis of evidence.  DO NOT use sweeping generalisations. Why? Because no generalisation can be unequivocally proven. In other words, they make claims that cannot be backed up with evidence.  Also, do not use the same word over and over again. And do not employ the same sentence structure repeatedly. Vary your syntax and diction for the benefit of your reader. Variety of expression and style is a sign of a strong writer.
  19. 19. One Final Remark  If you are writing an academic essay, you are an academic, you are a scholar. That means you have the chance to develop new knowledge, contribute to how people think and behave, and be part of great and meaningful debates. Use this opportunity. You are capable of extraordinary things. Astonish your reader!

