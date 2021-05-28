Get Here : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1732026432 Are you a girl mom that wants to keep the communication open with your daughter? bFinally! A Mommy and Me journal FULLBOOK 8211Read Mom and Teen: For Mothers and Daughters to share band it includes activities and coloring pages, guided prompts and provides plenty of free space for writing about whatever comes to your mind. If you are the mother, grandmother, or mother-figure of a teenage girl, this is the perfect tool to help build the mother-daughter relationship. Like any relationship your bond between you and your child grows deeper when you are able to spend more time exclusively with them. This mother daughter journal celebrates the joy of motherhood by encouraging a strong mother and daughter bond. Stay in the know of what's going on with your daughter while also keeping her feeling loved and accepted. Take a little time to share special moments together and focus on Mom and Teen. Paperback with gloss finish cover designPrinted on bright white paperLarge format 6"Read x 9"Read pagesLine Journal with activities