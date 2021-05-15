Successfully reported this slideshow.
BASF - Inspire ME Digital
TALKING POINTS
FOUNDER'S NOTE
© AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 4 19.04.2021 Torsten Krüger 4change Vita • 40 years of computing • 25 years in m...
ABOUT BRIAN
© AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 7 19.04.2021 Digital Toolbox TORSTEN’S FAVOURITE TOOLS STEVE JOBS "Every once in...
© AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 8 19.04.2021 Digital Toolbox TORSTEN’S FAVOURITE BRIAN-FEATURES AND WHY Saves ti...
HELPFUL INSIGHTS HOW BRIAN WORKS
BRIAN HIGHLIGHTS A VERY SPECIAL DIGITAL COLLEAGUE
Q&A Ask us anything! Pavol Sikula pavol@askbrian.ai Torsten Krüger torsten@4change.de
Broaden Your Freelancer Digital Toolbox With Brian

Video here: https://youtu.be/TPyFG09rUwQ
What tools do you use to optimize your workflow, meet deadlines faster, and ‘wow’ customers and clients? In this webinar, Torsten Krüger, Optimisation Consultant, will give attendees the inside scoop on top digital tools of the trade. What’s more? Find out how Brian adds value and helps freelancers / stand-alone professionals like Torsten Krüger maximize their daily productivity and efficiency through an easy-to-use virtual assistance service.
Try Brian for FREE here: https://www.askbrian.ai/checkout/​
Learn more about his amazing skills here: https://www.askbrian.ai/skills/

Broaden Your Freelancer Digital Toolbox With Brian

  1. 1. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 1 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved BASF - Inspire ME Digital assistance for consultants today and tomorrow March, 19th 2021 About Brian ‘We are building an AI-powered work companion I wish I had during my 15 years in consulting.’ Broaden Your Freelancer Digital Toolbox With Brian Pavol Sikula Founder & CEO AskBrian Torsten Krüger Optimization Consultant 4change
  2. 2. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 2 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 2 19.04.2021 TALKING POINTS THE BRIAN STORY BRIAN FOR FREELANCERS Q&A
  3. 3. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 3 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 3 19.04.2021 FOUNDER‘S NOTE “We are building an AI-powered work companion I wish I had during my 15 years in consulting.” About me: • 15 years in top management consulting (Roland Berger, Stern Stewart & Co.) • Two-times Ironman • Building Brian since December 2017 Pavol Sikula Founder & CEO AskBrian FOUNDER‘S NOTE: IT‘S PERSONAL
  4. 4. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 4 19.04.2021 Torsten Krüger 4change Vita • 40 years of computing • 25 years in management positions • 25 years working on innovation & change • 14 years freelancing optimisation consultant • Experienced user of over 20 management tools • Industry agnostic advisor
  6. 6. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 6 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 6 19.04.2021 ABOUT BRIAN BRIAN’S SKILLS OVERVIEW: 24 SKILLS FOR YOUR ADVANTAGE Jokes Corona Quotes Translate slides Convert & translate Sanitize vCard Translate word Office to PDF PDF acrobatics Industry KPIs Tax rates Templates Icons Flags Public company analysis1) PDF+ to Office Public peers analysis1) Country facts Business models File translation File Handling Slide Graphics Research More Private company analysis1) Consulting methods 1) Brian Pro skills 2) Private companies from Germany, Switzerland, UK 3) For approx. 4 million private companies in Germany Top companies list1) To: brian@askbrian.ai • 12 million private companies2) • Qualitative and quantitative info • 5 years of financials history3) Send me the analysis of Flaconi! Translate excel Top skills
  7. 7. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 7 19.04.2021 Digital Toolbox TORSTEN’S FAVOURITE TOOLS STEVE JOBS "Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything. It's very fortunate if you can work on just one of these in your career. Apple's been very fortunate in that it's introduced a few of these." ASKBRIAN My AI powered digital Assistant and Part of the 4change-Team cloze CRM Smarter Relationship & Lead Management Connected with Evernote, Gmail, Calendly etc. Evernot e Note taking, organizing and archiving App Easy Automations and App-Connections with Zapier.com & cloze CRM Get my Invoices Digital invoice management Requests VAT invoices, collects from e-mails & supplier accounts Linked to bank account & accounting software AYO A Task/Project management, mindmapping & collaboration Linked to Evernote TOGGL TRACK Time tracking tool with tags, customization and reports Enriches invoices with activities overview CANV A Guy Kawasaki’s easy to use drag & drop graphic design platform for logo- work & presentations SMARTDRAW Diagramming and process visualization App with intelligent formatting engine Visio Im-/Export, Trello-Link TORSTEN "And I am fortunate that I found some too, and not only from Apple"
  8. 8. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 8 19.04.2021 Digital Toolbox TORSTEN’S FAVOURITE BRIAN-FEATURES AND WHY Saves time for me and money for my clients including wow-effect Company analysis for new prospects enriches acquisition process and CRM-Database PDF-file handling like file size shrinking ensures quick transfer from files to the client Shorten set up and briefing time on analysis assignments with Industry reports Automated AI translation for PPT files with minor graphical amendment accelerates presentation work Consulting methods, icon and slide templates at hand
  9. 9. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 9 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 9 19.04.2021 HELPFUL INSIGHTS HOW BRIAN WORKS
  10. 10. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 10 19.04.2021 © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 10 19.04.2021 BRIAN HIGHLIGHTS A VERY SPECIAL DIGITAL COLLEAGUE 24skills >100languages from day 1 Compatible with legacy processes Expandable & customizable in 5categories Value
  11. 11. © AskBrian GmbH 2021. All rights reserved 11 19.04.2021 Q&A Ask us anything! Pavol Sikula pavol@askbrian.ai Torsten Krüger torsten@4change.de
