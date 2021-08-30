2021 WEEK 1 IFFL PRIMER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE USE AS DESIRED Brian Slack, CEO Entrusted NFL Media Member NFL Soapbox All-NFL Network Gridiron Goos...
2 games include both ofChina’s teams versus two of the USA’s three teams, namely Shanghai Wang (CN) at the Procters (USA) ...
Men of Steel, UK 2 4 0 .333 L2 Bleeding Blue, MX 1 5 0 .167 L2 Russian Hackers, RS 0 4 0 .000 L4 2021 STRENGTH OF REMAININ...
QB Kirk Cousins, MIN @CIN @ARI SEA CLE DET @CAR BYE DAL RB Damien Harris, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC RB Justin Ja...
RB Raheem Mostert, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI DST Buccaneers, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO K Tyler Bass...
PROCTERS, USA (0-0-0) AT SHANGHAI WANG, CN (0-0-0) Shanghai Wang leads the series 3-2-0 What talent the USA’s PROCTERS hav...
DRAGONES, MX (0-0-0) AT STORMYOZ, AU (0-0-0) Dragones lead the series 3-0-0 With Mahomes under center, Chubb pounding the ...
MIGHTY CYCLONES, USA (0-0-0) AT BOWL BOUND MAVERICKS, UK (0-0-0) Series tied 5-5-0 The USA’s MIGHTY CYCLONES have 4 key pl...
RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ W...
RB Mike Davis, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR RB Leonard, Fournette TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO WR Brandon...
Remis Island, CA Michael Remis Canada 40-24-1 .623 Shanghai Wang, CN Yanran Wang China 22-17-0 .564 Mighty Cyclones, USA G...
TEAM, NATION DRAGONES PROCTERS WANG OZ Big Dawgs, USA 1-1 4-2 0-3 2-2 Bleeding Blue, MX 2-0 4-2 2-1 2-2 Bowl Bound Maveric...
MOST TEAM TOUCHDOWNS (AMONG STARTERS) COMBINED TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK ...
Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 DEFENSIVE STATISTICS INTERCEPTIONS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound...
StormyOz 2-2 Bowl Bound Mavericks 4-5 Mighty Cyclones 2-5 Russian Hackers 2-5 Big Dawgs 1-4 Bleeding Blue 1-4 Procters 0-4...
Russian Hackers 8-6 Men of Steel 12-10 Bleeding Blue 11-10 Bowl Bound Mavericks 11-11 Big Dawgs 4-8 Procters 3-9 Dragones ...
Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 ...
Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0...
Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 ...
2021 WEEK 1 IFFL PRIMER

  1. 1. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE USE AS DESIRED Brian Slack, CEO Entrusted NFL Media Member NFL Soapbox All-NFL Network Gridiron Goose's NFL Update International FantasyFootball League GridironGoose@msn.com Monday, August 30, 2021 INTERNATIONAL FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE WEEK 1 PREVIEW & STARTING LINEUPS WEEK 1: 9/9/21 - 9/13/21 MATCHUPS Bleeding Blue @Men of Steel Russian Hackers @Remis Island Shanghai Wang @ Procters StormyOz @ Dragones Mighty Cyclones @ Bowl Bound Mavericks Big Dawgs @ Jaymin Its here! When the 2021 season kicks offon ThursdaySeptember 9th, it will officially end 261 long grueling days of wishing and waiting for NFL fantasy football to return. No more draft, no more mini-camps, no more training camp and meaningless pre-season games. Now, it all counts! When the firstkickoff of the first game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys take place,the International Fantasy Football League will embark on its 7th season. All six of the IFFL’s Kickoff Week games consist of teams from different nations:
  2. 2. 2 games include both ofChina’s teams versus two of the USA’s three teams, namely Shanghai Wang (CN) at the Procters (USA) and the Big Dawgs (USA) at the Jaymin (CN). Of the four teams, only the Jaymin made last year’s playoffs. 1 game includes two teams who reached lastyear’s post-season,namelyStormyOZ (AU) at the Dragones (MX). The Dragones made it to World Bowl VI before succumbing to the Mighty Cyclones (USA). 1 game unveils the #1 pre-season ranked Russian Hackers (RU) at Remis Island (CA) who fell to the bottom of the heap after winning three-straight World Bowl titles in 2017. 2018 and 2019. After two-straight playoff seasons, the Russian Hackers are determined to raise the bar. 1 game fields Bleeding Blue (MX) at the Men of Steel (UK). Bleeding Blue made four-consecutive post-season appearances in the league’s firstfour years but fell short in 2019 and 2020. The Men of Steel look to extend their stretch of 3 playoff appearances, but with their current 12th ranking out of twelve teams, making a 4th-straight post-season will be an awfully steep hill to climb. And finally, the defending World Champion Mighty Cyclones (USA) will square off against the Bowl Bound Mavericks, who held the 1st overall selection in last July’s IFFL Draft. SEVEN SEAS DIVISION TEAM TEAM OWNER W-L-T DIV. PCT. PTS GB STK Big Dawgs, USA Berk Wiley 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Bleeding Blue, MX Jorge Boada 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Jaymin, CN Hui Guo 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Men of Steel, UK Gordon Dedman 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - FIRE & ICE DIVISION TEAM TEAM OWNER W-L-T DIV. PCT. PTS GB STK Dragones, MX Rene Chavez 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Procters, USA Cory Procter 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Shanghai Wang, CN Yanran Wang 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - StormOZ, AU Joshua Mann 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - FOUR WINDS DIVISION TEAM TEAM OWNER W-L-T DIV. PCT. PTS GB STK Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK Jason Ruth 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Mighty Cyclones, USA Gridiron Goose 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Remis Island, CA Michael Remis 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - Russian Hackers, RU Mikhail Rezakov 0-0-0 0-0-0 .000 0000 - 2021 IFFL PRE- SEASON RANKINGS Rank Team W-L-T DIV.REC. POINTS 1. Russian Hackers, RU 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 2. Shanghai Wang, CN 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 3. Jaymin, CN 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 4. Big Dawgs, USA 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 5. Bleeding Blue, USA 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 6. Mighty Cyclones, USA 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 7. Dragones, MX 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 8. StormyOz, AU 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 9. Remis Island, CA 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 10. Procters, USA 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 11. Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 12. Men of Steel, UK 0-0-0 0-0-0 0000 ALL-TIME WEEK 1 RECORDS TEAM, NATION WIN LOSS TIE PCT. STREAK Jaymin, CN 5 1 0 .833 W2 Big Dawgs, USA 4 1 0 .800 W2 StormyOZ, AUS 3 1 0 .750 W2 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 4 2 0 .667 W1 Shanghai Wang, CN 2 1 0 .667 L1 Remis Island, CA 3 2 0 .600 L1 Dragones, MX 1 1 0 .500 W1 Mighty Cyclones, USA 3 3 0 .500 W2 Procters, USA 3 3 0 .500 L2
  3. 3. Men of Steel, UK 2 4 0 .333 L2 Bleeding Blue, MX 1 5 0 .167 L2 Russian Hackers, RS 0 4 0 .000 L4 2021 STRENGTH OF REMAINING OPPONENTS OPP. OPP. P/O +.500 IFFL TEAM, NATION W-L-T PCT. OPP. OPP. Mighty Cyclones,USA 80-99-3 .448 7 7 Dragones,MX 83-96-3 .459 7 7 Jaymin, CN 85-95-2 .473 7 7 StormyOz, AU 87-92-3 .486 7 7 Men of Steel, UK 89-91-2 .495 7 7 Russian Hackers,RU 90-89-3 .503 7 7 Shanghai Wang,CN 91-88-3 .508 8 8 Big Dawgs,USA 93-87-2 .517 8 8 Bleeding Blue,MX 93-87-2 .517 8 8 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 94-85-3 .519 8 8 Procters,USA 95-86-1 .525 8 8 Remis Island,CA 98-83-1 .541 8 8 TEAMS WHO MADE THE POST-SEASON AFTER STARTING 1-0-0, 0-0-1, or 0-1-0 IFFL PLAYOFF WK 1 RECORDS TEAMS TEAMS PCT. 1-0-0 35 23 .657 0-0-1 0 0 .000 0-1-0 35 13 .371 TOTAL 70 36 WEEK 1 TENTATIVE STARTING LINEUPS JAYMIN, CN (0-0-0) AT BIG DAWGS, USA (0-0-0) Jaymin lead the series 5-4-0 The IFFL’s season opening Game of the Week features China’s #3 JAYMIN at the USA’s #4 BIGDAWGS. The Jaymin are deep at all positions, although, with exception of Kyle Murray and Washington’s defense, none of them are what would be considered blue-chip caliber players. However, collectively, they have proven they can produce above-average numbers on a fairly consistent basis. When you look at the Big Dawgs’ running back and wideout positions, clearly, they have the edge where Kamara, Edwards-Helaire, Hopkins and, McLaurin are healthy and ready to go. JAYMIN WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Kyler Murray, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB RB Austin Ekeler, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE RB Joe Mixon, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ WR Chris Godwin, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO WR Calvin Ridley, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR TE Logan Thomas, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN FX To be announced DST Football Team, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN K To be announced
  4. 4. QB Kirk Cousins, MIN @CIN @ARI SEA CLE DET @CAR BYE DAL RB Damien Harris, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC RB Justin Jackson, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE RB J.K. Dobbins, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE WR Chase Claypool, PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE WR Corey Davis, NYJ @CAR NE @DEN TEN @ATL BYE @NE CIN WR D.J. Moore, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR Mike Williams, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE TE Robert Tonyan, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- BIG DAWGS WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Russell Wilson, SEA @IND TEN @MIN @SF LAR @PIT NO JAC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG RB Alvin Kamara, NO GB @CAR @NE NYG @WAS BYE @SEA TB WR DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB WR Terry McLaurin, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN TE Dallas Goedert, PHI @ATL SF @DAL KC @CAR TB @LV @DET RB James Conner, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB DST Saints, NO GB @CAR @NE NYG @WAS BYE @SEA TB K Justin Tucker, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE RB A.J. Dillon, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI RB J.D. McKissic, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN WR Robby Anderson, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR John Brown, LV BAL @PIT MIA @LAC CHI @DEN PHI BYE WR A.J. Green, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB WR Jerry Jeudy, DEN @NYG @JAC NYJ BAL @PIT LV @CLE WAS WR Laviska Shenault, JAC @HOU DEN ARI @CIN TEN MIA BYE @SEA TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- BLEEDING BLUE, MX (0-0-0) AT MEN OF STEEL, UK (0-0-0) Men of Steel lead the series 6-4-0 Mexico’s BLEEDING BLUE comes in with the four-headed monster of Jackson, Henry, Diggs, and the Buccaneers defense. In addition, Bleeding Blue is one of the only IFFL teams who have the luxury of fielding a two-tight end starting lineup, with Gesicki, Pitts and the Gronk each awaiting their names to be called. No doubt, the UK’s MEN OFSTEEL will have their hands full trying to go tit-for- tat with their counterparts,especiallyseeing their roster lacks anytop-tier player to speak of. That isn’tto say their situation is hopeless, because most of their players have put up mega-numbers in the past. That isn’t the issue. Consistency is. BLEEDING BLUE WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Lamar Jackson, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE RB Chase Edmonds, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB RB Derrick Henry, TEN ARI @SEA IND @NYJ @JAC BUF KC @IND WR Stefon Diggs, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA WR Marvin Jones, JAC @HOU DEN ARI @CIN TEN MIA BYE @SEA TE Kyle Pitts, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR
  5. 5. RB Raheem Mostert, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI DST Buccaneers, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO K Tyler Bass, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA QB Joe Burrow, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ RB Kenyan Drake, LV BAL @PIT MIA @LAC CHI @DEN PHI BYE WR Marquise Brown, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE WR DeVante Parker, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF TE Mike Gesicki, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF TE Rob Gronkowski, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO DST Giants, NYG DEN @WAS ATL @NO @DAL LAR CAR @KC TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- MEN OF STEEL WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Matt Ryan, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN RB Najee Harris,PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE WR Diontae Johnson,PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE WR Adam Thielen,MIN @CIN @ARI SEA CLE DET @CAR BYE DAL TE Jared Cook, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE RB Josh Jacobs,LV BAL @PIT MIA @LAC CHI @DEN PHI BYE DST Browns,CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT K Younghoe Koo, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR QB Ben Roethlisberger,PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE RB Javian Hawkins,ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR WR Quez Watkins,PHI @ATL SF @DAL KC @CAR TB @LV @DET WR Kenny Golladay, NYG DEN @WAS ATL @NO @DAL LAR CAR @KC WR Elijah Moore, NYJ @CAR NE @DEN TEN @ATL BYE @NE CIN WR Michael Pittman,IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN TE Pat Freiermuth,PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST-
  6. 6. PROCTERS, USA (0-0-0) AT SHANGHAI WANG, CN (0-0-0) Shanghai Wang leads the series 3-2-0 What talent the USA’s PROCTERS have they can justas easilyfinish 9-5 as they can 0-14.They have the Rodgers-Adams duet,along with Beasley,Sanders and Waller.After that, there ain’t much to write mama about. As talented as China’s SHANGHAI WANG ’s roster is, many of their players have had an awfully tough time staying healthy, like Prescott, Barkley, Carson, and even Odell Beckham who has played just1 complete season in his last4 years. Notwithstanding,based on logic,even if Shanghai Wang’ ’s players have a so-so day, it will be awfully difficult for the Procters to steal the win. PROCTERS WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Aaron Rodgers, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI RB David Montgomery, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF RB Miles Sanders, PHI @ATL SF @DAL KC @CAR TB @LV @DET WR Cole Beasley BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA WR Will Fuller, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF TE Darren Waller, LV BAL @PIT MIA @LAC CHI @DEN PHI BYE WR Davante Adams, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI DST 49ers, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI K Matt Prater, ARI @TEN MIN @JAC @LAR SF @CLE HOU GB RB Tarik Cohen, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF RB DeeJay Dallas, SEA @IND TEN @MIN @SF LAR @PIT NO JAC RB Trey Sermon, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI RB Damien Williams, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF RB Trayveon Williams, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ TE Austin Hooper, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT TE Dalton Schultz, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- SHANGHAI WANG WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Dak Prescott, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN RB Saquon Barkley, NYG DEN @WAS ATL @NO @DAL LAR CAR @KC RB Jonathan Taylor, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN WR Mike Evans, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO WR DK Metcalf, SEA @IND TEN @MIN @SF LAR @PIT NO JAC TE T.J. Hockenson, DET SF @GB BAL @CHI @MIN CIN @LAR PHI RB Chris Carson, SEA @IND TEN @MIN @SF LAR @PIT NO JAC DST Patriots, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC K Matt Gay, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU QB Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF RB Darrell Henderson, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU RB Tony Pollard, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN WR Odell Beckham, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT WR Brandin Cooks, HOU JAC @CLE CAR @BUF NE @IND @ARI LAR WR Jarvis Landry, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT WR Courtland Sutton, DEN @NYG @JAC NYJ BAL @PIT LV @CLE WAS TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST-
  7. 7. DRAGONES, MX (0-0-0) AT STORMYOZ, AU (0-0-0) Dragones lead the series 3-0-0 With Mahomes under center, Chubb pounding the rock, and Lockett and Andrews running circles downfield, Mexico’s DRAGONES appear poised for another early season surge. But, not so fast. Most of the Dragones’ starting players will be competing on the road, which is always tough going into any opponent’s backyard,much less during their season opener. Australia’s STORMYOZ’s players are in the same boat. But, with Aaron Jones, Gordon, Allen, and Smith-Schuster, StormyOZ equally possesses just as much talent, so much so that it should not surprise anyone if they pull off the upset. DRAGONES WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Patrick Mahomes, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG RB Nick Chubb, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT RB Myles Gaskin, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF WR CeeDee Lamb, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN WR Tyler Lockett, SEA @IND TEN @MIN @SF LAR @PIT NO JAC TE Mark Andrews, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE RB David Johnson, HOU JAC @CLE CAR @BUF NE @IND @ARI LAR DST Steelers, PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE K Jason Sanders, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF QB Baker Mayfield, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT RB Kyle Juszczyk, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI RB Latavius Murray, NO GB @CAR @NE NYG @WAS BYE @SEA TB WR Tee Higgins, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ WR Deebo Samuel, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI TE Evan Engram, NYG DEN @WAS ATL @NO @DAL LAR CAR @KC DST Packers, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- STORMOZ WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Matthew Stafford, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU RB Cam Akers, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU RB Aaron Jones, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI WR Keenan Allen, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE WR Cooper Kupp, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU TE Noah Fant, DEN @NYG @JAC NYJ BAL @PIT LV @CLE WAS RB Melvin Gordon, DEN @NYG @JAC NYJ BAL @PIT LV @CLE WAS DST Colts, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN K Cairo Santos, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF QB Jared Goff, DET SF @GB BAL @CHI @MIN CIN @LAR PHI RB Joshua Kelley, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE RB Phillip Lindsay, HOU JAC @CLE CAR @BUF NE @IND @ARI LAR RB Marlon Mack, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN WR T.Y. Hilton, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE WR Jaylen Waddle, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST-
  8. 8. MIGHTY CYCLONES, USA (0-0-0) AT BOWL BOUND MAVERICKS, UK (0-0-0) Series tied 5-5-0 The USA’s MIGHTY CYCLONES have 4 key players from last year returning, namely Herbert, Hill, Hunt, and AJ Brown, all of which will be starting this week,with exception of Hunt. Newcomers James Robinson, Antonio Brown, Swift, Zuerlein and the Bills defense also get the nod. Currently, the defending World Champions are a slim 2-point underdog against the UK’s BOWL BOUND MAVERICKS. With Brady, McCaffrey Chase, Jefferson, and Julio Jones the Bowl Bound Mavs’ starting lineup is stacked to the hilt. The Mighty Cyclones will start Antonio Brown to neutralize Brady, whereas the BB Mavs will start Julio Jones to buffer Tannehill’s numbers. Whichever team capitalizes the best using this strategy will likely prevail. MIGHTY CYCLONES WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Ryan Tannehill, TEN ARI @SEA IND @NYJ @JAC BUF KC @IND RB James Robinson, JAC @HOU DEN ARI @CIN TEN MIA BYE @SEA RB D'Andre Swift, DET SF @GB BAL @CHI @MIN CIN @LAR PHI WR A.J. Brown, TEN ARI @SEA IND @NYJ @JAC BUF KC @IND WR Tyreek Hill, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG TE Tyler Higbee, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU WR Antonio Brown, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI @CAR @NYJ DST Bills, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA K Greg Zuerlein, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN QB Justin Herbert, LAC @WAS DAL @KC LV CLE @BAL BYE NE RB Devin Singletary, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA RB Kareem Hunt, CLE @KC HOU CHI @MIN @LAC ARI DEN PIT RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC WR Mecole Hardman, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG WR Emmanuel Sanders, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA WR Michael Thomas, NO GB @CAR @NE NYG @WAS BYE @SEA TB TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- BOWL BOUND MAVERICKS WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Tom Brady, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO RB Michael Carter, NYJ @CAR NE @DEN TEN @ATL BYE @NE CIN
  9. 9. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ WR Justin Jefferson, MIN @CIN @ARI SEA CLE DET @CAR BYE DAL TE Hunter Henry, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC WR Julio Jones, TEN ARI @SEA IND @NYJ @JAC BUF KC @IND DST Ravens, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE K Harrison Butker, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG QB Trevor Lawrence, JAC @HOU DEN ARI @CIN TEN MIA BYE @SEA RB Chuba Hubbard, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR Michael Gallup, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN WR Terrace Marshall, CAR NYJ NO @HOU @DAL PHI MIN @NYG @ATL WR DeVonta Smith, PHI @ATL SF @DAL KC @CAR TB @LV @DET TE Kyle Rudolph, NYG DEN @WAS ATL @NO @DAL LAR CAR @KC DST Cowboys, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- RUSSIAN HACKERS, RU (0-0-0) AT REMIS ISLAND, CA (0-0-0) Remis Island leads the series 5-2-0 Russia’s top-ranked RUSSIAN HACKERS are rich and deep at the QB, running back and tight end positions. However, they are quite thin at wideout,with just4, and among them, their bestprospects are Boyd and Robinson. Other than Josh Allen, that’s it for Canada’s REMIS ISLAND. They have just two wideouts on their roster. That is not a typo. They have a huge stable of backs, but most of them are lower-second tier backups,atbest. As tough as things appear for Remis Island, this is Kickoff Weekend when and where anything can happen, even overcoming the impossible. RUSSIAN HACKERS WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Jalen Hurts, PHI @ATL SF @DAL KC @CAR TB @LV @DET RB Dalvin Cook, MIN @CIN @ARI SEA CLE DET @CAR BYE DAL RB Antonio Gibson, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN WR Amari Cooper, DAL @TB @LAC PHI CAR NYG @NE BYE @MIN WR Allen Robinson, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF TE George Kittle, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI WR Robert Woods, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU DST Dolphins, MIA @NE BUF @LV IND @TB @JAC ATL @BUF K Mason Crosby, GB @NO DET @SF PIT @CIN @CHI WAS @ARI QB Justin Fields, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF RB Nyheim Hines, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN RB Zack Moss, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA RB Javonte Williams, DEN @NYG @JAC NYJ BAL @PIT LV @CLE WAS WR Tyler Boyd, CIN MIN @CHI @PIT JAC GB @DET @BAL @NYJ WR Curtis Samuel, WAS LAC NYG @BUF @ATL NO KC @GB @DEN TE Eric Ebron, PIT @BUF LV CIN @GB DEN SEA BYE @CLE TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- REMIS ISLAND WK1 WK2 WK3 WK4 WK5 WK6 WK7 WK8 QB Josh Allen, BUF PIT @MIA WAS HOU @KC @TEN BYE MIA
  10. 10. RB Mike Davis, ATL PHI @TB @NYG WAS NYJ BYE @MIA CAR RB Leonard, Fournette TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO WR Brandon Aiyuk, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI WR D.J. Chark, JAC @HOU DEN ARI @CIN TEN MIA BYE @SEA TE Travis Kelce, KC CLE @BAL LAC @PHI BUF @WAS @TEN NYG RB Gus Edwards, BAL @LV KC @DET @DEN IND LAC CIN BYE DST Rams, LAR CHI @IND TB ARI @SEA @NYG DET @HOU K Rodrigo Blankenship, IND SEA LAR @TEN @MIA @BAL HOU @SF TEN RB Ronald Jones, TB DAL ATL @LAR @NE MIA @PHI CHI @NO RB James White, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC RB Jamaal Williams, DET SF @GB BAL @CHI @MIN CIN @LAR PHI RB Jeff Wilson, SF @DET @PHI GB SEA @ARI BYE IND @CHI WR Marquez Callaway, NO GB @CAR @NE NYG @WAS BYE @SEA TB WR Darnell Mooney, CHI @LAR CIN @CLE DET @LV GB @TB SF TE Jonnu Smith, NE MIA @NYJ NO TB @HOU DAL NYJ @LAC TOP-10 QBS- TOP-10 RBS- TOP-20 WRS- TOP-10 TES- TOP-10 PKS- TOP-10 DST- MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION For Q&As with the IFFL’s twelve owners,please e-mail GridironGoose@msn.com,or phone 757.759.2204.Please submityour requests and questions by5 p.m.(EST) Wednesdayof each week throughoutthe 2021 NFL regular season. TEAM OWNER TEAM NAME NATION E-MAIL ADDRESS Joshua Mann StormyOZ Australia tuphat_10@hotmail.com Michael Remis Remis Island Canada mremis@gmail.com Hui Guo Jaymin China jaymin21@qq.com Yanran Wang Shanghai Wang China cruz210@sina.com Jorge Boada Bleeding Blue Mexico jorgeboada@hotmail.com Rene Chaves Dragones Mexico sithrene@yahoo.com.mx Mikhail Rezakov Russian Hackers Russia Mrezakov@ya.ru Gordon Dedman Men of Steel United Kingdom gordon.dedman@virgin.net Jason Ruth Bowl Bound Mavericks United Kingdom jasonruth@yahoo.com Berk Wiley Big Dawgs United States berkbo17@gmail.com Cory Procter Procters United States coryprocter71@gmail.com Gridiron Goose Mighty Cyclones United States gridirongoose@msn.com ALL-TIME IFFL TEAM WIN-LOSS RECORDS IFFL TEAM OWNER NATION W-L-T PCT. Jaymin, CN Hui Guo China 50-27-1 .647
  11. 11. Remis Island, CA Michael Remis Canada 40-24-1 .623 Shanghai Wang, CN Yanran Wang China 22-17-0 .564 Mighty Cyclones, USA Gridiron Goose USA 43-35-0 .551 Men of Steel, UK Gordon Dedman UK 42-35-1 .545 StormyOZ, AU Joshua Mann Australia 28-24-0 .539 Big Dawgs, USA Berk Wiley USA 35-37-0 .486 Bleeding Blue, MX Jorge Boada Mexico 37-41-0 .474 Russian Hackers, RU Mikhail Rezakov Russia 24-27-1 .471 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK Jason Ruth UK 35-43-0 .449 Dragones, MX Rene Chavez Mexico 11-15-0 .423 Procters, USA Cory Procter USA 23-54-1 .301 IFFL ALL-TIME YEAR-BY-YEAR WIN-LOSS-TIE RECORDS 2020-2015 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 TOTAL IFF TEAM, NATION 5-8-0 7-6-0 3-10-0 x9-4-0 x9-4-0 2-5-0 35-37-0 Big Dawgs, USA 5-8-0 4-9-0 x7-6-0 x8-5-0 x7-6-0 x6-7-0 37-41-0 Bleeding Blue, MX 5-8-0 4-9-0 x7-6-0 x8-5-0 6-7-0 5-8-0 35-43 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK x9-4-0 2-11-0 -- -- -- -- 11-15-0 Dragones, MX x9-4-0 x9-4-0 x7-6-0 x10-2-1 5-8-0 y10-3-0 50-29-1 Jaymin, CN x7-6-0 x8-5-0 x8-5-0 5-7-1 6-7-0 x7-6-0 41-36-1 Men Of Steel, UK y12-1-0 x7-6-0 7-6-0 6-7-0 x7-6-0 4-9-0 43-35-0 Mighty Cyclones, USA 3-9-1 4-9-0 3-10-0 5-8-0 4-9-0 4-9-0 23-54-1 Procters, USA 3-9-1 y13-0-0 y8-5-0 y10-3-0 x7-6-0 -- 41-23-1 Remis Island, CA x7-6-0 x8-5-0 6-7-0 3-9-1 -- -- 24-27-1 Russian Hackers, RU 5-8-0 x7-6-0 x10-3-0 -- -- -- 22-27-0 Shanghai Wang, CN x7-6-0 5-8-0 x8-5-0 x8-5-0 -- -- 28-24-0 StormyOZ, AU y- World Champions x- Playoff teams IFFL TEAM ALL-TIME MONTHLY WIN-LOSS RECORDS TEAM, NATION SEPTEMBER OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER Big Dawgs, USA 8-9 11-13 13-12 3-3 Bleeding Blue, MX 9-11 14-13 12-13 2-4 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 10-10 11-16 11-14 3-3 Dragones, MX 4-3 4-5 2-6 1-1 Jaymin, CHI 14-6 16-10-1 16-9 4-2 Men of Steel, UK 8-12 14-13 16-8-1 4-2 Mighty Cyclones, USA 9-11 18-9 14-11 3-3 Procters, USA 9-11 3-23-1 7-18 4-2 Remis Island, CA 12-5 14-8-1 12-8 3-2 Russian Hackers, RU 6-8 11-6-1 5-11 2-2 Shanghai Wang, CN 5-7 8-5 6-6 3-0 StormyOZ. AU 8-6 9-9 9-7 2-2 IFFL ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDS SEVEN SEAS DIVISION BIG BLEEDING MEN OF TEAM, NATION DAWGS BLUE JAYMIN STEEL Big Dawgs, USA --- 5-4 4-5 6-4 Bleeding Blue, MEX 4-5 --- 4-7 4-6 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 2-3 4-2 3-3 2-4 Dragones. MX 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 Jaymin, CN 5-4 7-4 --- 8-2 Men of Steel, UK 4-6 6-4 2-8 --- Mighty Cyclones, USA 6-0 3-4 2-5 4-3 Procters, USA 2-4 2-4 1-5 1-5 Remis Island, CAN 4-1 4-1 2-3 2-3 Russian Hackers, RUS 1-3 2-2 2-1-1 2-2 Shanghai Wang, CN 3-0 1-2 1-2 1-2 StormyOZ, AU 2-2 2-2 1-3 1-3 FIRE & ICE DIVISION SHANGHAI STORMY
  12. 12. TEAM, NATION DRAGONES PROCTERS WANG OZ Big Dawgs, USA 1-1 4-2 0-3 2-2 Bleeding Blue, MX 2-0 4-2 2-1 2-2 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 1-1 4-3 1-2 1-3 Dragones. MX 0-0 1-2 2-2 3-0 Jaymin, CN 2-0 5-1 2-1 3-1 Men of Steel, UK 1-1 5-1 2-1 3-1 Mighty Cyclones, USA 2-0 5-1 2-1 2-2 Procters, USA 2-1 --- 2-3 1-5 Remis Island, CA 1-1 4-0-1 2-1 2-2 Russian Hackers, RU 1-1 4-0 0-3 2-2 Shanghai Wang, CN 2-2 3-2 --- 2-3 StormyOZ, AU 0-3 5-1 3-2 --- FOUR WINDS DIVISION BB MIGHTY REMIS RUSSIAN TEAM, NATION MAVERICKS CYCLONES ISLAND HACKERS Big Dawgs, USA 3-2 0-6 1-4 3-1 Bleeding Blue, MX 2-4 4-3 1-4 2-2 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK --- 5-5 4-5 3-3 Dragones, MX 1-1 0-2 1-1 1-1 Jaymin, CN 3-3 5-2 3-2 1-2-1 Men of Steel, UK 4-2 3-4 3-2 2-2 Mighty Cyclones, USA 4-5 --- 2-5 4-3 Procters, USA 3-4 1-5 0-4-1 0-4 Remis Island, CA 5-4 5-2 --- 5-2 Russian Hackers, RU 3-3 3-4 2-5 --- Shanghai Wang, CN 2-1 1-2 2-1 3-0 StormyOZ, AU 3-1 2-1 2-2 2-2 2021 REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS 2021 100-PLUS POINT GAMES (AFTER 13 WEEKS) Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00
  13. 13. MOST TEAM TOUCHDOWNS (AMONG STARTERS) COMBINED TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 PASSING TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 RETURN TOUCHDOWNS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00
  14. 14. Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 DEFENSIVE STATISTICS INTERCEPTIONS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 FUMBLE RECOVERIES Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 DEFENSIVE SACKS Big Dawgs, USA 00 Bleeding Blue, MX 00 Bowl Bound Mavericks, UK 00 Dragones, MX 00 Jaymin, CN 00 Men of Steel, UK 00 Mighty Cyclones, USA 00 Procters, USA 00 Remis Island, CA 00 Russian Hackers, RS 00 Shanghai Wang, CN 00 StormyOZ, AUS 00 ALL-TIME RECORDS VERSUS NATIONS RECORD VS. AUSTRALIA Jaymin 3-1 Dragones 3-1 Men of Steel 3-1 Big Dawgs 2-2 Bleeding Blue 2-2 Mighty Cyclones 2-2 Remis Island 2-2 Russian Hackers 2-2 Shanghai Wang 2-3 Bowl Bound Mavericks 1-3 Procters 1-5 RECORD VS. CANADA Shanghai Wang 2-1 Jaymin 3-2 Men of Steel 3-2 Dragones 1-1
  15. 15. StormyOz 2-2 Bowl Bound Mavericks 4-5 Mighty Cyclones 2-5 Russian Hackers 2-5 Big Dawgs 1-4 Bleeding Blue 1-4 Procters 0-4-1 RECORD VS. CHINA Jaymin 5-2 StormyOz 6-5 Remis Island 5-5 Big Dawgs 7-8 Bleeding Blue 8-10 Mighty Cyclones 6-8 Bowl Bound Mavericks 5-8 Men of Steel 6-11-1 Russian Hackers 2-4-1 Dragones 2-4 Shanghai Wang 1-2 Procters 5-11 RECORD VS. MEXICO Bleeding Blue 3-1 Remis Island 5-2 Men of Steel 9-5 Russian Hackers 3-3 Jaymin 8-5 Big Dawgs 7-4 Bowl Bound Mavericks 5-6 Mighty Cyclones 5-6 Shanghai Wang 3-4 Procters 5-7 StormyOz 2-5 Dragones 0-2 RECORD VS. RUSSIA Shanghai Wang 3-0 Big Dawgs 4-1 StormyOz 3-1 Mighty Cyclones 6-3 Remis Island 6-3 Bleeding Blue 3-2 Men of Steel 3-2 Dragones 1-1 Bowl Bound Mavericks 3-4 Jaymin 1-3-1 Procters 0-5 RECORD VS. UNITED KINGDOM Men of Steel 6-3 StormyOz 7-4 Jaymin 12-8 Shanghai Wang 4-3 Mighty Cyclones 12-10 Remis Island 9-8 Big Dawgs 10-9 Dragones 2-2 Russian Hackers 6-6 Bleeding Blue 9-12 Procters 9-12 Bowl Bound Mavericks 5-7 RECORD VS. UNITED STATES Mighty Cyclones 8-1 Remis Island 12-4-1 Jaymin 15-8 Shanghai Wang 6-4 StormyOz 7-5
  16. 16. Russian Hackers 8-6 Men of Steel 12-10 Bleeding Blue 11-10 Bowl Bound Mavericks 11-11 Big Dawgs 4-8 Procters 3-9 Dragones 2-5 2021 WEEK-BY-WEEK TEAM TOUCHDOWNS BY POSITION (AMONG STARTERS) BIG DAWGS, USA PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 BLEEDING BLUE, MX PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 BOWL BOUND MAVERICKS, UK PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0
  17. 17. Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 JAYMIN, CN PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 DRAGONES, MX PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 MEN OF STEEL, UK PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 MIGHTY CYCLONES, USA PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0
  18. 18. Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 PROCTERS, USA PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 REMIS ISLAND, CA PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 RUSSIAN HACKERS, RU PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 SHANGHAI WANG, CN PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0
  19. 19. Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 STORMYOZ, AU PASS RUSH RECEIVE RETURN TOTAL Week 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0

