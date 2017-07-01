Devolucion al Profe Estrada

 NOMBRE DEL INSTITUTO: Instituto Superior de Formacion docente Nº810  NOMBRE DE LA CATEDRA: TIC( tecnologia de la inform...
FORTALEZAS Las fortalezas de las actividades del blog del professor Estrada son las siguientes: Explicacion breve y entend...
LAS DEBILIDADES DEL PROFESOR ESTRADA SON : Poco contacto con los estudiantes. Pereza (pedir ayudas siempre para sus activi...
SUGERENCIA Mi sugerencia seria que haya algún tipo de contacto con el profesor (una mensajería interna) para poder despeja...
  NOMBRE DEL INSTITUTO: Instituto Superior de Formacion docente Nº810  NOMBRE DE LA CATEDRA: TIC( tecnologia de la informacion y la comunicacion )  NOMBRE DEL ALUMNO: Brian Ezequiel Oyarzo  DATOS DEL PROFESOR: Gustavo Parolin  TEMA DEL TRABAJO: Devolucion de la catedra (fortalezas-debilidades- sugerencias)  FECHA DE ENTREGA: 30 de junio de 2017.
  2. 2. FORTALEZAS Las fortalezas de las actividades del blog del professor Estrada son las siguientes: Explicacion breve y entendible. Respeto a los estudiantes Enseñanza de distintas aplicaciones Creatividad
  3. 3. LAS DEBILIDADES DEL PROFESOR ESTRADA SON : Poco contacto con los estudiantes. Pereza (pedir ayudas siempre para sus actividades). Ninguna ayuda por si tenemos alguna duda.
  4. 4. SUGERENCIA Mi sugerencia seria que haya algún tipo de contacto con el profesor (una mensajería interna) para poder despejar cualquier tipo de dudas.

