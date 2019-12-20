Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brian Finnegan Senior Partner, Lucas Group Phone: (404) 260-7172 Email: bfinnegan@lucasgroup.com Position Salary State Pla...
Field Technician III $32hr GA Maintenance Technician $23-26hr IA Maintenance Technician $24-29hr IL Maintenance Technician...
Assistant Project Manager $55-60K MD Submarine Training-Program Management Support Analysts $90-120K MD Service Technician...
Plant Manager $100-135K TN Plant Manager $100-135K TN Electronics Technician $27-32hr TN RF Test Engineer $80-100K TN Main...
Lucas Group Military Transition Division Off Conference Job Listing

Here is our current listing of job openings we are looking to fill across the US through our Off Conference Program in the Military Transition Division of Lucas Group. The Off Conference Program is how we service our clients and candidates in between our Hiring Conferences which we hold regionally across the US every month. This listing is published daily and new positions added to the list will be highlighted in yellow. If you would like more information on any of the positions listed please contact me directly via phone (404-260-7172).

  1. 1. Brian Finnegan Senior Partner, Lucas Group Phone: (404) 260-7172 Email: bfinnegan@lucasgroup.com Position Salary State Plant Manager $100-135K AL Bottling Supervisor $70K AR Electrician $75-90K AR Team Lead $50K AZ EHS Coordinator $50-60K AZ Project Engineer $90-110K AZ Boiler Technician $40-45hr AZ Instrumentation & Controls Technician $27-34hr AZ Life Safety Systems Technician $27-34hr AZ Field Service Engineer $100K CA Installation Technician $65K CA Operations & Maintenance Technician $90-95K CA Paint Department Manager $90-100K CA Instrument Technician $32hr CA Maintenance Manager $100-110K CA Installation Technician $28-32hr CA Maintenance and Operations Scheduler $65-80K CA Instrument Technician $43hr CA Calibration Technician $35-27hr CA Installation Technician $28-32hr CA Installer $65K CA Project Engineer $90-110K CA Electrical Service Technician $35-45hr CA Facility Technician $26-29hr CA Project Engineer $90-110K Canada Operations Supervisor $60-70K CO AIrcraft Maintenance Mechanic $25-28hr CO Field Service Maintenance Mechanic II $28hr CO HVAC Service Technician $35-40hr CO Technician $18-25hr CT Manufacturing Supervisor $65-80K CT Aircraft Maintenance Technician $60-67K CT Project Engineer $100-120K CT Project Engineer $90-110K DC Field Technician III $32hr GA Field Technician III $32hr GA Reliability Technician $27-28hr GA
  2. 2. Field Technician III $32hr GA Maintenance Technician $23-26hr IA Maintenance Technician $24-29hr IL Maintenance Technician $24-29hr IL Training Specialist $75K IL Maintenance Mechanic $31hr IL Maintenance Supervisor $75-85K IL Project Engineer $90-110K IL Leadership Development Program $90K IL Quality and Engineering Manager $90-110K IL Reliability Engineer $100-125K IL Maintenance Engineer $75-110K IL Maintenance Scheduler $60-80K IL Maintenance Planner & Supervisor $60-80K IL Predictive Analyst $60-80K IL Senior Equipment Technician $25-30hr IL 3rd Shift Production Supervisor $50-65K IL Maintenance Machine Facility Electrician $25-30hr IL Sort Machine Maintenance Technician $25-30hr IL Maintenance Technician $25-32hr IL Safety & Compliance Officer $95-115K IL Instrumentation Reliability Engineer $95-105K IN Production Technician $62-65K IN Service Technician $20-25hr IN Service Technician $25-32hr IN Service Technician $25-32hr IN Industrial Engineer $25-30hr IN Process Engineer $25-30hr IN Plant Electrician $30hr IN Service Technician $25-32hr IN Production Technician $26-30hr KS Production Manager $80-90K MA Installation Technician $65K MA Regional Field Service Technician $23-27hr MA Field Solar Technician $28-30hr MA Maintenance Mechanic $29-39hr MA Project Engineers $80-90K MA Service Technician $35-30hr MD Sensors & Systems Technician $30hr MD
  3. 3. Assistant Project Manager $55-60K MD Submarine Training-Program Management Support Analysts $90-120K MD Service Technician $25-32hr MI Maintenance Worker $23-25hr MI 2nd Shift Manufacturing Supervisor $70-80K MI Maintenance Technician $25hr MI Research Engineer $80-90K MI Project Engineer $70-80K Midwest Field Service Engineer $60-70K MN Service Technician $23-28hr MN Senior Electrical Reliability Engineer $90-110K MO Maintenance Manager $90-100K MO Field Service Technician $25-30hr MO Electrical Engineer $74-85K NC Senior Process Engineer $85-95K NC Area Manager $80-90K NE Facilities Maintenance Manager $105-110K NJ Electrical Service Technician $29-35hr NJ Maintenance Technician $25-30hr NM Utilities Technician $24-35hr NM Maintenance Technician $26-28hr NM Field Supervisor $35hr Northeast Quality Engineer $90-105K NY Project Engineer $90-110K NY Electrical Service Technician $29-35hr NY Regional Field Service Technician $23-27hr NY Maintenance Technician $22-26hr OH Maintenance Technician $20-30hr OH Plant Manager $100-135K OK Night Shift Maintenance Technician $22-27hr OK Electrician $37-40hr OR Electrician Apprentice $27-33hr OR Equipment Engineer $80-90K OR Electrical Service Technician $29-35hr PA Field Supervisor $40hr PA 3rd Production Supervisor $60-65K PA Maintenance Technician $21-25hr RI Maintenance Supervisor $65-70K SD Production Supervisor $70K SD
  4. 4. Plant Manager $100-135K TN Plant Manager $100-135K TN Electronics Technician $27-32hr TN RF Test Engineer $80-100K TN Maintenance Mechanic $75-85K TN Plant Operator $28-30hr TX Refrigeration Mechanic $50-60K TX Instrumentation Reliability Engineer $95-105K TX Field Installer $20-25hr TX Field Installer $20-25hr TX 2nd Shift Distribution Supervisor (CEV) $60-65K TX Maintenance Technicians $20-24hr TX Application Engineer $95-105K USA Maintenance Technician $23-30hr UT Production Technician $26-29hr UT Production Supervisor $65-75K VA Submarine Training-Program Management Support Analysts $90-120K VA Base Operations Manager $130-140 VA Service & Install Technician $28-30hr WA Senior Field Service Manager $70-80K WI 3rd Shift Production Supervisor $70K WI Field Service Technician $25-30hr WI 3rd Shift Production Supervisor $65-75K WI Area Manager $80-85K WV Production Supervisor $55-60K WV

