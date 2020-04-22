Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda • What'...
What's new in ...
Because we lov...
What's new in ...
What's new in ...
What's new in ...
What's new in ...
What's new in ...
Virtual Classr...
Whitepapers re...
What do you wa...
Submit your fe...
Tell your frie...
© 2019, Amazon ...
Introduction slides for the Canberra AWS User Groups meeting from April 2020, with what's new, training updates and whitepapers

AWS Canberra User Group - Intro April 2020

  http://meetup.com/awscbr Canberra AWS User Group April 2020
  Agenda • What's new in AWS this month • Online training updates • New white paper releases • Main Presentation Using AWS for PROTECTED Data: An update on AWS's IRAP compliance and Quick Start John Hildebrandt, Head of Security Assurance ANZ, AWS James Kingsmill, Solution Architect, AWS
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 121 New features and releases in April 2020 (so far!)
  Because we love charts …
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 Amazon Elastic File System announces 400% increase in read operations for General Purpose mode file systems Amazon CloudWatch Contributor Insights for Amazon DynamoDB is now generally available Amazon Elastic File System Amazon DynamoDB
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 Sellers, consulting partners, and data providers from Australia and New Zealand now available in AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange Amazon RDS for SQL Server now supports In-Region Read Replicas AWS Marketplace Amazon RDS
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 AWS Launch Wizard now supports deployment of HANA based SAP applications Amazon Textract now reads Checkboxes and other Selection Elements more accurately Amazon EC2 Amazon Textract
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 Introducing AWS OpsHub for Snow Family, a graphical user interface to manage AWS Snowball devices EC2 Image Builder adds support for Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, and SLES AWS Snowball Amazon EC2
  What's new in AWS in April 2020 Amazon RDS for SQL Server now supports SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Track changes to secrets stored in AWS Secrets Manager using AWS Config and AWS Config Rules Amazon RDS AWS Secrets Manager
  Virtual Classroom Training available! Go to https://www.aws.training for a complete list of courses and times! • Choose your course • Filter by "Virtual Classroom Live" • Find a date/time that works for your schedule!
  Whitepapers released/updated this month • AWS Snowball Edge Data Migration Guide updated! • Property Optimizer for Lodging new! • Machine Learning Lens – AWS Well-Architected Framework new! • Airport Terminal Optimizer new! • Migrating Magento® eCommerce Platform to AWS new!
  What do you want to hear? Let's make the user group what you want!
  Submit your feedback each month!We actually read it and act on it, really!
  Tell your friends! Friends don't let friends miss the AWS user group!
  Using AWS for PROTECTED Data: An update on AWS's IRAP compliance and Quick Start John Hildebrandt Head of Security Assurance ANZ, AWS James Kingsmill Solution Architect, AWS http://meetup.com/awscbr

