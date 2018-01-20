Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cedarburg Employment Law Attorney Rankings

30 views

Published on

Recent Rankings Analysis for Employment Attorney SEO Client.

Published in: Data & Analytics
Cedarburg Employment Law Attorney Rankings

  1. 1. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 SEO, LLC Search Engine Ranking Report 500 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611 920-285-7570 Date: 1/20/2018 Recipient: Brian C. Bateman SplinternetMarketing.com 500 N. Michicgan Ave. Ste. 300 CHICAGO IL 60611 Phone: 877-710-2007 http://splinternetmarketing.com/default.asp http://twitter.splinternetmarketing.com http://facebook.splinternetmarketing.com http://youtube.splinternetmarketing.com This analysis has been created by SEO, LLC. Visit us on the Web at http://SEOXTC.com or call 920-285-7570 for an appointment for your personalized plan to dominate in the search results on Google and Bing. Created by SEO, LLC 1 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  2. 2. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Report Overview Dates of the Ranking Checks Date: Friday, January 19, 2018 Comparison date: Friday, September 4, 2015 Scope of this Ranking Report 38 keywords and one URL have been checked on 2 search engines. The first 3 result pages of each search engine have been checked. Visibility Statistics This table lists the found rankings for all analyzed search terms, URLs and search engines. The chart shows the ranking changes. Listings in the first position 24 Listings Summary 72 listings new or moved up 0 listings did not change 0 listings dropped or moved down Listings in the top 5 positions 49 Listings in the top 10 positions 60 Listings in the top 20 positions 69 Listings in the top 30 positions 70 Listings which are new 72 Listings which moved up 0 Listings which did not change 0 Listings which moved down 0 Listings which are dropped 0 Total listings 72 Top 30 Listings The left chart shows the number of top 30 rankings for your search terms, and the right chart shows the number of top 30 rankings in the search engines. Created by SEO, LLC 2 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  3. 3. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Top 30 Listings Top 30 listings for keywords 2 top 30 listings for "cedarburg job harassment law" 2 top 30 listings for "cedarburg job harassment" 2 top 30 listings for "cedarburg unfair treatment" 2 top 30 listings for "cedarburg job...sment lawyers" 2 top 30 listings for "cedarburg emp...tion attorney" 2 1 0 Top 30 listings in the search engines 37 top 30 listings in Google.com 33 top 30 listings in Bing.com 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Checked URLs This table lists all URLs that have been considered for this report. URL Listings On Page 1 Listings On Page 2 Listings On Page 3 http://www.heinslawoffice.com 60 9 1 Total 60 9 1 Checked Keywords This table lists all search terms for which rankings have been found in the top 30 results. Keyword Listings On Page 1 Listings On Page 2 Listings On Page 3 cedarburg discrimination 2 0 0 cedarburg discrimination attorney 1 1 0 cedarburg discrimination law 1 1 0 cedarburg discrimination lawyers 1 1 0 cedarburg employee rights 2 0 0 cedarburg employee rights attorney 1 1 0 cedarburg employee rights law 1 1 0 cedarburg employee rights lawyers 1 0 1 cedarburg employer harassment 2 0 0 cedarburg employer harassment attorney 1 1 0 cedarburg employer harassment law 2 0 0 Created by SEO, LLC 3 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  4. 4. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Checked Keywords This table lists all search terms for which rankings have been found in the top 30 results. cedarburg employer harassment lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retailiation 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retailiation attorney 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retailiation law 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retailiation lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retaliation 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retaliation attorney 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retaliation law 2 0 0 cedarburg employer retaliation lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg employment attorney 1 0 0 cedarburg employment law 0 1 0 cedarburg employment lawyers 1 0 0 cedarburg job harassment 2 0 0 cedarburg job harassment attorney 1 0 0 cedarburg job harassment law 2 0 0 cedarburg job harassment lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg unfair treatment 2 0 0 cedarburg unfair treatment attorney 2 0 0 cedarburg unfair treatment law 2 0 0 cedarburg unfair treatment lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg workplace harassment 2 0 0 cedarburg workplace harassment attorney 2 0 0 cedarburg workplace harassment law 2 0 0 cedarburg workplace harassment lawyers 2 0 0 cedarburg wrongful discharge 1 1 0 cedarburg wrongful discharge law 1 0 0 cedarburg wrongful discharge lawyers 0 1 0 Total 60 9 1 Checked Search Engines This table lists all search engines for which rankings have been found in the top 30 results. Search Engine Listings On Page 1 Listings On Page 2 Listings On Page 3 Bing.com 26 6 1 Google.com 34 3 0 Created by SEO, LLC 4 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  5. 5. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Checked Search Engines This table lists all search engines for which rankings have been found in the top 30 results. Total 60 9 1 Created by SEO, LLC 5 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  6. 6. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Ranking Results Bing.com Keyword URL Pos. Page Old Pos. Change cedarburg discrimination https://heinslawoffice.com/fmla-discri mination/ 9 1 - new cedarburg discrimination attorney http://heinslawoffice.com/wisconsin-l ocations/appleton-brookfield-cedarbur g-employee-discrimination-sexual-har assment-and-civil-rights-attorneys 16 2 - new cedarburg discrimination law https://heinslawoffice.com/disability-d iscrimination/ 12 2 - new cedarburg discrimination lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/wisconsin- disability-discrimination-lawyers/ 15 2 - new cedarburg employee rights http://heinslawoffice.com/wisconsin-l ocations/appleton-brookfield-cedarbur g-employee-discrimination-sexual-har assment-and-civil-rights-attorneys 5 1 - new cedarburg employee rights attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/category/e mployee-rights/ 18 2 - new cedarburg employee rights law https://heinslawoffice.com/category/e mployee-rights/ 12 2 - new cedarburg employee rights lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/wisconsin- employment-contract-lawyers/ 30 3 - new cedarburg employer harassment https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 2 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment attorney http://heinslawoffice.com/fmla-pregna ncy-leave-workplace-discrimination.ht ml 12 2 - new cedarburg employer harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 9 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 7 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation law https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 3 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r 1 1 - new Created by SEO, LLC 6 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  7. 7. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Keyword URL Pos. Page Old Pos. Change etaliation/ cedarburg employer retaliation attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation law https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employment law https://heinslawoffice.com/category/e mployment-law/ 37 3 - new cedarburg job harassment https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 9 1 - new cedarburg job harassment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/current-an d-in-depth-knowledge-of-employment- law-and-legal-process/ 38 3 - new cedarburg job harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 7 1 - new cedarburg job harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 7 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment https://heinslawoffice.com/category/u nfair-treatment/ 1 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/category/u nfair-treatment/ 1 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment law https://heinslawoffice.com/category/u nfair-treatment/ 1 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/category/u nfair-treatment/ 3 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 1 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 3 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 2 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com/workplace- harassment/ 3 1 - new cedarburg wrongful discharge https://heinslawoffice.com/wrongful-te rmination/ 9 1 - new cedarburg wrongful discharge law https://heinslawoffice.com/wrongful-te rmination/ 7 1 - new Google.com Created by SEO, LLC 7 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  8. 8. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Keyword URL Pos. Page Old Pos. Change cedarburg discrimination https://heinslawoffice.com 7 1 - new cedarburg discrimination attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 2 1 - new cedarburg discrimination law https://heinslawoffice.com 5 1 - new cedarburg discrimination lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 6 1 - new cedarburg employee rights https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employee rights attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg employee rights law https://heinslawoffice.com 2 1 - new cedarburg employee rights lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 5 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg employer harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation law https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retailiation lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation https://heinslawoffice.com/employer-r etaliation/ 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation law https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employer retaliation lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg employment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg employment law https://heinslawoffice.com 18 2 - new cedarburg employment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg job harassment https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg job harassment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg job harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com 2 1 - new cedarburg job harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 5 1 - new Created by SEO, LLC 8 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com
  9. 9. SEO, LLC Internet Competitive Analysis Research and Advice 1/20/2018 Keyword URL Pos. Page Old Pos. Change cedarburg unfair treatment https://heinslawoffice.com 1 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 3 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment law https://heinslawoffice.com/category/u nfair-treatment/ 6 1 - new cedarburg unfair treatment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 3 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment attorney https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment law https://heinslawoffice.com 4 1 - new cedarburg workplace harassment lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 5 1 - new cedarburg wrongful discharge https://heinslawoffice.com/wrongful-te rmination/ 14 2 - new cedarburg wrongful discharge lawyers https://heinslawoffice.com 14 2 - new Created by SEO, LLC 9 of 9 http://WebDesignXTC.com

