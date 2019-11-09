Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Real Estate And What To Do For The Holidays By Brian Datu We’re gearing towards the end of 2019 and it’s the holiday seaso...
area will still be getting in on the cheer! And it’s easy to position these type of posts for your community. You can also...
If you’re looking for help in designing a personalized holiday greeting card, we at Ubertor can help you create one. You c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Real estate and what to do for the holidays

11 views

Published on

Step up your game this holiday season!

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Real estate and what to do for the holidays

  1. 1. Real Estate And What To Do For The Holidays By Brian Datu We’re gearing towards the end of 2019 and it’s the holiday season! We all know that it’s the slowest real estate season. So it is critical that agents should create a scheme to capture a bunch of quality leads. Here are some ideas to help you slay your real estate winter marketing efforts! Blog some helpful tips in your area Depending on where you’re living, you can tackle about the cold season, and some decorating tips. Most folks love decorating for the holidays! Whether you’ve got palm trees or pines, your
  2. 2. area will still be getting in on the cheer! And it’s easy to position these type of posts for your community. You can also give some helpful tips on how to combat the chill and tell buyers and sellers exactly how the frigid temps could affect local homes. You can include suggestions on how to prepare pipes, clean out gutters, and a list of resources your community can consult when in a grinchy pinch. Host a Holiday Contest The season of giving is the perfect time to do a holiday contest. Make your followers share a photo of their seasonal decorations and give a special prize to the person whose photo gets the most likes. You can test this out over Thanksgiving and do another round for Christmas or New Year’s. Get On Instagram Instagram is a great channel to connect with new people and add a very necessary visual storytelling component to your real estate winter marketing strategy. As you collect photos throughout the season, add them to your Instagram feed. You can include both community and property features. A tree lighting ceremony, twinkling neighborhoods, a shared hot chocolate on a snowy day, these are all great ways to stay top of mind, and heart, in your area. Give Back Start thinking about ways you can be in service during the cold months. Host a canned food drive, make your office a drop-off point for Toys For Tots, or take coat donations and give them to a local shelter or organization. You can bake a batch of cookies and keep some cocoa or eggnog on hand to get conversations going with your area when they come to leave their contributions. Send A Holiday Greeting Card Give Thanks for your clients on Thanksgiving or with them Happy Holidays by mailing them a card or e-card. Of course, you’re just showing your appreciation, but you can also ask them to leave you a quick review.
  3. 3. If you’re looking for help in designing a personalized holiday greeting card, we at Ubertor can help you create one. You can email us at ​clientservices@ubertor.com​ to learn more about this service. Plan For The New Year Since it’s the end of the year, you should set aside some time to start planning for a great New Year ahead. Update your database, clean up any outdated information, and do the same with your social media profiles. The time and effort you put in now will have a huge impact next year, and you owe it to yourself, your clients and future leads to be prepped and ready for the best New Year yet. —- Step up your game this holiday season! These marketing ideas will make any agent define themselves as the leading community expert.

×