Daddy removed his belt as he quickly moved towards Jane. His countenance was fierce as he barked out the words, 8220;Get over here! 8221; Even if Jane had wanted to obey, she had no strength left in her body. She had nothing left in her heart after years of abuse. Her lack of obedience further inflamed daddy 8217Read fury. While he lashed at her inert body, Jane 8217Read eyes stared at the cup she had dropped. Inside, however, she was staring at something beyond that. She floated into her sweet, safe place. It was a place that her daddy could never touch. Formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder, this creative coping skill has been misunderstood and misdiagnosed. The term 8220;dissociation 8221; has no clear-cut meaning that is universally accepted. Dissociation describes everything on a continuum from normal dissociation to complex, highly fragmented systems consisting of thousands of alternate personalities. Everybody dissociates on some level. Hopefully, you will find yourself on the 8220;normal 8221; end of the dissociation continuum. Dissociation can be difficult to recognize in an individual. It is compounded by the individual's need to conceal their dissociation. This book is intended to bring basic information about Dissociative Identity Disorder so that it can be acknowledged and ministered to effectively. As one dissociative woman stated, 8220;This makes my life make sense. 8221;