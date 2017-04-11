2017 Predictions Survey Report

PUNCH DIGITAL 2017 MARKETING PREDICTIONS IN-DEPTH REPORT - APRIL 2017
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Marketing strategies are evolving at such a fast pace nowadays that it is crucial to stay on top of tren...
03 Brett Hardiman is Managing Director at PUNCH digital & SEO Melbourne Experts. He’s passionate about digital marketing, ...
SURVEY OVERVIEW 04 "What are the top 3 areas you plan on investing your marketing time and dollars in 2017?" “Are you plan...
05 Microbusiness Small Business Medium Business Large Business WHO ANSWERED? 21% 28% 22% 29% 1-4 employees 5-19 employees ...
06 OVERALL INDEX RESULTS 51%of business owners say that Content Marketing is in their top 3 areas to invest their time and...
07 THE MOST POPULAR PREDICTIONS THAT BUSINESS OWNERS ARE GOING TO MAKE A REALITY IN 2017 ARE 1. INFLUENCER MARKETING 2. BI...
08    MICROBUSINESS When it comes to owners of  micro businesses, the focus is on Content Marketing and Influencer Marketi...
09 SMALL BUSINESS THE TOP 3 AREAS SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS PLAN TO INVEST IN THIS YEAR ARE: 1. CONTENT MARKETING 2. SEARCH EN...
10 MEDIUM BUSINESS THE TOP 3 AREAS MEDIUM BUSINESS OWNERS WILL INVEST IN THIS YEAR: THE KEY HOT PREDICTION AREAS MEDIUM BU...
11 LARGE BUSINESS THE TOP 3 AREAS LARGE BUSINESS OWNERS PLAN TO INVEST IN THIS YEAR ARE: 1. ANALYTICS 2. CONTENT MARKETING...
12 As our study revealed, content marketing is the key marketing channel that business owners are going to put emphasis on...
13 At PUNCH digital we specialise in connecting businesses with their customers. Whether you’re a small grassroots busines...
PUNCH digital 34 Park St South Melbourne Vic AUS 3205 © Copyright 2017 PUNCH digital. All Rights Reserved www.punchdigital...
I always find it fascinating to read the “experts” views on what will be the breakout technologies for the year ahead. Sure Nike might have created a pair of self-lacing, Back-to-the-Future, IoT connected kicks but it’s unlikely that self-lacing shoes are going to be taking over the footwear industry anytime soon. So while AR/VR, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were all slated to be bigger hitters in 2017 we wanted to get a feel for what businesses are actually going to be implementing in 2017 and if they included the hot predictions. And if business aren’t going to be making these predictions a reality, what are they going to be focussing on?
So we ran our own short poll in March 2017 to understand just what businesses and marketing professionals across Australia were actually implementing to see if any of the breakout, hot technologies had filtered down to the real world.

