2017 Predictions Survey Report

I always find it fascinating to read the “experts” views on what will be the breakout technologies for the year ahead. Sure Nike might have created a pair of self-lacing, Back-to-the-Future, IoT connected kicks but it’s unlikely that self-lacing shoes are going to be taking over the footwear industry anytime soon. So while AR/VR, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were all slated to be bigger hitters in 2017 we wanted to get a feel for what businesses are actually going to be implementing in 2017 and if they included the hot predictions. And if business aren’t going to be making these predictions a reality, what are they going to be focussing on?

So we ran our own short poll in March 2017 to understand just what businesses and marketing professionals across Australia were actually implementing to see if any of the breakout, hot technologies had filtered down to the real world.